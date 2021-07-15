By: Lisa Johnson

On Friday, July 9 at 10:43 pm Powell County Search and Rescue along with Clay City Fire, Hunter Hounds of Estill county, Stanton, and Clay City police were called out to search for a missing juvenile. The father reported the child missing when he jumped from the truck and ran into the woods off Lofty Heights Road in Clay City. Four hounds were used and a thermal imaging camera that is part of a new series of tools in our bag of tricks were used to improve operations. The juvenile was located in a home three hours later and was reunited with his family. Thanks to all our partners for being there.