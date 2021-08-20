Gary Reffitt, 64, of Mt. Sterling passed away at his residence. He was born October 21, 1956 in Mt. Sterling to Christine Reffitt. He was retired from Major Brands and a member of the Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club. He is survived by two sons Gary Reffitt II and his wife Melissa, Bobby Reffitt and his wife Aimee, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two Brothers Steve Martin, Terry Reffitt, two Sisters Pam Hatfield and Vikita Fletcher. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ernest and Marvella Reffitt and his mother Christine Reffitt. Funeral services were held 12 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Christian Assembly of God in Mt. Sterling with Bro. William “Hoss” Prater officiating. Friends visited from 11 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge of services.

Sherry Mullins, 55, of Irvine husband of Billy Ray Mullins passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was born September 18, 1965 in Irvine to Bill and Carol Barnes. She was a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church and was a housewife. She is survived by her husband Billy Ray Mullins, her mother Carol Barnes, two sons David Freeman II and his wife Becky, Daniel Freeman and wife Brenleyn, two daughters Leslie Matney and husband Michael, Marissa Chavec and husband Hector, five grandchildren, two brothers Thomas Barnes and wife Debra and Ricky Barnes and wife Jessica. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial followed in the Duggan’s Cemetery. Pallbearers were Daniel Freeman, Billy Ray Mullins, Gabriel Brooks, and Logan Kirk. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Phyllis Booth, 81, of Stanton passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. She was born December 13, 1939 to Ulma and Gertrude Carroll. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness and a former employee of CMS. She is survived by three sons Michael Corbitt, James Booth wife Damaris, Randall Booth, four daughters Judy Tackett, Bonnie Tackett and John, Lesa Peters, Rebecca Mason, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a brother Jim Mize. She was preceded in death by her husband Bradley Booth and her parents Ulma and Gertrude. A graveside service wereheld Tuesday, August 10, 2021at the Carrol Cemetery in Campton. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of service.

Mattie Jean Gilley Slemp , age 78, of Vine Street, Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at her home. She was born on September 16, 1942 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late Earl and Iva Pelfrey Gilley. She was a former seamstress at Cowden Manufacturing, Loma Manufacturing and Powell Manufacturing. She later retired from the Powell County Board of Education as a cook. She loved the Lord first and foremost. She loved her family and made them all feel special. Everyone was always welcome in her home. Her daughters all agree that she was the strongest and best of a Godly woman. She was their “Rock”. Her five daughters loved spoiling her and enjoyed taking her on vacations especially to the beach. In addition she loved shopping, reading, going to car shows, crocheting, working puzzles, playing putt putt golf and attending sporting events that her children and grand children played in. She loved holidays and best of all Christmas. Jean is survived by her five daughters, Beverly (Greg) Crabtree of Stanton, Judy (Ernest “Mike”) Anderson of Clay City, Pam (Frank “Junie”) Hutchison of Stanton, Jennifer (Mark) Elkins of Cowpens, South Carolina and Deana (Anthony) Rogers of Stanton; one sister, Ann (Ishmael) Slemp of Stanton; one brother, Frank (Carol) Gilley of Springfield, Ohio; nine grand children, Joshua (Stephanie) Crabtree of Stanton, Nyoshua (Shawn) Weir of New Richmond, Ohio, Shemeka (Chris) Martin of Mt. Sterling, Shawna (Casey) Tarver of Stanton, Aaron (Triston) Hutchison of Lexington, Macey (Casey) Duncan of Rockvale, Tennessee, Haley Elkins of Wellford, South Carolina, Lucas (Megan) Creech of Bardstown and Daniel Creech of Stanton and seven great grand children Ryleigh Martin, Keimika Edwards, Kylan Martin, Jaxton Weir, Aiden Rowland, Barrett Creech and Carsen Creech. Funeral services officiated by Brother Bill Carpenter were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Burial was conducted at Stonegate Cemetery with Greg Crabtree, Mike Anderson, Junie Hutchison, Mark Elkins, Anthony Rogers, Aaron Hutchison, Joshua Crabtree, Lucas Creech, Daniel Creech, and Kylan Martin serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Liz Barry, Faye Hampton and Elsie Martin. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

