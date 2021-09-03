By: Madison Fugate

On August 25th, in honor of Healthcare Hero Appreciation Week, the Powell County Health Department received a visit from Governor Andy Beshear. Beshear made his appearance in an effort to express his appreciation for public healthcare workers and their enduringness and hard work throughout the pandemic. In speaking with Powell County Health Department Director, Stacy Crase, she states, “He encouraged us to keep up the good work because our efforts are needed now more than ever.”

The Powell County Health Department personnel, as pictured to the right, were presented with Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week signage for the building. Beshear also presented each staff member a Team Kentucky mask and Crabtree’s Candies. Crase summarized the event in this next line, “We appreciated him taking the time to meet with us.” Powell County’s very own, Stacy Roy, RN, was also present to deliver a handmade afghan to Governor Beshear as a symbol of appreciation as for his continuing support for public health efforts.