By: Madison Fugate

Jennifer Hager was introduced at a most recent board of education meeting as the primary contact for the Sterling Health Care program that has worked closely with Powell County Schools this most recent year, especially involved with efforts in providing COVID vaccine clinics, free physicals, and much more to PCS students and staff. One of the most focused goals behind Sterling Health’s involvement with the school system is to help keep students and staff inside of the school building as much as possible and avoid potentially unnecessary absences. Sterling Health treated 359 total patients inside of the school system this past school year. A breakdown of the 359 encounters were as follows: 74 of those visits were at Clay City Elementary; 22 at Bowen Elementary; 177 at Stanton Elementary; 37 at Powell County Middle School; and 49 at Powell County High School. Hager reported to the board that of those 359 visits, 196 were able to remain at school.

Hager also provided an overview of how the collaboration between Sterling Health and Powell County Schools has went thus far. Earlier this year, in February and March, Sterling Health hosted a COVID vaccine clinic with the help and support of the Powell County Health Department that helped vaccinate a great majority of PCS staff as well. These particular clinics were responsible for fully vaccinating 317 individuals and providing over 600 vaccines total. One other significant accomplishment mentioned by Hager was the flu vaccine drive-through events the program hosted at local elementary schools inside the district. She announced Sterling Health had the intentions of providing those clinics this year as well so that students and staff have the option to be vaccinated for the influenza virus during peak season.

In the past, the immunization records have been monitored by school counselors. Sterling Health will now be working with school nurses to absorb that responsibility. One intriguing highlight provided by Hager was the detail that the program conducted 184 COVID tests, 178 of those said tests came back negative and only six of those resulted in positive cases of the COVID virus.

Sterling Health were also responsible for 47 free sports physicals for student athletes this past school year and they reported updates that they had fully vaccinated 32 students as well. Hager announced that Sterling Health will now soon be offering a dental program and a behavioral health therapist as well in the coming school year.

To conclude the overview and detailed information provided by Hager, she announced an exciting initiative for PCS students sponsored by Sterling Health. Sterling Health Care will now be covering the cost for admission to any sporting event for any student enrolled in the Powell County Schools district. “Any student in Powell County can go to any game for free!” Jennifer Hager announced to the board. The money was donated to the athletic department in the form of a $2,000.00 check during the board meeting held on July 20th. Doug Brewer was present to accept this monetary donation on behalf of the athletic department and clarified that the monies would be shared among the Powell County High School and Powell County Middle School as well. Brewer added his appreciative remarks, “I can’t thank her enough, the kids are going to love it!”

Cutline: On behalf of the PCS athletic department, Doug Brewer accepts $2,000.00 check from Jennifer Hager with Sterling Health to cover admission of PCS students to enter sporting events at no cost.