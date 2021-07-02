By: Lisa Johnson

On Wednesday, June 23 Powell County Search and Rescue were called to Twin Arches Road in the Nada Tunnel area concerning a family of hikers who were overdue for their check-in. The father and three children from Georgia were hiking near their cabin and had become lost after the father’s cell phone had discharged. The group had been out for six hours and were unable to get their bearing when the father made the decision to sit and wait for help. The daughter who, was a diabetic found her blood sugar level was in decline, but her brother Tanner knew what to do and began collecting berries to help his sister be well. The team went directly to the last known location where the phone was pinged and quickly located the family and escorted them out to an ecstatic mother.

On Friday, June 25th Search and Rescue were called to Double Arch Trail just before 8 pm regarding a lost hiker who was suffering from dehydration. Assisted by Red Star and Wolfe SAR teams were able to locate the man and escort him out safely.

Saturday, June 26 Powell County SAR was called to Natural Bridge for a female hiker suffering from dehydration under the bridge. The call came in just before noon and it was cleared as an additional call was received from a nearby, location for a female hiker who had injured her ankle just before 1 pm. The woman had been hiking through the infamous “Rock Garden” when the incident occurred. Powell SAR along with Jason from EMS and our friends at Tri-Community and Park Ranger Darrin Farmer on partnered in the long carryout. Using the Stokes basket and low-angle ropes it took over four hours to carry her out to an awaiting ambulance. Nate from Tri-Community and Tyler of POCO SAR showed up with his friend Whiley in the nick of time as the heat took its toll on the teams (Rob Merkel lead on rescue assisted by Travis Strange on ropes proclaimed them as the candles on the cake). As always your friend and mine – Tim Hibbard (The Keeper Of The Lodge) was on-site as always checking on his guest, staff, and all of our members to see If there is anything anyone needs, always a pleasure to work with the park staff as we do it often.