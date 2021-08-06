By: Lisa Johnson

On Saturday the Stanton Lions Club hosted a demolition derby at Lions Club Park. The club has been providing support for community functions and holiday festivals and its membership is comprised of local business owners and civic leaders. All proceeds make their way back into our community and help enrich the lives of all our citizens. I found Cebert Gilbert as the Lion Of The Grill. John Brewer Jr. exclaims “it has taken him more than 30 years of experience to be charged and trusted with grilling”, he clearly has mastered his job! The Lions do many things for Stanton and our citizens and are a valuable part of what makes Stanton a great place to call home.