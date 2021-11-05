Mary Virginia Johnson, or as those who loved her would say, “Granny Gen”, joined her husband Andy Johnson on October 29th, 2021 as she was welcomed to her eternal home in Heaven. To know her was to love her. A selfless, loving, God-fearing woman who dedicated her entire life to her family . She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, but most importantly she was an angel on Earth. Mary Virginia Rice Johnson was born On February 4, 1933 in Clark County Kentucky. She was a lifelong resident of Powell County. She was raised in West Bend by her parents Robert and Mable Rice she grew up surrounded by her brothers and sisters. They created countless memories which she would recall with a smile until her last days. She was survived by Odetta Adams, Richard Rice ( Frances), Kenneth Goat Rice (Carolyn), Doris Gilbert (Earl), Gayle Stewart (Lonnie), and Danny Ray Rice. Preceded in death by Thelma Fallen, Charles Rice, Julian Ike Rice, and Sharon Gilbert. She was a 1951 graduate of Powell County High School. It was there she formed lifelong friendships which she continued throughout her golden years with her “Breakfast Club”. On October 15, 1955 she married the love of her life, Andy Johnson and they created a life they loved at their home in West Bend where she would say is where it all began. She loved Andy fiercely and would reflect on their younger days with a smile that would light up any room. When she married Andy her family doubled as she gained five brothers and four sisters whom she loved with all of her heart. She was the mother to two daughters Phyllis Johnson and Andrea Dee Faulkner (David). The grandmother to five granddaughters, Shawna Mays (Jeff), LeAndre Knox, Kayla Mays, Meghan Mays, Gwen Spencer (Dale) and one grandson Ryan Neal (Jessica). The great grandmother to two great grandsons Jeremy Mays and Izaiah Neal and five great granddaughters. Shaylan Mays, Rylei Mays, Kaylee Wilson (Jordan), Summer Hatton, and Izabella Neal. She was also an aunt to many nieces and nephews. You may have heard her laugh and say “look at what I started” when she spoke of her family but she was truly more than proud of her children and never hesitated to let anyone know! She welcomed so many into her home as her own throughout the years. She made everyone who walked through her door feel welcome and would always make room for one more at her table. She truly had an endless amount of love to give and was loved by anyone who was lucky enough to have met her. She leaves behind so many special friends whom she shared laughs and memories with throughout the years.

She was a devoted lifelong member of the West Bend Church of God. Her secret to a long life was that she loved God, lived by the Bible, always trusted that God had a plan, and walked in faith. She set an example for us all through her strength. Through her courage, she taught us that life can be hard but you must never give up. She possessed all the characteristics one may expect from someone who was a genuinely pure and special soul. She left this earth surrounded by her family. She was one-of-a-kind, and a true Angel. She touched so many lives and she never took for granted how blessed she was to live the life that she lived. Services Monday were November 1, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Sunday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Hidden Valley Cemetery with Kenny Rice, Jonathan Adams, Dwayne Jamison, Landon Kirkpatrick, Chad Rice, and Eli Johnson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Dovie Borders, Norma Collins, Joyce Johnson, Michelle Allen, Sue Wilson, Dottie Chaney, and Thelma Powell.

Troy Smith, Jr., age 51, passed away October 28, 2021 at his residence on Irvine Road, Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Campton, Kentucky he was the son of Troy Smith and Darlene Olinger. He was a Brick and Block Mason and he attended Clay City Church of Christ with his Mamaw Dory as a child. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Joe Smith. He is survived by his father, Troy Smith of Clay City; his mother, Darlene (Cordie) Buckland of Clay City; his girlfriend Teresa Smith, two sons, Taylor Bryant Smith and Walter Keith Fugate of Clay City; a daughter, Kayla Smith of Clay City; a brother, Donnie (Mary) Smith; two half brothers, Tonny Strange and Terry Strange; two sisters, Roxanne (Dustin) Swartz and Brittany (Ray) Poynter and one grandchild, Waylen Bryant Sowers. Funeral services were conducted at 3:00 P.M., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation for the family was 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. and from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. for the public Monday at the funeral home. Burial was in Salem Cemetery with Darren Smith, Christian Parks, Sayre Parks, Jimmy Kincaid, Garett Rice, Wendall Smith and Bryan Smith serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Carpenter, Joey Carpenter, Gary Rice, Waylen Bryant Sowers, Colton Swartz, Courtney Tipton, Jeff McClure, Wendell Poynter and Kyla Tipton. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Brenda Kay Evans, 65, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born February 2, 1956 in London, Kentucky to the late Cecil and Mary McFarland Gaines. Survivors include, daughter, Lisa Grimaldo, Tina Richardson, and April Jasso; sister, Shirley Clauido; grandchildren, Katie Cheatham, BJ Richardson, Christopher Grimaldo, JC Deleon, Augustine Jasso, Brianna Rodriguez, Abigail Jasso, and Alex Grimaldo. Services were Wednesday, October 27, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Wednesday 12-2pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Hidden Valley Cemetery with Christopher Grimaldo, Alex Grimaldo, Jesse Cheatham, BJ Richardson, Anthony Vancleave, Quinton Vancleave, JC Deleon, Augustine Jasso, Cameron Brito, and Antares Price.

