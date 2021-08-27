James Anthony Tipton, 59, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at his home in Stanton, KY. He was born August 22, 1961 in Stanton to the late Denvil & Annalee Townsend Tipton. Survivors include: sons Robert Tipton & Steven Lee Tipton; brother Denvil Keith (Charlene) Tipton; and sister Rhonda Tipton. No service is planned, but a visitation was held at Davis & Davis Funeral Home on Thursday, August 19 beginning at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Townsend, William Hall, Tim Bishop, & Raven Tipton.

Lyvon Sue Rogers, age 80, wife of Jessie Rogers of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her residence. Born in Mt. Sterling, KY she was the daughter of the late John A. Pitts and the late Alta Hatton Pitts and a retired employee of Curlee Clothing Factory. She was a very Godly woman who supported her husband through many years of ministry and she was a member of Mt. Sterling Gateway Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Johnny Rogers. She is survived by her husband, Jessie Rogers and son, Tim Rogers of Mt. Sterling; one daughter, Charlene (Paul) Reed of Georgetown; five grandchildren: Johnathan (Kristin) Rogers, Ciara (Dalton) Mears, Austin Rogers, Madison Rogers and Jesse Baker and one great grandchild, Atlas Clay Mears. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Lowell C. Rice were held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Paul Reed, Johnathan Rogers, Dalton Mears, Austin Rogers, Jesse Baker and Geff Combs serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Westyn Cole Crabtree, infant son of Alexis Brewer and Caden Crabtree was stillborn on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Baptist Health of Lexington, Kentucky. Along with his parents he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Crystal Brewer of Stanton; paternal grandparents, Will and Connie Crabtree of Bowen; aunt, Whitney Brewer of Stanton; uncles; Caleb (Sarah Trent) Crabtree of Bowen, Caleb Brewer of Stanton and Eli Brewer of Stanton and cousin Conner Crabtree. Westyn was preceded in death by his great grandmother Magalene Brewer. Private graveside services conducted by Brother Brad Epperson were held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Crabtree Cemetery in Bowen, Kentucky. Hearne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Virgil Clay Fraley, 61, of Clay City passed away at his residence Tuesday, August 17, 2021. He was born in Campton May 27, 1960 to Thomas Fraley SR and Lillie Borders Fraley. Former employee of Leggett and Platt and Heling Myers. He is survived by a son Dustin Fraley, four brothers Darrell Fraley, Kenny Fraley, Tony Fraley, Tom Fraley JR, and five sisters Linda Snedegar, Norma Creech, Carolyn Peak, Catherine Curtis and Connie Cecil. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Lillie Fraley, three brothers Bill Wimor, Jimmy Fraley, Danny Fraley, three sisters Lois Weist, Lola Melton and Betty Blackwell. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel Clay City. Burial followed in the Fraley Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Robert Patton JR, Chad Patton, Marty Cecil, Ryan Fraley, Caleb Fraley and Jonathan Fraley. Honorary Pallbearers were Dustin Fraley and Chris Fraley. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.