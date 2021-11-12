Randall “Randy” D. Stamper, age 62, husband of Anna Stamper of Clay City, Kentucky passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Born in Dayton, Ohio he was the son of the late John C. Stamper and the late Barbara Crowe Stamper. Randy was a truck driver and former member of the Powell County Board of Education. Randy is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anna Pelfrey Stamper; two sons, Ryan (Jessica) Stamper of Lexington and Colt Stamper of Nicholasville; two brothers, Doug Stamper of Clay City and Danny (Tina) Stamper of Flatwoods; three sisters, Pam (Benji) Proctor and Robin Stamper of Lexington and Penny King of Clay City along with three grandchildren, Lillian Stamper, Everly Stamper and Celyn Stamper. No services are scheduled to conform with Randy’s request. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Melissa Faye Bailey, age 38 of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Lee County Care and Rehabilitation, Beattyville, Kentucky. Born in Lexington, Kentucky she was the daughter of Patricia Crabtree Feltner Brewer and the late Ralph Feltner, Jr. and a 2001 graduate of Powell County High School. She was a sweet hearted person who loved her son and animals dearly. Melissa is survived by her mother, Patricia (Marvin) Brewer of Clay City; one son, William Maxwell “Max” Ballard of Clay City; two brothers, Jamie (Lori) Feltner of Tennessee and Christopher Brewer of Jackson, MI; three sisters, Catherine Michelle Sparks of Georgetown, Carime Brewer of Jackson, MI and Brandi Johns of Nashville, TN along with special friends, Wayne Pitts and Andrew. Private services officiated by Bro. Larry Shoemaker will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in the Roberts Cemetery with Glen Crabtree, Charles Crabtree, Tyler Crabtree, Chris Crabtree, Wayne Pitts and Josh Crabtree serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Chester Ray Jones, 73, of Ravenna, entered into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington following a short illness. Chester was a lifelong resident of the Estill County community and a member of the South Irvine Christian Church. He was also a proud Vietnam veteran. Chester loved his family and spent his life caring and providing for them. He enjoyed camping, car shows, hunting and fishing with his family and tending to his honey bee hives. Chester was a simple, humble man who was always known to be offering a helping hand to others, he frequented fundraisers and he was often seen delivering meals to the less fortunate during the holidays. He was a devoted husband, father, and Christian. Chester spoke of his faith in Jesus Christ to everyone he met, every chance he was given.

Chester was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Alma Watkins Jones, his parents, Robert and Ora Barnes Jones, four brothers, Jerry Jones, Anthony Jones, Carl Jones, and Charlie Franklin; and one sister, Beatrice Rogers. Chester is survived by his beloved daughter, Geneva Jones and her significant other, Jeff Edwards; his brothers in law, John (Sara) Watkins, Art (Sue) Watkins, Linville (Eve) Watkins; sisters in law, Beatrice Estes, Linda Grogan, Joyce (Frances) Murphy; brothers, Danny Jones and Travis Jones; sisters, Jesse Moore and Lisa Bailey; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family who will greatly miss him. Chester left behind several fur friends that he dearly loved, Flippy, Midnight, Smokey, Widly, Blackjack, and Lucky. Pallbearers who are entrusted to carry Chester’s earthly body to his finald resting place are John Watkins, Jeff Edwards, Johnny Watkins, Jeffrey Rowland, Allen Williams, Linville Watkins Jr., Jerry Watkins, and Burl Watkins. Honorary pallbearers serving, Art Watkins, Linville Watkins, Donnie B, Mark Barrett, Robert Sewell, Ken White, Gary Boykin, Mark Grogan Jr., Burl Grogan, Michael Caudill, Steven Ray T., and Chris Friend.