John Allen Pennycuff, age 80, a resident of Cincinnati, passed away on July 31, 2021. A visitation was held at the new Winton Woods High School August 12, 7-10 pm with additional parking at Kemper Meadows park. Funeral services were Friday, August 13th at 3:00 pm, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati. The service will be preceded by a gathering beginning at 2:00 pm. John was born in Berea, KY to the late Ruth Allen and Henry Graden Pennycuff. He is survived by his daughter Laura (Sander) Pennycuff of Vienna, VA; son Kevin (Gina) Pennycuff of Maineville, OH; grandchildren Maren, Ethan & Aidan Pennycuff and Nina Glick; and sisters Betty (Steve) Robinson of Blue Ash, OH and Janet Maerz of Richmond, VA. He was predeceased by Mary Tudor Pennycuff, the love of his life and wife of 57 years. John grew up in Stanton, KY attending the school across the road where his father was principal and one of his teachers. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Berea College in 1964. John entered the U.S. Air Force and graduated with distinction from Officer Training School. He then served six years on active duty in Texas, California, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and England. He resigned his commission from the Air Force in 1971 as a Captain. In 1971, John began his career as a manager with the Procter and Gamble Company in Cincinnati that would last until his retirement in 1999. John held a wide variety of management positions of increasing responsibility, primarily in the Engineering, Paper Products, and Management Systems Divisions. After growing up in small rural towns, John and Mary decided to find an integrated community in which to raise their family. They ultimately settled in Forest Park, Ohio-an intentionally integrated community-while John worked at P&G. Supporting world-class public education was one of the highest priorities in his life. John served on the Board of Education of the Winton Woods School District for 26 years starting in 1989. He was re-elected six times, serving as its President for ten years and Vice-President for nine. He was a persistent advocate of adding a global focus to all courses and was a leader of the successful effort in 2011 to create the Academy of Global Studies as a unique school within the Winton Woods High School. In 2006, John helped establish the Winton Woods Educational Foundation and most recently served as its Treasurer. Through the WWEF, he particularly enjoyed assisting students in obtaining college scholarships. Through his school work, John was President of the Ohio School Boards Association in 2010 where he was part of the team that wrote Ohio’s first standards for school superintendents. He also served on the Federal Relations Network of the National School Boards Association; the Executive Committee of the Southwest Region of the Ohio School Boards Association (serving as region president in 2006); the Board of Directors of High Schools That Work-Southwest Ohio; and the Board of Directors of the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education. In 2015, he was honored by SW OSBA as a “Distinguished Educator” and “Friend of the Southwest.” His time with the Air Force gave he and Mary the travel bug and they enjoyed travelling frequently until recent years. John also loved spending time with family, vegetable gardening, researching the history of his family in Appalachia and beyond, and faithfully supporting school arts and sporting events. Always attributing his wife with the artistic talents of the family, he took up gourds as a canvas for art in the last 20 years, self-teaching himself various decorative techniques. He was also a long-time member of the Greenhills/Forest Park Kiwanis Club and the Forest Chapel United Methodist Church. John will be remembered as a gentle, steadfast man, a loving and supportive father and grandfather, and a friend to many in the community. Memorials may be made to the Winton Woods Educational Foundation, https://wintonwoodsfoundation.org/other-ways-to-give/. Online condolences and memories of John may be shared with his family by visiting www.springgrove.org. Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati.

Gary Wade Allen, age 78, husband of Brenda Brewer Allen of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Stanton, KY, he was the son of the late Eugene Allen and the late Wanda Ruth Riggs Allen Johnson. Gary was an assembler for I.B.M. and Lexmark, and a former deacon with Stanton Baptist Church, and a current deacon of Powells Valley Baptist Church. He was a member of the Powell County Jaycees and former president of the Powell County Football Boosters. Affectionately known as Coach, he was a former Little League baseball, basketball and football coach and he also coached the 3rd grade thru 6th grade Powell County Football Team. He was a key factor in the forming of the Powell County Football Program from the very start. He touched numerous lives in such a positive way. He was a dedicated, Christian, family man; had a passion for helping kids; he never met a stranger; and he loved his wife more than life itself. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by three siblings, Brenda Shanks, Danny Allen, and Emery C. Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ellen Brewer Allen; one son, Barry (Abby) Allen of Georgetown; three daughters: Tina (Anthony) Davis, Gina (Myron) Kinser and Sonya (David) Thompson all of Stanton; three siblings: Ricky (Mabel) Allen, Larry Allen and Sharon (Larry) Redmon all of Stanton; eight grandchildren, A. J. (Ashley) Snyder, Casey Snyder, Corey (Mariella) Snyder, James (Felicia) Allen, Coty Allen, Evan Kinser, Zachary Thompson and Bethany Davis and eight great grandchildren, Elijah Snyder, Emma Snyder, Haven Allen, Kameron Murphy, Adriana Snyder, Nova Allen, Ezekiel Snyder and Asher Snyder; and special cousin Rick Riggs. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Gary Willoughby and Evan Kinser were conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers are members of Powells Valley Baptist Church, Powell County Athletics and Rick Riggs. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Louise Huff Abner, age 99, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Sayre Christian Village, Lexington, Kentucky. Born on Wilder Branch, Confluence, Leslie County, Kentucky, February 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Nelson Huff and Mary Sparks Huff Tinney. Along with her parents, Louise moved to Powell County at age 13, lived on Hatton Creek and attended Powell County High School. Louise married the late Green Mitchell Abner in 1942. They farmed for many years on Pecks Creek before moving to Stanton, where they owned and operated Abner’s Market in 1960s. After her husband’s death in 1970, Louise established and ran Abner’s Sundries, also in Stanton. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Sylvia Huff and Opal Huff Ball, and brothers Lester Huff and Curtis Huff. She is survived by her children: Steven G. and wife Lula; Christopher N. and wife Jean; Rosemarie and husband Cecil Runyons; Timothy K. and wife June; grandson, Jason Abner. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No services will be held; visitation was 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, Davis and Davis Funeral Home, 777 West College Avenue, Stanton, Ky. In lieu of flowers, we would gratefully request donations to Sayre Christian Village, in honor of Louise Abner, 3775 Belleau Wood Drive, Lexington, KY 40517 Our family would like to acknowledge our gratitude and our deepest respect to the staff of Sayre Christian Village. They have been such a huge blessing in their care of and the life of our Mother.