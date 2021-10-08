Ronald “Ozzie” Rogers Sr., 72, widow of Joyce Rogers, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home. He was born December 17, 1948 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late Hezzie and Ila McCoy Rogers. Survivors include, sons, Lynn (Stephanie) West, O J (Sarah) Rogers, and Kevin Joe (Samantha) Rogers; grandchildren, Whitney Rogers, Neesa West, Emma Rogers, Aaliyah Rogers, Hannah Crabtree, Emily Lawson, Blake (Jamie) Warner, Dustin Warner, and Carl Warner; brothers, John Rogers and Ted Rogers; sisters, Judy Goodwin, Nancy Rogers, Shirley (Jim) Gordon, and Vickie Rogers; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Eva Curtis, Marcia Gerstenfield, Betty Jo Carrier, Gathel Rogers, and Helen VanPoortfliet; brothers, Fred Hensley and Otis Rogers. Services Monday, October 4, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Monday 12:00PM-2:00PM at the funeral home. Burial in the Patrick Cemetery with Lynn West, OJ Rogers, HK Goodwin, Blake Warner, Dustin Warner, and Carl Warner.

David Hostetler, 71 of Jeffersonville passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Mount Sterling. He was born June 5, 1950 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Hostetler and Dixie Douglas Goodwin. David was a member of Spruce Valley Church. He worked in construction, ran his own used car business, and owned his own restaurant. David was an avid race car driver where he won several championships and was a race fan for many years. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Darrin Hostetler; daughter, Faye Dixon; grandsons, Maxwell Hostetler and Austin Huron; and brothers, Mike Martin and George Martin. Survivors include, children, Barbara Hostetler, Maysville, Anna Hostetler, Maysville, David (Corie) Hostetler, Knoxville, TN, Tonya and Dustin Hostetler, Georgia, Chad Hostetler, Jeffersonville, Whitney Hostetler, Panama, FL, and Jacob Hostetler, Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Bryan Sweet, Brandi Champion, Brandon Hinton, Cassandra Stanfield, Rachel White, Ryan White, Kimberly Barnett, Pamela Dixon, Santana Hostetler, Hunter Hostetler, Casey Gulley, Kaston Hostetler, Randy Dixon, Brandon Dixon, and Matt Dixon; brothers, Larry (Sue) Martin, Maysville, Rusty (Jo) Martin, Minerva, KY; sisters, Debbie Duzan, Vanceburg, KY, Sarah (Martin) Meadows, Greenup, KY, Diana (Clyde) Logan, Sevierville, TN, Linda (Greg) Clayborn, Flemingsburg, KY, Billy (Sandra) Strange, Hershel (Leona) Strange, and Kathy Reed; and 18 great-grandchildren. David leaves many family and friends who will mourn his passing. Services Wednesday, September 29, 3:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Wednesday 1:00-3:00PM at the funeral home. Burial in Martin-Willoughby Cemetery with Bryan Sweet, Brandon Hinton, Justin Reed, William Strange, Greg Montgomery, and Canaan Reed serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Casey Miller and Ryan White.

Joanna Campbell, 46, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born March 17, 1975 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Franklin Pierce and Minnie Ann Townsend Campbell. Survivors include, daughter, Lois Campbell; sons, Dalton Campbell and Wayne Campbell; and sister, Lois Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents and partner Marcus “Pooter” Banks. Services Friday, October 1, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Friday 10:00AM-1:00PM. Burial in West Bend Cemetery, Clay City.

Carolyn Janalene Neace, age 80, widow of Jim Neace, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at her residence on Washington Street in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Brinkley, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Rader and Arizona Everage Smith. Carolyn worked as a cook for Jerry’s Restaurant in Morehead and loved to go shopping. She had a great love for her Grandbabies, loved family gatherings especially Christmas, enjoyed traveling almost anywhere and had a great love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Carolyn is survived by her son, Jimmy (Marlina) Neace of Hazard ; two daughters: Lisa (Pat) Blankenship of Anniston, Alabama and Kathy (Randy) Baker of Stanton; three sisters: Ivory (Roger) Waddell of Morehead, Billie (Carson) Dailey of Grayson and Sandy Campbell of Morehead; two brothers: Lester Smith of Morehead and Freddy (Alice) Smith of Morehead; eight grandchildren: Sanchia Jolly, Josh Campbell, Audrey Jett, Kim Campbell, Derek Campbell, Brittany Couch, Brian Baker and Jacob Baker and seven great grandchildren: Emma Jolly, Maverick Jett, Cristian Campbell, Fisher Couch, Saylor Couch, Matthew Campbell and River Couch. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dexter Smith, Tina Noble, Sharon Rivers and Nancy Waddell. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Stonegate Cemetery officiated by Brother Ralph Ferguson with Randy Baker, Pat Blankenship, Derek Campbell, Brian Baker, Jacob Baker and Joshua Campbell serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements are by Hearne Funeral Home of Stanton.