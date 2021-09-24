Mary Louise Puckett, age 58, of Furnace Junction Road in Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born March 13, 1963 in Montgomery County and was the daughter of the late Irvin and Myrtle Snowden Strange. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her husband David Glenn Puckett; one daughter April Lynn Young of Madison Co.; one son Joshua Lewis of Estill Co.; three sisters Nancy Puckett of Estill Co.; Minnie Jordan of Powell Co.; Helen Townsend of Clark Co.; five brothers, James Strange of Fayette Co., Charlie Strange of Powell Co., Jerry Strange of Powell Co., Billy Strange of Powell Co., Eugene Strange of Estill Co.; and multiple furry grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by four siblings: Ethel Tipton, Bethel Barnes, David Strange and Roy Strange. Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Puckett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rob Young, Joshua Lewis, John Strange, James Strange, Jerry Strange and David Strange.

Hazel Jean Floyd, age 92, of Irvine, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Born to Glyndon and Elizabeth Warner Webb in Madison County on June 11, 1929, she was the oldest daughter of 12 children. She was a devoted homemaker all her life, truly a blessing to her family and friends. She was always working with her vegetable and flower gardens, sewing and quilting with great joy and thankfulness. Hazel Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Floyd; sons Sherman and Larry Floyd; two sons-in-law, Sheryl Griffin and Billy Kelley; brothers, Robert, Homer, Edward, Glyndon Jr., and James Roy Webb; sisters, Daisy Webb, Myrtle Cowan and Wanda Webb.

She is survived by five daughters: Faye Renfro (Joe) of Mt. Sterling, Linda Kelley of Richmond, Brenda Fauste (Bob) of Clay City, Martha “Jenny” Griffin of Irvine, Frances Spader (Glenn) of Lexington, one daughter-in-law, Sue Floyd of Irvine; two sisters, Catherine Elliott of Connersville, IN

and Betty Brookshire (James) of Irvine; one brother, Paul Webb (Kathleen) of Richmond; 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Betty Brookshire and the Hospice Care Center.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, September 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Eric Patrick and Bro. Glennis Sizemore officiating. Burial was at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery in the Sandhill community.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons Larry Dean Floyd, Bobby James Fauste, Jeremy Moreland, Derek Kelley, Don Brewer and Marcum Brown

Honorary pallbearers were Betty Brookshire, Eric Webb, Michael Brookshire, Tristan Arvin, Nicholas Brewer and Cody Floyd.

Arnice West, 63 of Hamilton passed away on September 13th at her residence. She was born on January 18, 1958 in Powell Co., Kentucky to Millard & Emma Dorothy (Mullins) Ledford Jr. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert West; her children, Misty Lynn Dirksen, Robert Shane (Tonda Larison) West and Brian Christopher (Stacy) West; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 6 sisters, Virginia (Dennis) Ledford Creech, Evelyn Ledford Rose, Glenna (Buddy) Ledford Morrison, Gwen (Teddie) Ledford Linkous, Ghedra (David) Ledford Dunn and Amy (Dana) Ledford Gevedon and 3 brothers, Arnie Ledford, Farren (Teresa) Ledford and Onan (Judy) Ledford. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Lowell, Ernie and Norman Ledford. Visitation was Friday, September 17th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 1500 Manchester Avenue. Funeral services followed at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home with Pastors Ted Linkous and Dana Gevedon officiating. Burial followed at Woodside Cemetery.

