Defort “Bill” Bailey, aged 85, of Irvine, KY, died in the early hours of July 2, 2021. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, holding his wife’s hand. Defort was born on October 10, 1935 to Burton and Lillie McIntosh Bailey in a small cabin on Cobb Hill. He was raised on the mountain until he entered into military service, serving 20 years in the Navy before retiring as a Lieutenant. He had many occupations, including Fire Chief of the Salton Community Service District in Salton City, California. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Military Officers Association of America. Defort was a Camp Ranger at Camp Emerson in Idyllwild, California, for Boy Scouts of America. He was well travelled, but returned to Irvine later in life, where he became a member of Cobb Hill Crossroads Community Church, and owned and operated The Store at Cobb Hill for ten years. Defort was married and wholly devoted to his wife, Beverley Jean Stamper Bailey, for 62 years. He is survived by her, a son Hank Bailey and his wife Carolyn of Cobb Hill, a daughter Dawn Gras of Cobb Hill, seven grandchildren Burton Bailey, Amanda Williams and her husband Andrew, Jareth Bailey and his wife Chelsey, Floyd Bailey and his wife Chelsea, Katlin Cunningham and her husband Patrick, Phoebe Bryant and her husband Matthew, and Hank Bever Gras, eleven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, two brothers George Bailey of Ravenna, Columbus Bailey and wife Nancy of Georgetown, four sisters Betty Ann Turner and husband Mackie of Covington, Nancy Eversole of Waco, Edna Deaton of Erlanger and Brenda Huff of Warsaw, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Burton and Lillie Bailey, and a sister Delilah Abney. Funeral services and Military Rites were held 12 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine, with Bro. Elwood Patrick and Bro. Eric Patrick officiating. Burial followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jareth Bailey, Floyd Bailey, Hank Bever Gras, Matthew Bryant, Patrick Cunningham and Patrick Bailey. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Barry Keith Witt, 57, of Irvine passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 25, 1963 in Winchester to Robert and Glena Witt. He was a mechanic and a member of the Providence Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Tammy Witt of Irvine, three sons Tommy Witt of Irvine, Bradly Raider of Irvine and Trenton Durham of Irvine, two daughters Latoya Rupard of Beattyville, Tanara Witt of Irvine, two grandchildren, and a sister Shawna Witt of Irvine. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Glena Witt and a brother Kim Witt. Funeral services were held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Jason Lykins officiating. Burial followed in the Dry Branch Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers Trenton Durham, Travon Durham, Tim Raider, Andrew Sharp, Houston Estes, Terry Raider. Honorary Pallbearer Charles Durham. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services

Lillian Branham, 86, widow of Elmer Branham, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at her home. She was born March 3, 1935 in Jackson, Kentucky to the late Green Haddix and the late Florence Molands Flack. Survivors include, daughters, Carrie Helton and Wanda (Eddie) Sizemore; sisters, Ollie Henry and Faye Amell; grandchildren, Brian (Tracy) Helton, Tina (Eddie) Venters, Connie (Randy) Ritchie, Victoria (Lloyd) Todd, and Jessica Sizemore; great-grandchildren, Joshua Helton, Matthew Helton, Brandon Coffey, Jordan Ritchie, Emily Todd, Chris Venters, Madison Spicer, Taylor Spicer, and William Todd; and 6 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Ray Sutton, Norma Hedger, JB Haddix, Carl Haddix, BJ Haddix, and Pauline Stacy. Services were Friday, July 2, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Tony Story. Visitation was Thursday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in the Branham Cemetery with Brian Helton, Josh Helton, Chris Venters, Jordan Ritchie, Brandon Coffee, and Doug Branham serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Lloyd Todd, Matthew Helton, Randy Ritchie, Roger Spicer, and Eddie Sizemore.

