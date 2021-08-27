By: Madison Fugate

Powell County health officials now plead with the community to take action in doing their part as citizens in keeping the community safe as positive COVID cases continue to rise throughout the county. According to the Powell County Health Department public records, as of July 12th, there were only two active cases county-wide. Now nearing the end of August, numbers have grown reaching a total of 82 active cases in Powell County alone.

It seems that the largest growth in cases took place somewhere between July 28th and August 2nd, after an increase of 12 cases over that short period of time. This brought the total case count for the county to 19 active cases. There continued to be a slight continual increase with each update and there was as many as nine new cases on August 6th bringing the numbers to 32 active. Another major date for increases occurred on August 10th when there were as many as 11 new cases reported, now bribing in a new total of 42 active cases in Powell County. Twenty new cases were reported as of August 19th and then fourteen additional active cases were reported on August 20th, these large spikes helped result in a total active case count of 82 active cases in less than a month.

Powell County isn’t alone in the large sudden increases in cases. Neighboring counties are now suffering through the same challenges with facing rapid growth in positive cases. On August 20th, Morgan County ARH Hospital released COVID numbers, “As of 9am this morning (8/20/21), there are 127 patients positive for COVID-19 in ARH’s 13 hospitals in WV and KY. Six of those have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 121 are unvaccinated.” The Kentucky Coronavirus Monitoring state-wide tracking revealed a117.8 current incidence rate for Wolfe County; 90.7 for Lee County; 114.5 for Menifee County; 93.9 for Montgomery County; 54.8 for Clark County; 64.1 for Madison County and 86.1 for Estill County. This evidence was reported to be current as of August 20th, 2021. Furthermore, collected from this same date of shared evidence, the remainder of the state was shown to be included as a “Red County,” or with a high daily average of cases, and only five counties state-wide were not included as being considered as red at this point in time.

Health officials also claim that the delta variant is a leading source of the major recent increases in COVID cases across the nation and here in the county. The PCHD released a statement during the middle of July when cases began to rise more significantly once again stating, “Data shows Delta is different than past versions of the virus: it is much more contagious.” The statement went on to urge those who are unvaccinated to schedule their appointment to be vaccinated by walking in or calling 606-663-4360