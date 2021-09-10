Alvin Lester Choate, 63, of Clay City passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1957 in Kewanee, Illinois to Jimmy and Joyce Choate. He is survived by his mother Joyce Lane of Clay City, a brother James Choate and wife Barbara of Clay City, two stepsisters Sharon Baldwin of Lexington and Debbie Baker of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Choate and a sister Teresa Choate. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Bill White officiating. Burial was in the Choate Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers are Daniel Derbyshire, Christian Derbyshire, James Choate JR, William Caudill and Brian Meadows. Honorary pallbearers are Averie Choate, Michael Baldwin and Shaun Baldwin. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Patricia Eileen Carter, 92, passed away Friday, September 3 in the home of her granddaughter in Waco, KY where she had been cared for over the past year and a half. She was previously a resident of Georgetown, KY since 1975. She was born December 9, 1928 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Vernon and Elizabeth Metz. She was a teacher, librarian, photographer, stained glass artist, painter and member of St Francis Catholic Church, Georgetown Ky. She is survived by her children, Kevin A. (Joan) Carter, Saint Petersburg, FL, Karen E. (Tom) Whalen, Hampstead, NC, Katherine J. (Robert Douglass) Daniels, Lexington, KY, and Kenneth R. (Tamy) Carter, Carrsville, VA; brother, Richard Metz, Sun City, AZ; grandchildren, Ross and Matthew Carter, Jessie Wright, Lindsey Romans, Carter and Joseph Daniels, Andrew and Amber Carter, as well as eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Elizabeth Metz, her husband of 63 years Robert Lillion Carter, grandson Bradford Lake, sister Phyllis Glass and a brother Melvin Metz. Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Care Plus of Berea, Ky. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Coty Aaron Spencer, age 29 of Mount Sterling, Kentucky died on Friday, September 3, 2021, at UK Healthcare, Good Samaritan Hospital. Born Wednesday, September 2, 1992 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, he was the son of Edward Spencer and Rhonda Conley. He was a graduate of Montgomery County High School and the caregiver of his grandmother, Hazel Spencer. He loved to hunt deer and fish. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Edward C. Spencer and his maternal grandparents, Hershell Conley and Barbara Barnett. He is survived by his fiancée Debbie Rose of Mt. Sterling, his mother, Rhonda Conley of Mount Sterling, his father Edward C. (Tracy) Spencer of Jeffersonville, his brother, Nathan (Dana) Spencer of Somerset, his sister, Katlyn Elizabeth Spencer of Mount Sterling, paternal grandmother, Hazel Spencer, step brother, Kyle (Nikki) Murphy and step sisters, Peyton and Mackenzie Sponcil. A funeral service was at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home located at 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. The family received friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Interment was in Branham Cemetery, Jeffersonville with Jeffrey Conley, Justin Adkins, Michael Havens, Bracken Banfield, Jordan Adkins and Joshua Castillo serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Nathan Spencer, Kyle Murphy, Katlyn Elizabeth Spencer, Peyton Sponcil, Mackenzie Sponcil, Cynthia Goodwin, Raymond G. Goodwin, Jacob Briscoe, Joseph Spencer, Sawyer Murphy, Connor Tubbs, Carter Holt and Luke Briscoe. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Gladys Smallwood Faulkner, age 93, passed away on September 4, 2021 in Winchester, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Bradford Faulkner; parents, E. C. and Emma Skidmore Smallwood; siblings, Anna Pelfrey, Dora Wierman, Alwena Goodwin, Oillie Smallwood, Bill Smallwood, J. M. Smallwood, Cecil Smallwood, Elec Smallwood Jr. and granddaughter, Jamie Alexander. Survivors include children: Harold B. (Lola) Faulkner Jr., Sharon (Kendall) Robinson and Cebert (Jennifer) Faulkner. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and a special friend, Sue Taulbee. Gladys was the matriarch of her family, devoted to all and hosted holiday gatherings for the entire family! Gladys with Bradford owned and operated farms in Clark and Powell Counties plus Faulkner’s Grocery Store prior to his death. She retired from the Kentucky State Police Department. Gladys’ hobbies included gardening, cooking, traveling and quilting. Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM the time of her funeral service at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton, Kentucky. Reverend Jerry Owens was officiating the services. Interment was in the Stanton Cemetery located on Main Street in Stanton, Kentucky with Brad Faulkner, James Faulkner, Steven Faulkner, Michael Faulkner, John Robinson, Woody Cherry, Chad Hensley and Shane Howard serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Talmadge Smallwood, Gene Smallwood, Charles Smallwood, Mark Keith, Virgil Goodwin Jr., David Goodwin, Herbert Trent, Cecil Wierman, Brian Hanback and Lane Nunier. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Sandra Ann Wilkerson Berryman, 83, widow of L. Wayne Berryman, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born November 28, 1937 in Garden City, Texas to the late Joy Edward and Mary Joyce Sparkman Wilkerson. Survivors include, sons, Marc (Kathy) Berryman, Michael (Carla) Berryman, Monty (Cherie) Berryman, and Marvin (Rebecca) Berryman; sister, Juda McKinney; grandchildren, Erin (Amy) Holloway, Logan Berryman, Tyler (Taylor) Mastin, Gunner Berryman, Haley (Trevor) Bloom, Kyle Berryman, and Taylor Berryman; and nieces, Shay Kay and Megan McKinney. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joy and Mary Joyce Wilkerson, and husband, L. Wayne Berryman. Services were Monday, September 6, 1:00pm Shiloh United Methodist Church by Pastor Felsha Foster. Visitation was Sunday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton with Kyle Berryman, Trevor Bloom, Tyler Mastin, David Davis, Darrell Townsend, and Flynn Cornett serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Lois Rogers, Brenda Tipton, Darnell Mize, Connie Johnson, and Mary Abney. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 2652 Campton Road, Stanton, KY 40380.