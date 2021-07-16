Eddie Everett Wise, 88, husband of Yvonne Lansaw Wise, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home in Stanton. He was born November 16, 1932 in Irvine, KY to the late George & Bessie Rea Neal Wise. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Terena (Tim) Wallingford; granddaughter Rebecca Nicole Wallingford; sisters Eldora (James) Adams & Elinor Murphy; honorary grandchildren Boone Bailey, Khloe Carroll, Kinsley Carroll, Jayce Wells, Lucy Wells, & Sawyer Wells; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Wilbur Wise, Bill Wise, Terry Wise, & Hershell Wise, and sisters Nellie B. Wise & Elizabeth Ann Wise. Mr. Wise was employed as a foreman with Traco Construction in Lexington before his retirement, where he was a very capable builder and skilled planner. He was also known to be an avid ginseng, mushroom, & squirrel hunter. A Christian, he was a member of the Church of God. His family reflected that he took utmost pride in all aspects of his life. He will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind. Funeral services were Saturday, July 10 at 1:00PM with Bro. Max Molihan & Bro. Willard Estep officiating. Visitation was held Friday night beginning at 5:00PM for family & 6:00PM for friends. Burial followed the funeral on Saturday at Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton with Tim Wallingford, Harold Lansaw, Donnie Marshall, Boone Bailey, Nelson Sewell, Dan Andrews, Josh Carroll, & Sawyer Wells serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are George Lansaw & Mike Shoemaker.

Bobby Joe Martin, 82, widower of Helen Martin, passed away July 7th 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born September 11, 1938 in Powell County to the late Odie and Mary Roberts Martin. Never one to sit around, Bobby lived a full life. Prior to retiring from East Kentucky Power, he served both his country in the US Army and community as a former assistant fire chief of the Stanton Fire Department. Following retirement, he dedicated his free time to carpentry and involvement with the American Legion. Survivors include his daughter, Mary Beth Crowe; grandchildren Daniel Crowe of Stanton, Dana (Nathan) Spencer of Somerset and Dara (Cody) Goodin of Somerset; great-grandchildren Joseph Spencer, Gracie Goodin, Leeabeth Goodin, Zoey Spencer and Silas Goodin; brothers Odis (Eloise), Ronald (Mattie), and Leonard Martin; sisters Mildred (Eugene) Mullins and Ruthann (Bill) Shoemaker as well as a plethora of dearly loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Bobby Martin Jr.; son-in-law Walter Crowe; brothers Danny and Jimmy Martin and sisters Janie Halcomb and Eva Humphrey. Funeral services were held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, July 13th at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Bro. James Harold Combs officiating. Visitation was Monday, July 12th beginning at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends. Burial followed the funeral in Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton. Pallbearers serving are Nathan Spencer, Jordan Hounshell, Jeff Reed, Paul White Jr., Scott Martin, Michael Halcomb, Hunter Humphrey and Leonard Brian Martin. The family would also like to thank our honorary pallbearers – all nieces and nephews, Ruth Hall and the rest of our beloved neighbors on Sipple Street, longtime friend Talmadge Smallwood, American Legion Post 305, Kathy Lawson (as well as the excellent in-center care staff) of Fresenius Winchester Dialysis, the care team at Fresenius Sea Spray Dialysis in North Carolina who made his final vacation possible and the staff of Hospice East. Most of all though, we wish to express extreme gratitude to Tammy Reed and Sherry Vires for the amazing level of love and care they demonstrated to Bobby.

