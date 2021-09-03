Nona Johnson, 80, of Clay City passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at her residence. She was a former cook at the Clay City Elementary School and E-Z Stop. She is survived by two sons Tim Johnson of Clay City, Paul Johnson of Clay City, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a brother Scottie Muncie of Clay City. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Johnson, a daughter Deana Johnson, three brothers Jackie Muncie, Ronnie Muncie, Bobby Muncie, and a sister Ida Tincher. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Dewayne Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Lee Eversole, Tyler Eversole, Chase Johnson, Shelby Tipton, Paul Johnson and David Hall. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Paul Lee White, Jr., of Stanton, KY passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was born November 5, 1966 to the late Paul & Lois Fay White. He was a gentle giant with a wonderful memory, who loved everyone and was loved by everyone who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jon Mark White. Survivors include uncles Richard Lee (Lori) White, Sr. & Glenn Thomas White and caregiver Ann Wagers. Funeral service Tuesday, August 31st at 2:00PM with Bro. Willard Estep officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from noon until 2:00PM. Burial will follow the service at Powells Valley Cemetery.

Bobby Lloyd Sparks, 67, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Bourbon Community Hospital, Paris. He was born October 10, 1953 in Slade, Kentucky to the late Roy and Dorothy Bailey Sparks. Survivors include, son, Khris Sparks; daughters, Kathryn Sparks and Jessica Sparks; brothers, Benny (Betty) Sparks and Wayne Sparks; sister, Treva Hollon; and grandchildren, Kaleb, Logan, and Abigail. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jody Sparks, Orlan Sparks, and Don Sparks; and sister, Bonnie Rawlinson. Services Monday, August 30, 1:00PM by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation Monday after 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial in the Hobbs Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.