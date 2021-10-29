By: Lisa Johnson

This past week members of Clay City fire spent time at Clay City Elementary. Firemen presented important issues like the use of 911 and the old time favorite “stop Drop and Roll”. It took some explaining to convince children that a fireman in full gear, helmet, hood, air tank. bunkers and masks are not monsters but good friends. They may look spooky but run to them when called and not away from. The most important is what to do if you are involved in a house fire and teaching them to get low to the floor and to crawl out. One of the more important things is to make sure your family has a plan and a location to meet and ensure all are out of the fire , in other words “count heads”. These things happen very fast and it is always good to know where members of the home are to meet if they do occur. Sparky the dog was onsite to ensure children were getting the message we bring with Fire Prevention Month. With that it is time to check smoke detectors and replace batteries, it is true smoke detectors save lives and not just yours, family members and children depend on you! Stay Safe!