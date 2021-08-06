James “Jimmy” Arthur Lyle, age 68, Morehead, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at St. Claire Healthcare. Born in Detroit, Michigan he was the son of the late Arthur Morris Lyle and the late Hazel Dean Crowe Stokley and an Army veteran that was stationed in Germany as a truck driver. He was employed with Southern States for 25 years and was selected one year as truck driver of the year. He was a member of Stanton Masonic Lodge No. 352 who enjoyed fishing and hunting and truly loved his family. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, James Kevin Lyle; grandchild, Aaron Lyle; two brothers, Brian and Jackie Lyle; his sister, Bonnie Bolduc; step father, Bill Stokley and step brother, Donnie Stokley. Jimmy is survived by his son, Matthew (Jessica) Lyle of Morehead; two daughters, Mary Beth (Brian) Wade of Stanton and Jackie Lynn Lyttle of Yuma, Arizona; one brother, Larry David Lyle of Clay City; eight sisters, Sandra (Gary) Reed of Clay City, Alma (Willard) Dunn of Mt. Sterling, Sara Gates of Lansing, Michigan, Lisa Reid of Arizona, Lana Lyle of Michigan, Glenda Walls of Lexington, Donna (Mike) Roberts and Joanie (Steve) Hale both of Clay City; 10 grandchildren, Autumn Lyle, Alexa Griggs, Trever Griggs, Jezreel Lyle, Liam Lyle, Jes-Lynn Lyle, Elijah, Daniel, Jalynn, and Michael along with three great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Steve Hale and Matthew Lyle were held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was Saturday from 12:00 P.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Max Heath, 75, died Wednesday, July 29, 2021. Heath is a native of Campbellsville, KY and the son of the late Harry Heath, a Kentucky newspaperman, and Virginia Allen Heath. His brother, Harold Heath, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ruth Ann Sullivan, also of Campbellsville, a son Jason, of Louisville and nephews Ricky Heath of Chicago and Chad Heath of Greensburg.

He retired in 2008 as vice-president, postal/acquisitions of Landmark Community Newspapers, Shelbyville, KY, where he had resided since 1980.

For 22 years he was executive editor responsible for recruiting, training, and news quality improvement for 54 paid weekly and daily newspapers in 13 states with over 300,000 paid circulation. For 23 years he was circulation director as well, helping grow paid circulation and training circulation managers.

He was a self-styled “country editor” who edited and managed non-daily newspapers in KY and IN and served as regional manager for numerous LCNI properties.

Heath served 35 years as chair of the Postal Committee of the National Newspaper Association and wrote a monthly Postal Tips column for Publisher’s Auxiliary. He was named to the Postal Service Mailer’s Technical Advisory Committee representing NNA from 1989 to 2017.

He received the NNA President’s Award in 1989 and 1997, Ambassador Award in 1992, and coveted Amos Award for service to community newspapers in 1994. He conducted seminars on “Maximizing Postal Savings and Delivery” for newspaper associations and groups for 25 years.

He was general manager of News Publishing Company, Tell City, Indiana, and editor of The Perry County News from 1975-80. In 1978 The News was awarded “Blue Ribbon Weekly” for best non-daily in Indiana by the Hoosier State Press Association.

Heath worked more than 10 years as a journalist in his hometown of Campbellsville. He was managing editor of the semiweekly Central Kentucky News-Journal in 1974-75, and editor & general manager of The News-Journal from 1971-74 and part of 1969.

From 1969-71, he served in the Army as an information specialist in Alabama and Thailand, where he was editor of the newspaper for U.S. Army Support Thailand.

From 1965-69, he worked his way through Campbellsville University (which gave him a Distinguished Alumnus award in 1987). He was sports editor and news editor of the Central Kentucky News. In 1968, KPA awarded him Best Sports Page in KY. Prior to that, he was a sportswriter for The News-Journal in high school. He also edited his high school newspaper. He free-lanced for The Courier-Journal from 1969-75.

Heath has served as president of the Kentucky Press Association; Louisville chapter of Society of Professional Journalists; the United Way of Perry County, IN; the Perry County Unit, American Cancer Society; director of the Tell City Kiwanis Club; and the Hoosier State Press Association.

He was named to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 1996. He was given LCNI’s first President’s Award for Outstanding Service in 1990. He received the Edwards M. Templin award from KPA in 1992 for service to the community. He was named KPA’s Most Valuable Member in 1985 and 1988 and earned a 110% Award in 1983. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.

The Hoosier State Press Association gave him its Distinguished Service Award in January 2006, as did the Wisconsin Newspaper Association in 2010 and the Ohio News Media Association in 2019. The Institute for Rural Journalism and the Bluegrass Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists in Lexington KY presented Heath with the Al Smith Award for public service through community journalism in July 2012.

Heath was a member of Southeast Christian Church, where he volunteered as an usher for over 20 years and served on the operating and publishing boards of The Southeast Outlook, a weekly newspaper.

He enjoyed the sport of harness racing since his days as sports editor and partnered on KY Sire Stakes winners on both the pace and trot gaits. He and Ruth Ann enjoyed traveling, and visited 21 Caribbean islands, Hawaii and Taiwan, and many states with NNA conventions. They enjoyed country music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and attended many concerts. He was a University of Louisville and Cincinnati Reds fan. A life highlight was attending every major league baseball park with Jason, and pride in him being an Eagle Scout.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to NNA Foundation, PO Box 13323, Pensacola FL 32591.

Mitchell Andrew “Andy” Hampton 41 of Jeffersonville husband of Selina Hampton passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 11, 1980 in Whitesburg, KY to Michael and Martha Hampton. He was a member of the Restoration Community Church and a professional fencer. He is survived by his wife Selina Hampton, two sons Dylan Hampton, Peyton Hampton two stepsons Mack Haddix, Sheldon Haddix, a daughter Keelie Hampton, a step daughter Cassie Maynard and her husband Rocky, two grandchildren Elias Lamorte, Easton Maynard and a brother Mickey Alan Hampton. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Martha Hampton. Funeral services will were held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Restoration Community Church in Mt. Sterling with Bro. Robbie Workman officiating. Burial followed in the Lovely Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan Acree, Peyton Hampton, Mack Haddix, Sheldon Haddix, Rocky Maynard, Robert Carpenter and Beaver Davis. Honorary pallbearer Dylan Hampton. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Kaylynn Faith Taulbee, 4 Month old daughter of Chris and Kim Taulbee of Lexington passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born at Harrison Memorial March 10, 2021. She is survived by her parents Chris and Kim Taulbee and two sisters Taylor and Alice Taulbee. Funeral services were held 1 PM Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Friends visited Wednesday from 12 PM till time of the service. Burial followed in the Woods Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Christy Henry, 35, of Irvine passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 from injuries received in an automobile accident in North Carolina. She was born in Lexington September 16, 1985 to Larry and Juanita Reed. She is survived by her parents Larry and Juanita Reed, two sons Ethan Henry, Blake Reed, a daughter Jaylan Henry, a brother James Spiars, two sisters Jill Figley and Cindy Reed. Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Fabian Lynch officiating. Burial followed in the Kirby Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.