John David Hubbard, age 26, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his residence on Little Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Mt. Sterling, he was the son of Johnna Meredith Kennon and David Hubbard of Clay City. He attended Clay City Elementary School, Powell County Middle School and graduated from Powell County High School in 2013. He also attended Bluegrass Community and Technical College and was a logger on Kennon Farms. He was very friendly to everyone and had the great ability to lift people’s spirits and could light up a room. He was an outstanding father to his son, Luka James Hubbard. Other surviving relatives are his maternal grandparents, John H. and Mary Helen Kennon of Clay City; paternal grandparents, Charles and Carol Brewer of Sharpsburg; uncles, Jared Kennon, Shane Kennon, Aaron Kennon and Doug Lakes; aunt, Bobbie Ashley; great aunts, Mary Lou Potts, Jennifer Billings, Debra Cox and Bonnie Mathis; great uncle, Ronald Crowe and half sister, Jessica Lee Groves. Funeral services officiated by Sister, Felsha Foster and Sister, Lawanna Daugherty were held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Friday, July 9, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Seth Kennon, Aaron Kennon, Morgan Reed, Bob Gilley, Justin Cox, Deron Terrill, Tyler Bellamy and David Hawkins serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ben Benedict, Dylan Davis, Keith Hall, Tim Jones, Megan Spencer, Adreanna Neace, Bobby Shane Spencer, Taylor Kennon, Jamie Rice, Jonathan Townsend, Kienan Tiller and Dillon Spencer. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Berlin Lawrence “Bobby” Helton, 73, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Winsor Care Nursing Home in Mt. Sterling. He was born May 12, 1948 in Nada to Homer and Ila Mae Helton. He is survived by one son Stacy Helton and wife Theresea of Mt. Sterling; two daughters, Michelle Hilbert and husband Scott of Lawrenceburg, Candace Fredrick of Mt. Sterling; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a brother Virgil Helton of Tennessee, and a sister Virgie Reed and husband Rex. He was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Ila Mae Helton; three brothers, Stanley Helton, Oliver Helton and Kenneth Helton and two sisters, Vandetta Campbell and Loretta McCoy. Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Burial was in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Lee Edward Caudill, age 83, widower of Rosemary Cagle Caudill passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his residence in Stanton, KY. Born in Letcher, KY he was the son of the late Arville Caudill and Minnie Lee Fields Caudill and stepfather, Elbert Howell. He was in the military for 27 years serving in the U S Marine Corp, U S Air Force and chaplain in the U S Navy. Lee was a former minister with Palomar Baptist in Lexington and recently attended Clay City Baptist Church. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Audrey Fay Caudill, Cecil Ray Caudill, Denver Chester Caudill, Lowell Thomas Caudill, Mary Ellen Hagans, Emma Deloris Collins and Elbert Darrel Howell. Lee is survived by three children, Roselee (Raymond) Harmon of Trumansburg, NY, James Edward (Ambara) Caudill of Stanton and Billy Franklin Arville Caudill of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Christopher Michael Coulter of Sylacauga, AL, James Andrew Caudill of Lexington, Rayanna Lee Harmon of Trumansburg, NY, Raymond Logan Harmon, III of Burlington, Morgan Rose Caudill of Lexington, Jordan Leigh Caudill of Lexington, Amy (David) Estepp of Stanton and Craig (Jessica) Pasley of Winchester; five great grandchildren, Zeppelin Monarch Coulter, Dawson David Estepp, Kayley Rebecca Estepp, Brody Pasley and Sadie Pasley, along with five siblings, James Monroe (Nina Mae) Caudill of Blackie, Sandra Gay Howell (Jim) Cooke of Trinity, NC, Ruby May Howell (James Earl) Moore of Langley, Mildred Sue Howell (Harold) Richardson of Irvine and George Dale (Linda) Howell of Langley. Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Robert Varney and Bro. John Combs at 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 12, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton. Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors was at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Elbeck Lane, Williamstown, Kentucky. Pallbearers are Logan Harmon, Dawson David Estepp, Brody Pasley, Christopher Michael Coulter, James Andrew Caudill, Craig Pasley and David Earl Estepp. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice East. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Cecil Lee Conner, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the hospice care center, Louisville. He was born December 15, 1969 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Earl Edger Conner and Beulah Bishop Conner. Survivors include, mother, Beulah Conner; son, Kyle (Lillie) Watkins; sister, Kathy (Roy) Wesley; brother, Earl (Betty) Conner; grandchildren, Atlas Watkins and Valerie Watkins; nephews, Kevin Elliott, Kory Conner, and Aaron Conner; several great-nieces and nephews. Services were Thursday, July 8, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Thursday 12:00PM-1:00PM. Burial in Salem Cemetery.