By: Madison Fugate

Tim Snowden was present at the most recent Powell County Fiscal Court meeting to provide department head updates regarding recycling and solid waste in the county. He provided information to the court that tire amnesty day was approaching in the coming months. This event only comes available to the county once every three years. “We’re having our state tire day October 14th, 15th and 16th,” Snowden shared with the court, “and it will be at the fair grounds this year.” Judge Executive James Anderson stated that he would like to see this opportunity taken advantage of as much as possible, in considering the issue that tires had been for the county in the past, “You all have seen from the river clean-out what an issue waste tires are here. We only get these every third year, so we want to take as much advantage as possible.” Before moving forward with the rest of the agenda, Anderson commended Snowden and the rest of the personnel with the solid waste transfer station for a job well done, “We appreciate your efforts.” Anderson then went on to add that these efforts had been well noticed by not only the court, but the public as well.

Kevin Babcock updated the Powell County Fiscal court that FEMA was in Powell County conducting site visits from the March flood, they haven’t at this time provided any updates as for the recent flash flooding just last month, in July. “We declared here in the county that we lost probably forty to one-hundred thousand dollars in infrastructure, so we’re waiting for the possibility of getting that disaster relief if they actually declare it- which it doesn’t look like they’re going to. It was basically just us and Nicholas County,” Babcock shared.

There was also a Powell County Public Library Board member who recently resigned. Said member being Barbara Taulbee, leaving a vacancy to be filled by a newly appointed board member. The Powell County Public Library Board presented two names for consideration to the fiscal court to fill this role, being Laura Rogers and Andrew Edwards. There was a motion passed to appoint Laura Rogers to replace Barbara Taulbee on the PCPL board.

Steven Everman is on the Powell Valley Water District Board and Anderson requested the court’s approval to reappoint Everman to serve on the board. A motion was passed that was in favor of reappointing Everman for this role.

Through some of the COVID monies, Judge Anderson informs the court that there was a CBDG pot of money that was initiated through the county that would assist in past due utilities. “I think it was for $160,000.00, is what they determined what people turned in outstanding.” Anderson did clarify that it would not cost the county any money, but would hopefully help entities such as water districts re-coop. In order for them to administer, Judge Executive James Anderson would need to sign a resolution. A motion was passed to give Anderson the permission to sign.