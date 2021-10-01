John Briscoe Crain Jr., 83, husband of Patsy Rogers Crain, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home. He was born September 8, 1938 to the late Walter Davis and Ora Hazel Dohoney Crain. Survivors include, wife, Patsy Crain; sons, Kevin (Tonya) Crain, Jason Crain, Morgan Powell, Yancey (Vera) Powell; daughters, Teresa Sons and Kay Keaton; sister, Sue Ella Broyles; many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Services Sunday, September 19, 2:00PM Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy by Rev. Willard Estep. Visitation was Saturday 5-8pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Dallas Blankenship, Brandon Neal, Tony Vaske, Danny Allen, Dorvin Bush, and Terry Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers Lindsey Keaton and Dani

Rhoda Gabbard, 78, of Irvine, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. She was born April 11, 1943 in Irvine to Cashus and Melinda Townsend. She is survived by two sons Keith Perdue, Timothy Perdue, two daughters Rethia Collins, Ellar Burns, twelve grandchildren, three brothers Creed Townsend, Paul Townsend, Cashus Townsend, five sisters Bernice Willis, Wanda Willis, Sandra Hardy, Mary Kirby and Rethia Crouch. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Mary Noland, a grandson Keith Perdue, and three brothers James Townsend, George Townsend and Buck Crowe. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Rick Powell officiating. Burial followed in the Crowe Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Diane Edwards, 71, of Irvine, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. She was born June 19, 1950 in Irvine to Barry and Jean Tipton. She was a homemaker and a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Irvine. She is survived by her husband James Edwards of Irvine, three sons James Edwards JR (Jennifer) of Richmond, Virgil Edwards (Rebecca) of Richmond, Paul Edwards (Jesse) of Richmond, a daughter Diana Kerr (Michael) of Arizona, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, three brothers Elihu Tipton (Katrina) of Winchester, Harold Tipton (Bertha) of London, James Tipton (Diane) of Winchester, four sisters Patty Watson (Howard) of Richmond, Linda Means of Richmond, Norma Nixon of Winchester and Nina Cooper of Irvine. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Neal Pearson and Joann Frost. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Irvine with Bro. Sherl Thomas officiating. Burial followed in the Edwards Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Linvel “Bud” Wise, 84, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Estill County February 18, 1937 to William and Sudie Wise. He was a carpenter. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Shelia Wise, a son Lloyd Wise, three daughters Carol Burke and husband Elmer, Sheri Wise and husband Will, Amanda Pelfrey and husband Kevin, seventeen grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and a sister Darlene Sparks. He was preceded in death by his parents William “Chester” and Sudie Wise, three sons Tony, Eugene and Ricky Wise, two brothers Millard and Letcher Wise, two Sisters Estill Helton and Charlene Weaver. Funeral services were held Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. George Sparks officiating. Burial followed in the Stone Gate Cemetery in Stanton. Pallbearers were Michael Sparks, Phillip Sparks, Troy Sparks, James Holmes, Shane Wise and Elbert Ray Sparks. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Lacy Mae Ledford, infant daughter of Justin and Holly Reed Ledford, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. Survivors include, parents, Justin and Holly Ledford; sister Skylar Ledford; grandparents, Jeff and Georgia Ledford, Anthony (Lori) Reed, and Stacy Parido; great-grandparents, Bertha Ledford, Mark and Louise Reed, Ray and Joyce Parido, and Shirley Rivas. Services Sunday September 26, 2021 12:00PM Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton.