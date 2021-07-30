Norma Bruce Jones, age 84, of Old Ironworks Road in Winchester, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born August 21, 1936 in Powell County and was the daughter of the late Green Berry and Geneva Young Toler. She was a homemaker and attended the Trinity United Methodist Church. She had lived in Clark County most of her life. She is survived by her husband Larry Lee Jones; five sons, Jonathan Toler (Jane) Jones of Clark Co., Marcus (Aileen) Jones of Madison Co., Stephen (Kelly) Jones of South Carolina, Jonathan Toler Jones, II of Clark Co. and Austin Cody (Katie) Jones of Clark Co.; two sisters, Laverne (Robert) Adams and Dora (Jim) Watkins both of Clark Co. and a brother, Warren (Elizabeth) Toler, Sr. of Estill Co. along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Jones and four siblings, Margie Spencer, Shelby Toler, John Toler and Kelly Toler.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Warren Toler and Bro. Wayne Everman. Burial was in the Clairmont Memorial Gardens.

Bob Hume, Andrew Jones, J.T. Jones, Mark Jones, Stephen Jones and Cody Jones served as pallbearers.

Phyllis Muncie, 73, of Clay City, widow of Billy Ray Muncie passed away at her residence Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born in Stanton January 31, 1948 to Earnest and Treva Center. She was a retired plant manager at CMS. She is survived by a son Brettney Muncie, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two Sisters Sue Profitt and husband Earl and Connie Townsend. She was preceded in death by her parents Earnest and Treva Center, her husband Billy Ray Muncie, three brothers Paul Townsend, Edward Center, David Center and a sister Marjorie Daniels. There are no services planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Kaylynn Faith Taulbee, 4 Month old daughter of Chris and Kim Taulbee of Lexington passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born at Harrison Memorial March 10, 2021. She is survived by her parents Chris and Kim Taulbee and two sisters Taylor and Alice Taulbee. Funeral services were held 1 PM Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Friends visited Wednesday from 12 PM till time of the service. Burial followed in the Woods Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Pamela Jean Justice, 60, wife of Brian Keith Justice, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her home. She was born March 5, 1961 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Robert Kirby Jr. and Betty Jo Daily Kirby. Survivors include, husband, Keith Justice; daughters, Brandy (Mike) Reed, Tiffany Justice (Jacob), brothers, Tommy (Amber) Kirby, Ivan (Jackie) Kirby, Alan (Renee) Kirby, and Robbie (Malinda) Kirby; sister, Edie (Bob) Crockett; grandchildren, Tyler (Jessica) Bolin, Jacob Bolin, Emily Reed, and Bryleigh Mathews; great-granddaughter, Briella Bolin. Services were Friday, July 23, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Willard Estep. Visitation was Friday after 11:00AM until the time of service.

Rose Clemons, 83, of Clay City passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born July 25, 1937 Beckley, WV to Dan and Mary Thacker. She was a homemaker. She is survived by three sons Jerome Clemons and partner Lee Ann, Mark Clemons, William Barker, five daughters Debra Hulburt and husband Ray, Bobbi Anderson and husband John, Taffy Alexander and husband Barry, Cheryl Pelfrey and husband Woodrow, Corrin Conner and husband Joseph and a brother Dan Thacker JR. She was preceded in death by her parents. Dan and Mary Thacker, her husband John D. Clemons SR and a son Johnny Clemons. Burial was in the Eaton Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.