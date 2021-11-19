Charles Allen Strange, age 70, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at U K Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Mt. Sterling, KY he was the son of the late Irvine Strange and the late Myrtle Snowden Strange. Charlie was a landscaper who loved drinking his coffee and dancing at the dance halls. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Roy Strange, David Marion Strange, Ethel Tipton, Bethel Dennis and Mary Puckett. Charlie is survived by his children, Charlene Strange, Sarah Strange and Rachel Vault all of Florida; his siblings Eugene (Tabitha) Strange of Irvine, Billy Ray Strange of Clay City, Jerry (Gathala) Strange of Clay City, James (Brenda) Strange of Lexington, Minnie Pearl (James Holder) Jordan of Clay City, Helen Townsend of Stanton and Nancy Puckett of Irvine. Visitation was at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Kennon Cemetery. Graveside services officiated by Bro. Dennis Sparks followed visitation at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in Kennon Cemetery. Active pallbearers are James Holder, Jason Jordan, James Jr. Strange, David Strange, Eugene Strange, James Arthur Strange, Nicholas Conner and Jerry Strange. Honorary pallbearers are Minnie Pearl Jordan, Helen Townsend, Nancy Puckett, Harley Strange, Ethan Strange, Dylan Conner, Jean Conner and Debra Conner. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Maya Jane Evans, infant daughter of Tinisha Trusty and Shawn Evans, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. Survivors include, parents, Tinisha Trusty and Shawn Evans; grandparents, Cynthia Trusty, April Spencer, and William Evans; great-grandparents, Clarence Trusty, Rose Heck, Janie Townsend, Clay Townsend, and Joann Foster; and special uncle, Stubby Trusty. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Merle Trusty and great-grandparents, Peggy Trusty, Larry Heck, and Billy Evans. Services are Wednesday, November 17, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation are Wednesday after 12:00PM. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery. Contributions suggested to help with cemetery cost.

Marcella Ritchie Crase, 84, widow of Lester Crase, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 in Georgetown, KY. She was born March 28, 1937 in Hindman, KY to the late Amos & Valentine Shepherd Ritchie. A homemaker, she is survived by: sons Lester Crase Jr., Jefferson Crase, Cody Crase, & Marc Crase; daughter Vivian Collins; sisters Faye Thacker, Mable Miller, Stella Ritchie, & Ella White; and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter Shirley Crase and son George Crase. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 10 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton at 1:00PM with Bro. Steve Skinner officiating. Visitation was held Wednesday, beginning at 10:00AM for family and 11:00Am for friends. Burial will follow at a later date in Hazard.

Larry M. Townsend was born lune 28, 1949 to Volney “Shug” Townsend and Joyce (Burkhart) Walser.

He graduated in 1967 at Powell Co. Hlgh School, in Ky. never missing a day of school 1st-12th grade. He was raised in Clay City, Ky. by his grandparents, Fred and Leora Burkhart, his precious, Mom. He served in the US Army in Hawaii from ‘69-71- He also served in the Reserves as a Tank Commander, training troops at Ft. Knox, Ky. He retired after 30 years from lBM, living in wake Forest, N.C., where he and his former wife, Eva Townsend, raised their two children. Following his retirement, he moved to Myrtle Beach, So. Carolina. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson across the country and was an avid golfer, with whom he especially enjoyed playing (and beating) his brother, Sean. He enjoyed all sports and was a die-hard UK fan. He was proceeded in death by his beloved grandma, “Mom”, and both of his parents. He is survived by son, Shannon “Little Larry” Townsend, Wake Forest, N.C. and his daughter, Chrissy (JD) Beatty, of Frenchburg, Ky. Two grandchildren, Ashley Page and Anthony Page and two great grandchildren, Kayleigh and Memphis Robinson. His siblings, Janie (Terry) Clark, Kim (Mike) McDaniel, Sean (Cathy) Murphy, Tara Murphy Finley and stepbrother, Mike Stamper, Linda Townsend, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends, Gary Thompson, Sidney Baker (deceased) and the entire Baker Family of Powell Co., Ky. His wife, Sandra Brown, and her two children and grandchildren, all of South Carolina. Larry was baptized at Resurrection Life in Marion, S.C., where he attended church. He passed away Nov,8, 2021, at home

Bonnie Jane Townsend, age 83, widow of Robert Hughes Townsend passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Winchester, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Owen Crowe and the late Catherine Hatton Crowe. She was a homemaker, loving mom, great cook and had something good to say about everyone. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by one son, Robert William Townsend; four brothers, William Crowe, Donald Crowe, June Crowe and Robert Crowe and four sisters, Juanita Byrd, Deloris Townsend, Edith Booth and Joann Crowe. She is survived by four children, Trena Bailey, Stella Townsend, Doug and Crystal Townsend and Jamie and Ruth Townsend; three brothers, Owen Crowe, Ricky (Ruby) Crowe and Ruddy Crowe; six sisters, Laura (Ronnie) Hughes, Louise (Bobby) Morton, Marie Williams, Darlene Staton, Melinda Sizemore and Jeanette (Mark) Fulton; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Jimmie Cole was held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Ky. Visitation for her family was at 5:00 P.M. and at 6:00 P.M. for the public Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Crowe Cemetery with her grandsons and great grandsons serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.