By: Lisa Johnson

On Sunday, September 26, Clay City Fire Department with myself -Mike Madden and Robert Mason assisted in conducting a fire evacuation drill at Clay City Elementary. The drill included first responders and Officer Mike Townsend with teachers and students who were relocated to city hall for the exercise. On the way students were accompanied by the legendary Johnny Appleseed. The exercise was an exciting event giving students time outdoors. Johnny Appleseed -John Chapman was a pioneer period nursery man who was responsible for spreading apple trees through Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois and into parts of Canada. If you don’t like apples, make applesauce and, thank Johnny!