Randall Clay Wallace, 44, of Oakfield, New York passed away June 26, 2021, in Dayton, OH. He was born July 4, 1976, in Irvine to Randall “Butch” and Lena Wallace. He was an Auto salesman. He is survived by his father Randall “Butch” Wallace and his wife Pauline of Irvine, his mother Lena Connor of Mt. Sterling, three sons Randy Jones of Manchester, Clay Wallace of New York, Will Wallace of Los Vegas, stepson Ian Stoll of Los Vegas, a daughter Emily Wallace of Corban, stepdaughter Gigi Stoll of Los Vegas, one grandchild, three brothers Emil Wallace of Maysville, Mathew Wallace of Bud, WV, Michael Sparks of Irvine, three sisters Alyssa Woolery of Irvine, Sharon Neidig of Irvine and Melissa Mingey of Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by a brother Will Wallace. Funeral services were held Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Jason Woolery speaking. Burial followed in the Lamb – Hicks Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Gambrel, Brandon Ragland, Mike Reffett, Ralph Barnes, Jason Woolery and Michael Sparks. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services

Billy Gene Ginter, age 87, of Clay City, Kentucky, widower of Hazel Wanda Watson Ginter, passed away on June 30, 2021 at Saint Joseph Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Kokomo, Indiana he was the son of the late Floyd and Lula Crowe Ginter and a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Bill was a former heavy equipment operator with Codell Construction Company and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 181. He enjoyed trap shooting and was a charter member of the Powell County Sportsman’s Club and a member of the National Rifleman’s Association. He was an avid baseball fan and an outstanding Grand Daddy and Great Grand Daddy. In addition to his parents and his wife he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward “Bug” Ginter and Bobby Ginter and by three sisters, Florene Oaks, Bessie Rogers and Virginia Ashley. He is survived by three daughters, Pamela Hood of Stanton, Vickie Haddix of Jeffersonville and Carolyn (Lawrence) Jones of Sherburn; nine grandchildren, Sara Osborne, Billy Hood, Misty Haddix, Anthony Haddix, Stephen Haddix, Tosha Self, J. D. Haddix, Crystal Justice and Travis Jones along with 16 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Raymond Tipton and Bro. Anthony Molihan were conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 12:00 P.M until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Eric Slemp, Eric Puckett, Chuck Ginter, Dylan Griggs, Travis Jones, Billy Hood, Luke Hood, Adam Osborne and Brian Osborne serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Codell Construction employees, members of Powell County Sportsman’s Club, Steve Cornett, Bob Dolan, Sr. and Bob Dolan, Jr. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Bonnie Gilbert, age 78, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in East Fork, Bath County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Alva and Lucille Snelling Buckler. She was a homemaker, a Kentucky Colonel and she attended East Fork Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her late husband, Paul Pergram and brother, Billy Buckler. Bonnie Gilbert is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Gilbert; son Timothy (Susan) Pergram of Lexington; stepson, Dale (Nancy) Gilbert of Stanton; grandchildren, Clay Thomas (Sarah) Pergram, Cameron McCall (Lauren) Pergram, Cory Gilbert, Amanda Gilbert, Zach Hein, McKaila Johnson, Ava Johnson and Reese Johnson along with two great grandchildren, Seeley Grace Pergram and Grey Thomas Pergram. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Greg Webb were conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Chris Townsend, Clay Pergram, Cameron Pergram, Chip Buckler, Gary Buckler, Brandon Dillion and Jared Hatton serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Velmer Ray Shoemaker, 80, of Beavercreek, OH passed away June 25, 2021 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born December 5, 1940 in Powell County, Kentucky, the son of James Edison and Crystal (Abney) Shoemaker. Velmer was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an electrician for the Local 82. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and gambling—especially in Las Vegas. He is joining his soulmate and love of his life, wife, Dixie (Brewer) Shoemaker. He was also preceded in death by sister, Annadell Bennett; brother, Edwin Shoemaker; and his parents, James Edison Shoemaker and Crystal (Abney) Shoemaker-Hurst. Survivors include sisters-in-law, Deborah (Jim) McDonald and Freida Shoemaker; the McDonald family, and two special little girls who Velmer and Dixie will now watch over. Graveside services with military honors will be held on July 7, 2021 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Stanton, Kentucky.