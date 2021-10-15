Raymond J. Hale, 78, of Irvine passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the St Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Estill County January 9, 1943 to James and Mable Hale. He was retired V R Wasson Factory. He is survived by his daughter Donna Brinegar (Glenn) of Irvine, a granddaughter Jessica Abell (Jeremy) of Berea, two step grandchildren Cheyenne Brinegar, Russell Brinegar, two sisters Pearl Shofner of Nicholasville and Carrie Benson of Nicholasville. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mable Hale, a brother Lewis Hale and a sister Barbara Hale. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the New Vision Full Gospel Church in Ravenna with Bro. Buford Powell officiating. Burial followed in the West Irvine Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Michael Shelly Helton, age 59, widower of Pamela Sue Helton of Stanton, Kentucky died October 9, 2021 from injuries received in an accident on Highway 82 in Estill County, Kentucky. Born in Barbourville, Kentucky he was the son of the late Shelly Coy Helton and the late Alpha “Jean” Marshall Burgress and an Army Veteran. Mike Helton was the operator of Bruen’s Restaurant in Stanton. He was a member of Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club, Task Force Omega, Amvets Post 67 and Owingsville VFW. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Austin Dean Helton and brother, Richard Eugene Helton. He is survived by his sons, Michael Coy Helton of Bowen and Trinity Joseph Michael Crump of Owingsville; daughter, Kayla (Ryland) Ledford of Bowen; sisters, Matilda Purvis of Mt. Sterling, Katherine (Robert) Skaggs of Jeffersonville, Janice Banks of Mt. Sterling and Melissa Helton of Mt. Sterling and four grandchildren, Noah Ledford, Corbin Crump, Harley Ledford and Daniel Willoughby. Funeral services officiated by Danny Belcher and Rev. Lowell Rice will be held at 12:00 P. M., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club, 560 Reffitt Road, Jeffersonville, KY. Visitation is 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton. Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, KY with Kyle Pence, Danny Belcher, Robert Skaggs, Robbie Skaggs, David Welch, Mark Shaffer, Bobby Edmondson and Jeremy Banks serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Hall, Robert Bailey, Millard Boswell, C. B. Martin, Raymond Gilley, Larry Powell, Tony Napier, Adam King and Ryland Ledford. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Elouise Pence, 79, widow of Virgil Gus Pence, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Wolfe County Health and Rehab Center, Campton. She was born February 5, 1942 to the late John Corbett and Lorene Berryman Brewer. Elouise was long time owner and operator of Stanton Floral Design. Survivors include, daughter, Sandi (Silas) Smith; Granddaughter, Summer Destine (Richard) Empson; Great Grandson, Kaden Michael Rogers; brother, Woody (Maxine) Brewer; sister-in-laws Faye Brewer, Ruby Miller, Ruth Pence; brother-in-law, Vernon (Joyce) Pence; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Corbett and Lorene Brewer, husband, Virgil Gus Pence, brother, Ellis Brewer, sister, Elwanda Brewer; nephew, Eddie Brewer; and great-nephew, Jonathan Edward Brewer. Services Thursday, October 14, 4:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. James Harold Combs. Visitation Thursday 1-4pm at the funeral home. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with Kaden Rogers, Richard Empson, Monty Berryman, Marvin Berryman, Corey Roberts, and Avery Roberts serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers, the staff at Wolfe County Health & Rehab, Dr. Nadeem Shaikh, Lynn Lane, Sandy Wells, James Ed & Kathryn Dennis, Kim & Tommy Napier, Carol Bradley, James & Gayle Roberts, Tom & Lori Deflippo, Mike & Tonya Lindon, and Megan Curtis. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the exceptional care that the Wolfe County Health and Rehab and Dr. Nadeem Shaikh provided.

Thelma Hensley, 49, of Irvine passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. She was born in Irvine January 3, 1972 to Frank R. and Yvonne Draggoo. She was a homemaker. She is survived by a son Lloyd Hensley (Robin), two daughters Destiny Hensley, Brooklyn Spicer, four grandchildren, three brothers Frank Draggoo, Jimmy Draggoo, Charles Draggoo, four sisters Ethel Lynch (Danny), Nancy Ballard, Minnie Sowers (Robbie) and Lucy Walters (Roger). Funeral services were held Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial followed in the Draggoo Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services

Robert Joe Rose, 38, of Clay City, passed away passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born in West Liberty October 4, 1983 to Arnold and Mary Rose. He was a caregiver and a member of the Church on the Rock. He is survived by his wife Teresa Rose, a son Luke Rose, two daughters Caitlin Rose, Amber Rose, a brother Arnold Rose (Miranda), two sisters Christine Moore (Allen), Jessica Rose and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Clayton Rose. Funeral services were held at 3 PM Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Pastor Diane Harrison officiating. Friends visited at 2 PM till time of the service. Burial was in the Rose Bend Cemetery in Wolfe County. Pallbearers are Josh Harrison, Edward Williams, Allen Moore, J.J. Maloney, Daniel Rose, Kenneth Rose, Arnold Rose and Matthew Rowe. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Lona Frances Hollon of Seaman, Ohio formerly of Campton, Kentucky, widow of the late Clay Hollon, departed this life Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the age of 77 years. She was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Ora Honchul Tibbs born in Wolfe County, Kentucky on December 8, 1943. She was a factory worker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Henry Clay Hollon (Edna) of Winchester, Kentucky; one grandchild, Erica Louise Banks (Jason); two great-grandchildren, Mary Grace Banks and Cassie Lynn Banks; a special friend, Russell Rainwater of Seaman, Ohio; two brothers, Glen Tibbs of Newman, Georgia and Billy Tibbs Booneville, Kentucky and two sisters, Wanda Faye Hall of Tavares, Florida and Louise McClary of West Union, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Hollon; her parents, Raymond and Mary Ora Honchul; one brother, Ralph Tibbs and one sister, Edna Mae Hall. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Family will serve as pallbearers.