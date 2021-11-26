Wayne Spicer, 64, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 14, 2021 at the Mountain Crest Nursing Home. He was born March 20, 1957 in Winchester to Pete and Ocea Spicer. He is survived by a son Tracy Spicer, two daughters Jessica Spicer and Chasity Stidham, six grandchildren Kayla Spicer, Michael Stidham, Savanna Stidham, Alexandria Stidham, Braden Spicer, Laden Spicer, three brothers Ronnie Spicer, Johnnie Spicer, Paul Spicer, two sisters Virginia Castle and Barbara Estes. He was preceded in death by his parents Pete and Ocea Spicer and a brother Cecil Spicer. Funeral services were held 1 PM Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Harvey Spry officiating. Friends visiedt Wednesday from 11 AM till time of the service. Burial followed in the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Lanny Dale Rogers, 75, husband of Linda Shortridge Rogers, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born August 25, 1946 in Leeco, Kentucky to the late Leonard D. & Chelsea Hall Rogers. He was a longtime member of Stanton First Church of God, where he served on the board of trustees for many years. He also enjoyed being a DJ at WBFC radio. He loved his church and his family. Survivors include: wife of 58 years, Linda Rogers; sons Tony (Shelly) Rogers & Kevin (Allyson) Rogers; daughters Melissa Rogers & Daphanie (Dana) Chapman; brothers, Charles (Joyce) Rogers, Stanton, & James Darrell (Nancy) Rogers, Campton; sister LaDonna Pelfrey, Stanton; grandchildren, Kolby Boyd, Lauren Chapman, Alyssa Rogers, Kalliegh Rogers, Kory Freeman, Ross Chapman, Chandler Rogers, & Dylan Rogers; and great-grandchildren Jett Freeman & Penelope Boyd. Services were Thursday 11:00AM at Stanton First Church of God. Visitation was on Wednesday at Davis & Davis Funeral Home beginning at 4:00PM for family 5:00PM for friends. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Kolby Boyd, Kory Freeman, Ross Chapman, Dana Chapman, Paul “Pooge” White, & John Kessel serving as pallbearers.

Della Martin, 89, of Mt. Sterling passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born December 30, 1931 to Luther and Vertner Martin. She was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. She is survived by one sister Virgie Finney of Clay City. She was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Vertner Martin, two Brothers Bruce Morrison, Stanley Morrison, three sisters Alberta Pitts, Tressie Wasson and Lucille Layne. Funeral services were held 1PM Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Friends visited Thursday from 11 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of service.

Fern Oaks, 88, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at her home. She was born December 11, 1932 in Ironton, Ohio to the late Rennie and Goldie Adams Gullett. Survivors include: son James Michael (Donna) Roberts, Clay City; grandchildren Michelle (Tony) Adams, Melissa Kennon, Kimberly (Mike) Smith, Billy Roberts, & Allison (John) Clemmons; 9 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; sister Yvonne Ware, Mt. Sterling;. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son Larry C. Roberts, brothers Curtis Gullett & Bill Gullett, and great-great-grandchildren Adalynn & Carson Roberts. Funeral service were held 1:00PM Friday, November 19 at Clay City First Church of God. Visitation was held Thursday, November 18 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, beginning at 4:00PM for family & 5:00PM for friends. Burial followed the funeral at Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling with active pallbearers Mike Smith, Tony Adams, Billy Roberts, Travis Roberts, Zachary Smith, Chad Hurst, Corey Kirby, & John Clemmons. Honorary pallbearers include Charles Boyd, Gary Hall, Mike Begley, Phillip Shearer, Wayne Parks, Darlene Pettit, Freda Roberts, Vilma Harrison, Max & Shirley Molihan, and the ladies of the Clay City First Church of God WCG.

Stanley Wayne “Buck” Gilvin, 74, of Mt. Sterling finished his earthly journey and began his heavenly journey Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was born in Mt. Sterling November 11, 1947 to Stanley and Mary Gilvin. He was a member of the Christian Assembly of God, was retired from Wal-Mart and Hobarts and was a member of the NRA of America. He is survived by his wife of 53 year Kay Gilvin of Mt. Sterling, a sister Pam Doolin (Henry) of Mt. Sterling and his beloved pets Sophie and Mollie. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Benny Gilvin. Funeral services were held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Christian Assembly of God in Mt. Sterling with Bro. Scott Barnes officiating. A committal service was held Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

John Florence, 87, of Mt. Sterling passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born November 10, 1934 in Paris to Yancy and Mary Florence. He was a farmer and a member of the First Church of God. He is survived by a son John Wayne Florence, four daughters Martha Herrington, Judy Richmond, Annie Wells and Linda Robb. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Jane Fryman. Funeral services were held Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Bill White officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.