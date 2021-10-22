Clay City Times

Troubling Fires Continue to Plague North End

By: Lisa Johnson

 

On Sunday, October 17, Clay City Fire responded to a legal burn behind the self-storage in Clay City. This is the same location where workers started an accidental fire which lead to a power outage shutting down  businesses in the north end of the city last week. On the 17th a fire was left unattended allowing it to spread up into the woodlands, endangering property. Clay City Fire members responded to a potentially dangerous situation requiring Billy “Goats” Wilcox and James” Weasel” Woosly to climb up the mountain to fight the fire above.  James Woosley could be seen climbing  the exposed rock edge  with a firehose strung over his shoulder as Wilcox skirted to the edge to fight the fire  as it spread  up the ridge. Six members of Clay City Fire and the US forest service worked to ensure it would not reignite. Engine 21 and 23  and the tanker were required to fight the fire.

Burning between 6am and 6pm is prohibited  and the use of gasoline and oil found on scene in an agricultural sprayer to start fires is a violation of the federal clean AIR Act. The damage from the previous weeks illegal burn that caused a disruption in utilities requiring the utility pole to be replaced  is estimated  at a cost of around 15 thousand dollars. Firefighters put their lives at risk daily to protect their community, they ask you to please observe the hours of burning and do not leave any  fire unattended. We applaud our firefighters  and their commitment to serve and protect the citizens of Clay City. If you witness illegal burning call CCF or  submit your complaint for environmental burn  violations to 1-800-BURNLAW, the Kentucky Environmental Cabinet in Frankfort -Division of Air Quality.

