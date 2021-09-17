Sheila Strange, 53, of Stanton passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 28, 1968 to Dick Dunn and Glenda Morton Strange. She was a care giver. She is survived by her mother Glenda Strange, two daughter Heather Martin (Mark McMillan), Ashley Combs (Jason Derrickson), six grandchildren, one great grandchild, three brothers Terry Strange, Kenny Strange and Ronnie Strange. She was preceded in death by her father Dick Dunn and a brother Mike Strange. Funeral services were held 12 PM Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. John Combs officiating. Friends visited Tuesday from 5 PM till 7 PM. Burial was in the Faulkner Cemetery in Stanton. Pallbearers are Michael McMillan, Cayden McMillan, Jason Derrickson, Terry Strange, Matthew Strange and Aaron Strange. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.

William Henry “W. H. / Bill” Gilbert, age 84, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky passed away on September 9, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born on August 29, 1937 on Furnace Mountain in Estill County, he was the son of the late Cebert and Fannie L. Crowe Gilbert. W. H. “Bill” was a man with many careers, from the age of 16 as a dishwasher for Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant he moved up to manager for over 25 years with the restaurants. He later managed Jerry’s Restaurants. He owned and operated the Stanton Dry Cleaners and he also served as a supervisor of a fencing company doing horse farms in several states. Bill also owned and operated the Powell County Feed Store in Clay City for several years before working over twenty years as a janitor at Stanton Elementary School where he was affectionately known as “Mr. Bill”. Bill also worked part time for the Bluegrass Stock Yards and worked until his illness at age 83 part time at the Stanton Post Office. Bill was a hard worker who loved his family and his farm on Hardwicks Creek. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Buckler Gilbert. W. H. Gilbert is survived by his son, Dale (Nancy) Gilbert of Clay City and stepson, Timothy (Susan) Pergram of Lexington; grandchildren, Amanda Gilbert and Cory Gilbert; step grandchildren, Clay Thomas (Sarah) Pergram, Cameron McCall (Lauren) Pergram and Zach Hein; great grandchildren, McKaila Johnson, Ava Johnson and Reese Johnson; step great grandchildren, Seeley Grace Pergram and Grey Thomas Pergram; one sister, Phyllis (W. J.) Noland of Irvine; three brothers: Earl (Doris) Gilbert of Lexington, Morris Gilbert and Cebert Jr. (Karen) Gilbert of Stanton along with several nieces and nephews whom he adored. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Greg Webb wereconducted at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery, Main Street, Stanton, KY with Cory Gilbert, Zach Hein, Clay Pergram, John Gilbert, Ryan Brown, Tanner Hall, Doug Collins and Tim Brown serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Aiden Christopher Bishop passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born Thursday, September 9 at Baptist Health Lexington to Benjamin Bishop and Caitlyn Griffett. Survivors include, parents, Benjamin Bishop and Caitlyn Griffett; sisters, Layla Osborne, Luna Bishop, and Laiken Bishop; grandparents, Christina Rose, Lanny Griffett, Amanda (Charles) Reed, Ben Bishop; great-grandparents, Roy & Deloris Townsend, Cash Bishop, and Nancy Reed; aunts and uncles, Bethani Griffett, Amber Reed, Nicholas Reed, Abigail Reed, Braxton Bishop, Alexis Bishop, and Kristen Henry; great aunts and uncles, Kimberly Rose Pugh, Sara Crews, Emily Hopper, Lindsay Rose, Dr. Michael Pugh, and Brad Rose. Services were Monday, September 13, 1:00PM Cress Cemetery, Ware Chapel Road, Mt. Sterling by Bro. Larry Shoemaker.

Connie Callahan, 56, of Manchester wife of Raleigh Callahan passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Oneida, KY October 23, 1964 to Lester and Pauline Bray. She was a member of the Cool Spring Community Church. She is survived by her husband Raleigh Callahan, five sons Ronald Byrd, Shannon Byrd, Dustin Callahan, Raleigh Daniel Callahan, Danny Callahan, and a daughter Crystal Barger, stepdaughter Becky Baker, fourteen grandchildren, two Brothers Roger Bray, Danny Bray, two sisters Brenda Byrd and Agnus Bray She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Pauline Bray and a sister Linda Bray. Funeral services were held 2 PM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Cool Spring Community Church in Manchester. Burial was in the Balls Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of service.

Lillie Mae Adams, age 75, wife of Franklin Karl Adams passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Stanton, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Bernice Neal Martin and a member of Stanton Christian Church. Lillie was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of the Powell County Homemakers Club and the Powell County Womens Club. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Martin, her sister, Louise Martin and her special cousin Eunice Salchli. She is survived by her husband, Franklin Karl Adams; one son, Blake (Marquita) Adams of Stanton; one daughter, Carmen (Brian) Billings of Lexington; one brother, Charles (Yvonne) Martin of Stanton; one sister, Betty Burton of Stanton and six grandchildren: Ethan (Holly) Adams, Ian (Morgan Campbell) Adams, Abigail Adams, Brook Billings, Bo Billings and Betsy Billings and one great grandchild Levi Adams. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery with the Stanton Christian Church Board serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the ladies of the Stanton Christian Church. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Christopher Scott Vanover, age 40, of Pine Trace Trail, Campton, Kentucky died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home. He was the son of Sam Vanover of Clay City and the late Betty Trent Townsend. He worked as a laborer for Lexington Building Supply and spent a great deal of his time working during his life as an arborist. Chris loved to go on hikes in the Red River Gorge and several other locations. He had an outstanding work ethic and a great personality as well. Along with his mother, Chris is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Henry Vanover. He is survived by his father, Sam Vanover, his companion, Juanita Owens of Campton, one sister, Lisa Potts of Clay City, two nephews: Derrick Potts and Darren Potts and his aunt, Patty Trent of Clay City. Funeral services were held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home on Friday evening as well with Brother Larry Shoemaker officiating. Patty Trent, Harry Lowry, Shane Trent, Scotty Trent, Tim Shackelford, Chuck Poe and Kenny Boyd are honorary pallbearers. Arrangements are being handled by Hearne Funeral Home

