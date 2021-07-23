James Allen Still 50 of Clay City passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 15, 1971 in Richmond to Herum and Elizabeth Still. He is survived by his wife Daisy Still, a son Bradley Still, two daughter’s Sabrina Still, Tamron Still, two grandchildren and a brother Robert Still. He was preceded in death by his parents Herum and Elizabeth Still. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.

Edith June Moseley Rogers, age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her residence North Highlands Street in Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Jackson, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Otis Victor Moseley and the late Ruby Stamper Moseley. She was a former Seamstress with Hart Schaffner and Marx and several other clothing institutions. During her life she was also a practicing Cosmetologist and Beautician. She owned and managed several different properties with Rogers Properties, served as a secretary for the Winchester City Police Department and worked part time at an Art Gallery in Winchester. She attended the Grace Bible Church in Winchester, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her late husband A.T. Rogers; four sisters, Dorothy Vivian Perry, Teressa Olema Bowen, Shirley Charlotte McKeown and Judy Elizabeth Lawson and one brother, Ernim Donald Moseley. Edith is survived by two children, Sonja Ferrell of Winchester, Kentucky and Andrea Brandenburg of Shelbyville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Alyssa Jo Brandenburg, Gloriana “Glory” June Ferrell and Sydney Ann Brandenburg and two sisters, Eunice Mary Harper of Winchester, Kentucky and Sonja Diane Adams of Richmond, Kentucky. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Lee Cruse were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was held from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Entombment was in Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton, Kentucky. Active Pallbearers are Joe Brandenburg, Randy Adams, Randy Ballard, Alan Rogers, Andrew Fisher, and Mike Lawson. Honorary Pallbearers are Bonnie Clough, David Reed William Harper, Jr. and Mary Jo Jones. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Vickie Y. Shoupe, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Berea, Kentucky. Born in Middletown, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Clayton Edward Shoupe and Geneva Vaughn Shoupe. She was the former owner of Vickie’s Greenhouse Nursery in East Bernstadt, Kentucky and she was an animal lover. She was very friendly, never met a stranger and she loved to make people laugh. She also enjoyed art and loved to paint. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Rodney Shoupe. She is survived by two sisters, Kim Combs of Lexington and Devonia Carol Shoupe of Winchester; one brother, Glenn Vaughn of Lexington; a nephew, John Combs of Stanton and a niece, Rebecca Combs of Nicholasville. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb were conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 16, 2021 in Hearne Funeral Home Inc, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial followed in Salem Cemetery, 840 Red River Road, Irvine, KY. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Sharon Kay Rogers, 62, wife of Patrick Rogers, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born July 23, 1958 in Stanton to the late Price and Geraldine Townsend Rogers. Survivors include, husband, Patrick Rogers; son, Danny Strange; daughter, Shannon Rogers-Paverd; grandchildren, Matthew Strange and Kylee Strange. She was preceded in death by her paretns, Price and Geraldine Rogers; and son, Steven Strange. Services were Monday, July 19, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Anthony Molihan. Visitation was Sunday after 6pm. Burial was in Meadows Cemetery.

Michael Dale Strange 55 of Winchester passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Fountain Circle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Mt. Sterling May 20, 1966 to Willie and Glenda Strange. He is survived by his mother Glenda Strange, a son Allen Crowe, daughter Rachel Angel, one grandchild, three Brothers Ronnie Strange, Kenny Strange, Terry Strange and a sister Shelia Strange. He was preceded in death by his father Willie Strange. Funeral services were held at 1 PM Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. John Combs officiating. Friends visited Tuesday from 5 till 9 PM. Burial was in the Faulkner Cemetery. Pallbearers are Terry Strange, Ronnie Strange, Kenny Strange, Mathew Strange, Arron Strange and David Morton. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Woodard, Tommy Puckett, Ricky Strange and Dale Rogers. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Broadus Beach, 77, husband of Nellie Stamper Beach, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born December 19, 1943 in Independence, Kentucky to the late Clyde L and Cleo Faye Webster Beach. Survivors include, wife, Nellie Beach; sons, Clyde Brackinridge Beach, Dwayne Beach, and Tony Joe Beach; daughters, Elsie Evans and Pamela Elam; brothers, Jay Beach, Jeff Beach, David Beach, and Jimmy Beach; sisters, Joyce Patton, Diana Honshell, Lori McCracken, and Joella Collins; grandchildren, April Donahue, Ryan Marcum, Catherine Sue Beach, Joshua Winburn, Caleb Winburn, James Winburn, Chris Beach, Cody Beach, Jessica Harmon, Michael Beach, Anthony Schooler, Casey Beach, and Stacy Beach; and numerous great grandchildren. Services were Thursday, July 15, 1:00PM by Rev. Anthony Molihan. Visitation was Thursday from 11:00AM-1:00PM