By: Lisa Johnson

On Thursday, September 16th a 911 call was issued regarding a snakebite victim near Pilot Knob in Clay City. The couple had been out for a hike to enjoy the sunset and decided to go barefoot! Trying to hike out after the encounter they eventually called 911. EMS was on scene and requested POCO SAR. The individual was able to walk out to an awaiting car, declining transport from EMS. In case you don’t know already, this is the time of year Copperheads are in full reproduction mode and give birth to between 3 and 10 babies all born alive(Ovoviviparous) and toxic. Copperhead venom is a Hemotoxin that destroys red blood cells reducing clotting. If you are on a blood thinner this could be a serious problem. Around 8000 people in the US receive snakebites every year and the majority of deaths occur from rattlesnakes though rare, deaths do occur from copperheads. It is not a pleasant experience. Boots are recommended when hiking, some good stiff leather can prevent a day of outdoor fun from becoming a painful experience you will remember for the rest of your life.