Shelia Strange, 53, of Stanton passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 28, 1968 to Dick Dunn and Glenda Morton Strange. She was a care giver. She is survived by her mother Glenda Strange, two daughter Heather Martin (Mark McMillan), Ashley Combs (Jason Derrickson), six grandchildren, one great grandchild, three brothers Terry Strange, Kerry Strange and Ronnie Strange. She was preceded in death by her father Dick Dunn and a son Mike Strange. Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. John Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Faulkner Cemetery in Stanton. Pallbearers were Michael McMillan, Cayden McMillan, Jason Derrickson, Terry Strange, Matthew Strange and Aaron Strange. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Gary Shelton, 50, husband of Cindy Shelton, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bourbon Community Hospital, Paris. He was born May 12, 1971 in Irvine, Kentucky to Cecil Shelton and Judy Farthing Spicer. He was a member of Church on the Rock and a supervisor at Kendall. Survivors include, father, Cecil Shelton; mother, Judy Spicer; wife, Cindy Shelton; son, Justin “Knothead” (Alissa) Shelton; daughters, Nicky (Matthew) Rowe and Lillian “Pudden” (Keely) Shelton; step-son, Ethan Sword; step-daughters, Erika Davis and Sierra Perez; brothers, Ernie Shelton and Brandon Shelton; and grandchildren, Kaylynn Rowe, Allison Rowe, Kristyn Rowe, Adalynn Rowe, Easton Flinchum, Jace Perez, Alivia Ball, and Elliott Felter. He was preceded in death by his brother Sammy Shelton. Funeral services Monday, September 20, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Diane Harrison and Amy Gullet. Visitation was Sunday 7-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Shelton Family Cemetery with Justin Shelton, Lillian Shelton, Brandon Shelton, Davis Allen, Ethan Sward, and Matthew Rowe. Honorary pallbearers serving, James Rowe, Raymond Goodwin, and Cindy Goodwin

Shirley M. Slemp, age 71, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Lee County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Beattyville, Kentucky. Born in Powell County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Arlie and Dorothy Johnson Tackett and she was a member of Blessed Assurance Church. Shirley worked in the medical field for 32 years mainly for Hospice of the Bluegrass. She is survived by her son, Darin Russell (Delia) Slemp ; two brothers: Charlie Wayne Tackett Sr. and John Paul (Bonnie) Tackett; three sisters: Betty Nantz, Audrey Rains and Darlene Rains along with two grandchildren, Luther Cape Slemp and Sophia Slemp. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her siblings, David Tackett and Alice Dickey. Private graveside services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Lillianna Scarlett Thorn Knox infant daughter of Owen and Autumn Knox passed away Thursday, September 15, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. Graveside services were held Saturday, September 18 at the Napier Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Donna Renee Kirby, 54 – Affectionally known by Renee, left this world and went straight into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 15th. She was born June 21, 1967 in Winchester to the late Donnie Lee Sparks and Betty J. Creed Sparks. Survivors include, her husband Alan Kirby, two children Chase Kirby and Brooke Kirby, mother Betty J Sparks, sister Stephanie (Doug) Werne, niece Macci (Josh) Linville and the joys of her life, four grandsons: Aiden Marcum, Mason Kirby, Declan Marcum and Xander Kirby. She is preceded in death by her Father, Donnie Sparks, maternal grandparents, Christy and Marie Gilbert and paternal grandparents Kenny and Betty Bales along with many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind several aunts, cousins, sister in laws, brother in laws and special friend Laura and other close friends that love her. Services were Sunday, September 19, 5:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Willard Estep. Visitation was Sunday 1-5pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Ivan Kirby, Robbie Kirby, Jeff Strange, Randy Lacy, Ricky Creed, and Danny Sparks serving as pallbearers.

John Briscoe Crain Jr., 83, husband of Patsy Rogers Crain, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home. He was born September 8, 1938 to the late Walter Davis and Ora Hazel Dohoney Crain. Survivors include, wife, Patsy Crain; sons, Kevin (Tonya) Crain, Jason Crain, Morgan Powell, Yancey (Vera) Powell; daughters, Teresa Sons and Kay Keaton; sister, Sue Ella Broyles; many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Services Sunday, September 19, 2:00PM Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy by Rev. Willard Estep. Visitation was Saturday 5-8pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Dallas Blankenship, Brandon Neal, Tony Vaske, Danny Allen, Dorvin Bush, and Terry Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers Lindsey Keaton and Dani