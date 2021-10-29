Charles “Chuck” Roberts, age 84 passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Born August 25, 1937 in Powell County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Courtney Isaac and Zola Pearl Neal Roberts. Chuck served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. He worked as a machinist for Square D Company and later worked and retired from Osram Sylvania. His main love was fishing. Chuck was a member of the Landmark #41 Masonic Lodge and served as District Deputy Grandmaster and was also a member of the Oleika Shriners. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Roxanne Marie Haws; brother, John Wayne Roberts; sisters, Pearlene Brewer and Linda Lou Thorpe. Chuck will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Emma Lou Wilson Roberts of Versailles; sons, Richard David Roberts of Versailles and Charles Douglas Roberts of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Rachel Drake, Bonnie Crabtree, Phyllis McIntosh and Vickie (Gary) Asch, all of Stanton; brothers, Courtney Isaac (Jeanne) Roberts and James Clinton (Judy) Roberts, both of Germantown, OH; grandson, Courtney David Roberts of Versailles and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Visitation wasl also held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Graveside services followed the visitation at Roberts Cemetery and Bro. Johnny Hurt will officiate. Pallbearers will be Charles Gilbert Drake, Carlton Isaac Drake, Travis Crabtree, Tim Frazier, Collin Frazier, Gary Lee Asch, III and Joey Lathram. Honorary pallbearers will be, Thomas Aldridge, Charlie Crabtree, Gary Asch, II, Benny Lathram, Michael Lathram and Bobby Drake. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023 or the American Heart Association, 354 Waller Avenue, Ste. 110, Lexington, KY 40504. Arrangement by Hearne Funeral Home.

Carrie Lynn Richardson, age 52, wife of James Richardson of Irvine, Kentucky passed away at Mercy Health Marcum and Wallace Hospital on October 12, 2021. Born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan she was a daughter of the late Robert William Demmons and the late Catherine Burd Demmons Watson and she was a former factory employee of Winchester Coating. She was preceded in death by her parents; three children, Robert Richardson, Ashley Richardson and Jasmine Richardson and a stepson, James Richardson, Jr. She is survived by her husband, James Richardson; two daughters, Gracie Richardson of Irvine and Cathy Richardson McCormick of Henderson; two stepsons, Robert Begley and Joshua Watkins; three sisters, Roberta (Preston) Nolan of Stanton, Kim Demmons of Bowen and Cheryl (Tracy) Stone of Winchester and four grandchildren, Daniel James Willoughby, Levi Haydon Willoughby, Destiny Watkins and Christina Watkins. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Amy Leanne Fouch, 33, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. She was born August 29, 1988 in Winchester, Kentucky to Herman Fouch and Sheila Wren. Survivors include, father, Herman Fouch; mother, Sheila Wren; sons, Jayden Rowlett and James Rowlett Jr; daughters, Skyler Rowlett, Madison Rowlett, and Kaitlyn Rowlett; Brother, Jason Fouch; sister, Christy Gabbard; numerous aunts and uncles. Services were Friday, October 22, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Warren Rogers. Visitation was Friday 11am-1pm. Burial was in Hall Cemetery with Jason Fouch, Mechell Stamper, Matt Snowden, Morgan Gabbard, Wesley Fouch, & Karen Baber serving as pallbearers.

Juanita Stone Brandenburg, 95, widow of James Brandenburg, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Wolfe County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Campton, KY. She was born July 4, 1926 in Clay City to the late James Franklin & Pearl Newell Stone. Survivors include: son Larry Brandenburg of Clay City; daughters Deloris Neugebauer of Florence & Sharon Kay Brandenburg of Stanton; sisters Pearl Joyce “Punkin” Maxey & Mary Poole, both of Winchester; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by: daughter Hazel Kirby; brother James Stone; and sisters Frances Stone & Mattie Frazier. She retired as a key punch operator at the Bluegrass Army Depot at Avon, having purchased a typewriter and taught herself to become an adept typist. An avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast, Mrs. Brandenburg enjoyed her family (especially the babies), the beach, and considered it her patriotic privilege to work as a polling place official during local elections. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Brandenburg were held at Davis & Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, October 24 at 2:00PM with Bro. Brad Epperson officiating. Visitation wasl also on Sunday, beginning at noon for family and 1:00PM for friends. Burial followed in the Stanton Cemetery with Michael Stone, Jason Thomas, Bill Kirby, Daylan Kinser, Shannon Cayze, Jason Neugebauer, Kevin Brandenburg, Gary Brandenburg, & Robert Curtis serving as pallbearers.

Brian Estes, 35, of Irvine passed away October 21, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born January 25, 1986 in Irvine to Lloyd and Nellie Estes. He is survived by his parents Lloyd and Nellie Estes, two brothers Steven Estes and Christopher Estes. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial followed in the Beatty Place Cemetery in Lee County. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Timothy L. Smyth, entered this earth on February 18, 1966. He was the son of Joyce Seale and the late “Bubby” Smyth. While he spent most of his years in Clay City, KY, he spent several years traveling overseas during his service in the United States Marine Corps. He was the very proud father of a son, Tanner (Amanda) Smyth; a daughter, Abby Smyth; and he recently became a grandfather to Arlo Smyth. He was a man with a great deal of love for his family, nature, and cats (most notably his favorite cat, “Juicy Jaws”). He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dena, as well as his father and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Seale of Clay City, KY; a brother, Tommy (Andrea) Smyth of Winchester, KY; a sister, Bobbi Caudill of Clay City, KY and several half-siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services Thursday, October 28, 1:00PM Davis and Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Thursday 11am-1pm. Military honors following the service.

Jewell D. Hale, 77, of Irvine passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Irvine Nursing Home. She was born in Irvine November 9, 1943 to William and Nanny Dickson. She is survived by a daughter Donna Brinegar (Glenn), a granddaughter Jessica Abell (Jeremy), two step grandchildren Cheyenne Brinegar, Russell Brineger, a brother Lester Dickson (Agnes) and a sister Edith Turpin. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the New Vision Full Gospel Church with Bro. Buford Powell and Bro. Sidney Sparks officiating. Burial followed in the West Irvine Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Mildred “Doll” Snowden 83 passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. She was born January 7, 1938 in Estill County to Holbert and Willie Mae Neal. She was a housewife and a member of the Irvine First Church of God. She was survived by a son Chris Snowden, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, three sisters Debbie Clowers (Danny), Carolyn Stacy and Corene Cole. She was preceded in death by her husband Elva Snowden, three sons Ronnie Herald Neal, Randy Neal, Timothy Snowden, a brother Midleon Neal, two Sisters Anita Bringer and Colleen Muncie. Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Eric Patrick officiating. Burial followed in the Oakdale Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Brenda Kay Evans, 65, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born February 2, 1956 in London, Kentucky to the late Cecil and Mary McFarland Gaines. Survivors include, daughter, Lisa Grimaldo, Tina Richardson, and April Jasso; sister, Shirley Clauido; grandchildren, Katie Cheatham, BJ Richardson, Christopher Grimaldo, JC Deleon, Augustine Jasso, Brianna Rodriguez, Abigail Jasso, and Alex Grimaldo. Services Wednesday, October 27, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Wednesday 12-2pm at the funeral home. Burial in Hidden Valley Cemetery with Christopher Grimaldo, Alex Grimaldo, Jesse Cheatham, BJ Richardson, Anthony Vancleave, Quinton Vancleave, JC Deleon, Augustine Jasso, Cameron Brito, and Antares Price.