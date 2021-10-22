Leatha Berger, 60, of Irvine, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was born in Irvine July 22, 1961 to Almassa and Florance Covey. She was a housewife and a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband James Berger, a son Josh Adkins, two grandchildren, three brothers Al Covey, Gary Covey, Coleman Covey, four sisters Diana Frymyre, Sherry Covey, Carolyn Covey, Mickey Embs and her faithful fur baby Snowball. She is preceded in death by her parents Almassa and Florence Covey, two brothers Leon Covey, Pete Covey and a sister Pam Brandenburg. Funeral services were held Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Tim Stidham and Bro. George Stidham officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Aaron Dwayne Hale, 20, son of Donald and Sandy Hale, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Fleming County Hospital, Flemingsburg. He was born July 3, 2001 in Morehead, Kentucky to Donald and Sandy Rowe Hale. Survivors include, parents, Donald and Sandy Hale, Flemingsburg; brother, Caleb Hale; sister, Sarah Hale; grandfather, Odis Rowe; numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, James Donald Hale, Angela Strange, and Rebecca Rowe; and cousins, Hannah Brooks, Tabitha Brooks, and Riley Grace Moore. Services were Friday, October 15, 11:00AM, Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Tommy Evans. Visitation was Thursday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Lovely Cemetery with Ronald Ritchie, Brian Ingram, Roger Crowe, Glen Brooks Jr., Robert Carpenter, and James Hale serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Josiah Carpenter and Joshua Rowe.

Nellie Haddix, age 65, widow of Henry Hudson, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Winchester, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Vernon Haddix and the late Minnie Holder Haddix and she was a homemaker. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Caudill and Lillie Creech and four brothers: Eddie Wayne Haddix, Bernie Haddix, Shirley Haddix and Johnny Haddix. Nellie is survived by her daughters, Linda Haddix and Rebecca Richardson; her son, Robert Haddix; 11 grandchildren, Dayln Rogers, Coby Rogers, Caleb Rogers, Gavin Rogers, Haven Rogers, Austin Haddix, Joshua Haddix, Brandon Tincher, Gracy Bowman, Carson Bowman, Kylie Richardson, special friend, Gary Ingram, special nephew, Johnathon Haddix and two sisters, Linda Haddix and Ruby Richardson. Funeral services officiated by Bro. John Hurt and Bro. Matt Barnett was held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 5:00 until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Robert Haddix, Dayln Rogers, Gary Ingram, Johnathon Haddix, Johnny Haddix and David Wayne Creech serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Austin Haddix, Brandon Tincher, Tommy Richardson, Brandon Crabtree, Brian Keith Haddix, James Creech and Tommy Haddix. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mr. Bobby Eugene Estes, 79, husband of Sharon Tipton Estes, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home in Stanton, KY. He was born July 14, 1942 in Irvine, KY to the late James G. & Ora Rea McIntosh Estes. A lifelong resident of Powell County, he is remembered for his immeasurable contributions to his community as a retired educator who taught auto mechanics at Powell County High School, an accomplished real estate agent, and as the former owner of Estes Sunoco in Stanton. In addition to his professional achievements, he was a devout Christian, a devoted family man, and an honorable veteran of the United States Army, having served with great valor during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife Sharon, Mr. Estes is survived by: son Dewayne (Felicia) Estes; daughter Bridget (Brian) Marcum; grandchildren Jacob Estes, Luke Marcum, Claire Estes, Noah Marcum, & Julia Estes; and nephew Richard White, Jr. Funeral services was held Saturday, October 16 at 1:00PM at Davis & Davis Funeral Home and will be officiated by Bro. Steven Donithan. Visitation was held Friday, beginning at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends. Burial followed the funeral on Saturday in Stanton Cemetery with Jacob Estes, Luke Marcum, Noah Marcum, Rob Little, Richard Boone, Brian Marcum, Poss White, & Damon Hughes serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Tipton, C.B. Martin, Danny Martin, Mendel Tipton, Tony Ball, Bruce Reynolds, Ovie Hollon, Mike Briggs, Mike Crowe, & all Mr. Estes’ previous students.

Kevin Norwood Davis, age 51, husband of Arvy Alingog Davis of Meadowbrook Drive, Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Born in Fort Thomas, Kentucky he was the son of Billy Davis and Mary Lou Hartzell Davis of Leeco, Kentucky. He attended college at Hocking Technical College in Nelsonville, Ohio. Kevin was a land surveyor with Spencer Land Surveyors and was County Surveyor for the Powell County Fiscal Court. He formerly worked for the United States Forestry Service and was a member of the Hotshot Fire Fighting Team associated with the United States Forestry Service. He fought many fires in several different states while being a part of this team. Kevin was the chairman of the Stanton Airport Board and attended the Zoe First Church of God. He was a very hard worker, honest, understanding and was a loving husband. Along with his wife and parents he is survived by two sisters: Karen Barnard of Anderson, Indiana and Kerri Fee (Skip) Phillips of Lily, Kentucky; two step children: Ken De Guzman of Stanton and Klein De Guzman of Batangas, Philippines; four nephews Jacob Barnard, Stephen Barnard, David Barnard and Joshua Fee; one niece, Kate Fee and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services officiated by James Harold Combs will be held at 1:00 PM. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 beginning at 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers are Eric Elam, Ken De Guzman, Jacob Barnard, Stephen Barnard, David Barnard, Joshua Fee, Skip Phillips and Roger Purdy. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Raymond J. Hale, 78, of Irvine, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the St Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Estill County January 9, 1943 to James and Mable Hale. He was retired V R Wasson Factory. He is survived by his daughter Donna Brinegar (Glenn) of Irvine, a granddaughter Jessica Abell (Jeremy) of Berea, two step grandchildren Cheyenne Brinegar, Russell Brinegar, two sisters Pearl Shofner of Nicholasville and Carrie Benson of Nicholasville. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mable Hale, a brother Lewis Hale and a sister Barbara Hale. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the New Vision Full Gospel Church in Ravenna with Bro. Buford Powell officiating. Burial followed in the West Irvine Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

James M. Nunnelley, 71, of Irvine, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born July 8, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio to James and Donna Nunnelley. He is survived by his mother Donna Nunnelley, two daughters Jeanette Tiemeyer, Jessica Winchester, a granddaughter Lynn Smith Cole, four great grandchildren, two Brothers Paul Nunnelley, Alan Nunnelley, four Sisters Kathy Blankenship, Effie Halfpenny, Betty Kelley and Phyllis Eldridge. He was preceded in death by his father James Nunnelley, a wife Maryland Nunnelley and a brother Kenny Nunnelley. A memorial service will be held 12 PM Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Restoration Community Church in Irvine with Bro. Jim Bonny officiating. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Helen Martin Randall, 67, of Winchester, passed away at her residence Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was born Winchester November 3, 1953 to Floyd and Nellie Martin. She was a housewife. She is survived by her husband Michael Allen Randall, two sons Charles Banks III (Necole), Christopher Banks (Cleda), three grandchildren, two Brothers Andrew Martin, Richard Martin, four sisters Betty Larrison, Ellen Martin, Eva Martin and Julia Duhon. Funeral services were held Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Jackie Stamper officiating. Burial followed in the Stokely Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers are Rick Martin, Christopher Banks, Charles Banks III, Dave Stamper, Herbert Stamper, David Banks and Charles James Banks. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.