Elmer Powell, 87, of Jones Rd in Clay City passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was born in Powell County April 16, 1934 to Everett and Sylvia Powell. He was a carpenter. He is survived by a son Bobby Powell and his wife Teresia, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one great – great grandchild, a brother Montford Bud Powell and wife Patsey and a sister Geraldine Toney. He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Sylvia Powell, Betty Blackwell,two sons Roger Powell, Ricky Powell, a daughter Linda Powell, seven brothers M.C. Powell, Earnest Powell, Marshall Powell, Lonnie Powell, Delmus Powell, Denzel Powell, JR Powell, five sisters Tersia Willoughby, Alfa Whilhoit, Fay Goodwin, Mary Etta Brinager and Yvonne Slone. Funeral services were be held 12 PM Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Burial was in the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Sharon Reed, 49, of Clay City passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Fountain Circle Nursing Home in Winchester. She was born July 15, 1972 in Dayton, Ohio to William and Lela Hughes. She is survived by a son Freddie Reed II, daughter Haley Reed, three grandchildren, three brothers Edward Hughes and wife Peggy, Greg Briscoe and wife Kathy, Jeff Hughes and a sister Beverly Reed. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Penny Smallwood. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Friends may visit Wednesday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial will be in the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Robert Arnold Derickson, 86, of Stanton, KY passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Mr. Derickson was born February 15, 1935 to the late William Henry & Fannie Derickson. In addition to his military service, Mr. Derickson worked in quality control for Lockheed-Martin, from which he retired. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers William Derickson & Thomas Derickson and sister Opal Morey. He is survived by daughters Deborah (Danny) Derickson, Bobbie Jean (Craig) Conrad, & Cindy (Gary) Shelton; brother Glen Derickson; sisters Hazel Thorpe & Mina Davis; grandchildren Jason Derickson, James Mullins, Erika Lynn, Sierra Perez, Ethan Sword, Benny Conrad, Amber Conrad, Cameron Conrad; numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service was Sunday, September 12 at 3:00PM at the Veterans Cemetery in Stanton.

Chad Anthony Curtis, 52, husband of Shannon Yeary Curtis, passed away, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at his home. He was born May 22, 1969 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Robert “Mineo” Curtis Sr. and Loretta Wells Curtis. Survivor include, wife, Shannon Curtis; daughter, Tabitha Curtis; son, Chad Anthony Curtis Jr. (Ashley Lane); mother, Loretta Curtis; brother, Robert (Megan) Curtis Jr; sister, Amy (John) Baker; grandchildren, Connor Muncie and Mia Grace Curtis. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Mineo” Curtis Sr. Services were Monday, September 13, 5:00PM Vaughns Mill Cemetery, Clay City by Rev. Brad Epperson with Robert Curtis Jr., John Baker, Zachary Rice, Doug Potts, and Dale Rogers serving as pallbearers.

Benny Layne Sparks, 71, husband of Betty Faye Sparks, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. He was born June 21, 1950 in Slade, Kentucky to the late Roy and Dorothy Bailey Sparks. He was an army veteran and a retiree of General Electric. Survivors include, his loving wife, Betty Faye Sparks; Brother, Wayne Sparks; and sister, Gail Hollon. Services Sunday, September 12, 4:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Johnny Edwards, Joey Edwards, Bob Crockett, Joseph Hollon, Charles, Hollon, and Alvie Hollon.

David “Scottie” Havens, 54, of Mt. Sterling passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. He was born June 21, 1967 in Mt. Sterling to John William and Anna Faye Havens. He is survived by two brothers Marty Havens and his wife Debbie of Mt. Sterling, John Clay Havens and his wife Judy of Mt. Sterling and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John William and Anna Faye Havens and a sister Teresa Lyn Havens. Funeral services were held 12 PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Kelly Poe officiating. Friends visited Friday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. In lieu of flowers family ask donations be made to Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral cost. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Louise Tipton McIntosh, 86, of Irvine widow of Virgil McIntosh passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Ravenna December 13, 1934 to Pearl and Biddie Barnes Tipton. She was a retired factory worker. She is survived by a son Garry McIntosh of Clay City, daughter Kathy McIntosh (Mike Rogers) of Ravenna, two grandchildren Heather and Tara McIntosh, two great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, two brothers Bradly Tipton and wife Sheila of Ravenna and Paul Tipton of Berea. She was preceded in death by her parents Pearl and Biddie Barnes Tipton, her husband Virgil McIntosh, three brothers Neal, Manuel and Melvin Tipton, six sisters Golden Johnson, Mick McKee, Emma Lee Watson, Donnal Pack, Dorothy Ballard and Virginia Tipton. A graveside service were held 2 PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Grey Cemetery on Tipton Ridge with Bro. Larry Frymyer officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Cynthia Sullivan, 53, of Mt. Sterling passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born August 10, 1968 in Winchester to Ralph and Dorothy Banks. She was a housewife and a member of the Ralph Banks Full Gospel Ministries. She is survived by her husband Shannon Sullivan of Mt. Sterling, two sons Jared Powell of Mt. Sterling, Blake Powell of Mt. Sterling, a brother Gregory Banks of Clay City and a sister Tauana Poe of Clay City. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Dorothy Banks. Funeral services wereheld 12 PM Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.