Phyllis Finney, 83, of Winchester, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was born July 19, 1938 in Clay City to Leonard and Etha Muncie. She was a homemaker. She is survived by a son Doug Finney (Marilyn), three daughters Bobbie Basford, Sandy Finney, April Reliford (Eric), three sisters Jenny Patrick, Darnell Mize, Lisa Mathews, 7 Grandchildren Amanda Strange, Shaun Strange, Miranda Strange, Derek Finney, Matt Finney, Stacy Reed, Sammy Fugate,18 Great Grandchildren, 1Great Great Grandchild. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband Ernie Finney, 2 grandchildren Leanna Finney, Josh Strange, 3 brothers Billy Ray Muncie, Victor Muncie, Roy Lee Muncie and one sister Laver Bowen. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Friday Oct.29 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Friends visited Thursday Oct. 28 from 6 PM till 8 PM. Burial was in the Kennon Cemetery. Pallbearers are Derrick Finney, Matt Finney, Shaun Strange, Travis Muncie, Tanner Reed, Cory Finney, and Bird Dog Willoughby. Grayson Funeral in Clay City is in charge of services.

James Lee “Jim” Dennis, age 79, beloved husband of Carol Roberts Dennis, passed away on October 29, 2021 at his home in Bowen, Kentucky. Jim was born December 29, 1941 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky to the late James Arlo Dennis and Virginia (Penny) Coleman Dennis. Jim came to Powell County as a young construction worker on the Mountain Parkway, choosing eventually to make this area his home. Then joined Congleton-Hacker Company where he had 33 years of dedicated service. He retired from Congleton-Hacker Company in 2001. During his tenure there as Superintendent, he guided the construction at Central Baptist Hospital and its many additions as well as the UK Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Locally he gave his time and talents during the building of both the sanctuary and the Family Life Center at Bowen First Church of God. Jim was community minded and was a member of many organizations, including: Charter member of the Powell County Livestock Association, Powell County Lions Club, Powell County Health Department Board, Kentucky Colonel, long time member of Shriners serving as Past Master of Stanton Masonic Lodge, Kentucky Cattlemens Association, and Natural Bridge Park Association. In addition to his construction and civic work, he was Principal Broker of Parkway Realty for many years and served as Powell County Magistrate for eight years taking great pride in representing his friends and neighbors on the Powell County Fiscal Court. Jim was a member of The First Church of God denomination for over 50 years, where he served as a Trustee for several years. As a builder, Jim knew the importance of a strong foundation, and he chose to build his life on the cornerstone of Christ. As a result, his sweet spirit and loving sense of humor endeared him to so many. In addition to his wife, Carol Roberts Dennis, of 40 years, he is survived by: Children: James Lee Dennis Jr., Sonya (Chris) King, Jamie (Beth) Stephens, Mindy (Steve) Centers. Grandchildren: Jimmy Lee (Lois) Dennis, Jonathan (Kylie) Dennis, Jameson (Emily) Walls, Amelia (Austin) Berntsen, Ashley (Cory Grigsby) King, Kanzas Stephens, Bryce Stephens, Kodi Centers, and Kohl (Whitney) Centers. Great-Grandchildren: Phoenix Walls, Aiden Walls, Harper Dennis, Maddox Dennis, Leighton Berntsen, Scarlett Centers, and Caroline Centers. Also surviving two sisters, Hilda (Bill) Standafer and Elaine (George) Croslin. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Bill Carpenter and Bro. Ben Liston were conducted on Tuesday, November 2, 1:00PM at Davis and Davis Funeral Home, 777 W College Ave., Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was Monday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving are owners and employees of Congleton-Hacker Company. Arrangements by Davis and Davis Funeral Home.

Margaret Fay Ashley, 79, of Clay City, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Mt. Clemons, Michigan September 13, 1942 to Harley and Jennie Stevenson. She was a member of the Mt. Parkway Church of God and was retired from Parkway Florist. She is survived by a son Ron Ashley, two daughters Connie Ashley, Christina Roberts (Ricky), five grandchildren and a brother Larry Stevenson. She was preceded in death by her parents Harley and Jennie Stevenson, a brother John Stevenson and a sister Wanda Creech. Funeral services were 12 PM held Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Dale Payne officiating. Friends visited Wednesday from 6 PM till 8 PM. Burial was in the Thacker Cemetery at Goff Coroner. Pallbearers are Bobby York III, Jonathan York, Tony Eller, Josh Stringer, Wendell Sexton and Donald Thamert. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.