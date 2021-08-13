Stephen Allen Puckett, 38, of Jeffersonville husband of Jennifer Puckett passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born January 16, 1983 in Winchester to Wallace and Rhonda Puckett. He is survived by his father Wallace Puckett, his wife Jennifer Puckett, two sons Austin Puckett, Kaleb Puckett, three Brothers Bobby Puckett, Andrew Ritchie, Bryan Moore and a sister Mary Strange. He was preceded in death by his mother Rhonda McKenzie. Funeral services were held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Kim Rose officiating. Burial followed in the Potts Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Bush, Austin Puckett, Tony Poe, Paul Puckett, Kenny Lewis and Nicholas Lewis. Honorary pallbearers were Melissa Hughes and Wallace Puckett. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Raymond Richard McCoy, husband of Norma Taulbee McCoy, of Stanton, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. He was an 80 year old born in Owingsville, KY to the union of the late Fred McCoy and Vernia Donathan Chambers. Raymond was an Army Veteran, former factory worker and member of the Baptist faith. In addition to his wife, Norma, Raymond is survived by a daughter; Amanda Hartgrove (Blair), a son; Jamie Alan McCoy, 6 grandchildren; Allen McCoy, Jeremy McCoy, Caleb McCoy, Codie McCoy, Angelina Davis and Adriana Davis, 3 great-grandchildren; Tanner McCoy, Jordyn McCoy and Aria McCoy, and a step great-grandchild; Joshua James Ross. He was preceded in death by his son; Raymond Mark McCoy, and his brother; Jimmy McCoy. Raymond’s funeral was 1:00 Tuesday at Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals. Burial followed in Kendall Springs Cemetery. Visitation was prior to the funeral from 11:00 – 1:00 Tuesday.

Ada Martin, 93, of Jeffersonville passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born in Mt. Sterling July 12, 1928 to Gilbert and Emily Martin. She was a housewife. She is survived by two sons Gilbert Martin and his wife Kathy, Leslie Martin, five daughters Judy Reed and husband Floyd, Loretta Miller and husband Lonnie, Patricia Hall and husband Danny, Rita Jewel Wilson, Reva Wilson and husband Eddie, twenty three grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, three brothers Vernon Martin and wife Libby, Kelsey Martin and wife Debbie, Andrew Martin and a sister Ruth Patton. She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Emily Martin, her husband Everett Martin, three sons Willard Martin, Troy Martin, Garry Martin, two brothers Holbert and Roy Martin. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Christian Assembly of God in Mt. Sterling with Bro. Robbie Workman officiating. Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Pallbearers were Bobby Reffitt, Gary Reffitt, Brandon Baker, Cody Martin, Clint Martin, Eric Lucas, Michelle Martin, Leslie Martin and Jesse Martin. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Ernest Townsend, 52, of Winchester passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was born October 23, 1968 to Elmer and Mary Townsend. He was a farmer. He is survived by six brothers Randall Townsend, Larry Townsend, Richard Townsend, David Townsend, Jerry Townsend, and Ronald Townsend, three sisters Freda Anderson, Teresa Shoemaker and Debra Berryman. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Mary Townsend. Funeral services were held Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Rev. Jerry Hatton officiating. Burial followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

James Estes, 56, of Irvine passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Companionate Care Center in Richmond. He was born January 5, 1965 in Irvine to Troy and Nancy Estes. He was a mechanic. He is survived by a son James Scott Estes, a daughter Andria Estes, one grandchild, three brothers Troy Estes, Tim Estes, Alfred Estes and two sisters Vickie Moore and Linda Chaney. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial service was held Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.