By: Lisa Johnson

On Saturday I met with Kerensa Smith the mother of Gabriella (Gabby) Smith. She came to Powell County to lay flowers in remembrance of her daughter who fell near Auxier Ridge in May of this year. Gabby was a 24-year-old student from Alexandrea, Kentucky and was attending the University Of Kentucky when the accident occurred. Smith said when you lose a spouse you are called a widow but there is no name to fit for a parent when they lose their child. We in the business of search and rescue feel every terrible loss and Gabby we will never forget. To her mother and family, we send our love and prayers