Christie Crowe, 43, of Irvine passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. She was born January 23, 1978 in Winchester to Gary Stone and Georgia Barnes. She is survived by her mother Georgia Barnes of Irvine, a daughter Brooklyn Crowe of Bryant, TX, a grandson Jeqentin Breedlove of TX, a brother Donald Stone of Irvine, two sisters Donna Stone of Irvine and Shelena Stone. She was preceded in death by her father Gary Stone and her husband Steve Crowe. Funeral services were held Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Buford Powell and Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial followed in the Abner Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Johnny Bryce Barker, age 58, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a truck driver, loved fishing and was a former member of the United States Army. He is survived by his mother, Mary Alice Perry Barker; his brother, Steven G. Barker; his sister, Rebecca L. Barker; his niece, Sophia B. Barker and his companion Terrie Vance. Also surviving are a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Johnny W. Barker, and his grandparents Bryce and Ollie Perry. Funeral services officiated by Bro. David Spencer will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Bear Pen Community Church, 939 Bear Pen Road, Campton, Kentucky. Visitation is Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the church as well. Burial will be in Bryce Perry Cemetery on Bear Pen Road, Campton, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bear Pen Community Church

Kenneth Ray Manning, age 84, of Stanton, formerly of Morehead, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.

Born September 11, 1936, in Rowan County, he was a son of the late Earnest Clinton and Virgie Lambert Manning. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alan Ray Manning; a daughter, Rhonda Booher; a grandson, Ryan Farmer; and three brothers, Earnest Clinton Manning Jr., Hollie D. Manning, and John Paul Manning; and three sisters, Joyce Turvy, Ruth Caudill, and Shelby Manning.

He is survived by his wife, Violet Timm Manning, whom he wed November 23, 1963; two daughters, Medora Farmer and husband Rick and Teresa Stidam and husband Shannon, all of Stanton; four grandchildren, Monica MacGeen, Jessica Yarber, Matthew Manning, and Jared Farmer; and five great grandchildren, August Parrish, Boone Bailey, Alleigh Manning, Magnus MacGeen, and Hadley Ward.

Other survivors include a brother, Levon Manning of Morehead; a sister, Nona Bartell of Reeds Spring, Missouri; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; extended family; and friends.

As a young man, Kenneth began working in his hometown of Morehead showing horses at county fairs and The Red Mile with Sach Meadows. At 18, he went to work at Columbia Gulf Transmission and after 30 years retired as Superintendent. He later purchased a travel agency and he and his wife worked as agents and enjoyed many travels and adventures. His hobby of flying and instructing students was a big joy in his life. He also enjoyed retirement on his houseboats and entertaining many family members and friends. He loved it so much he made his current houseboat his residence at Green River Lake in Campbellsville until recently. He made many friends and great relationships through his love of flying, boating, and cooking. Most of all, he was passionate about his family. He loved to have his family together and make fun of his sons-in-law.

A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel with Marjorie Lehman and Rachel Hilderbrand presiding. The service will be livestreamed at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Facebook Page beginning at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in Ditney Cemetery. Pallbearers: Kenny Yarber, Jared Farmer, Matt Manning, David Manning, Boone Bailey, and August Parrish. Honorary Pallbearers: Tom Dabney, Gene Morton, Ray Snowden, Brad Bennett, Fred Lancaster, Jerry Colley, and all his boating friends and co-workers.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Friends of Powell County Pets Animal Rescue, P. O. Box 474, Stanton, KY 40380.

Wilma Dean Rogers of Leeco, Kentucky was born on May 13th, 1937 at her family home on South Fork, in Powell County, to the late Alby and Beulah Vaye (Boyd) Hall, and died on June 23rd 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky, at the age of 84. She is survived by her daughter, Kendra Lois Rogers, of Lexington, brothers, Ronnie (Anita) Hall of Stanton, Jerry (Pat) Hall of Stanton, Gary Hall of Clay City; sisters, Faye (Clayton) Rogers of Stanton, and Pam (Kenny) Puckett of Spout Spring; nieces and nephews Barthamuel Scott Hall, Edward Dale Hall II, James Hall, Tammy Jo Burns, Stephen Allen Rogers, Brian Douglas Rogers, Jeffrey Hall, Scotty Ray Hall, Melissa DeAnn Hall, Gary Keith Hall II, Lena Dale Hall, Veronica Lynn Rose, and Robbie Wayne Puckett; 13 grandnieces and grandnephews. She was

preceded in death by her parents Alby and Beulah Hall, husband of 28 years, Kenneth Edward Rogers, brother Edward Dale Hall, and sisters-in-law, Ida Grace Hall, Patty Hall, and Joyce Hall. Services Sunday, June 27, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Marvin Hobbs and Bro. Brad Epperson. Visitation Saturday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Tin Town Cemetery with Ronnie Hall, Jerry Hall, Gary Hall, Jamie Hall, Robbie Puckett, Steve Rogers, Faye Rogers, and Pam Puckett serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, member of the Torrent First Church of God and members of the Clay City First Church of God. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean’s memory can be made payable and sent to:

Torrent Church of God, P.O. Box 1299, Campton, KY 41301 with a memo indicating

“In Memory of Dean Rogers for New Beginnings” or “In Memory of Dean Rogers for The Galilean Children’s Home.”

Leatha Curtis Smith, 77, widow of Pastor James O. Smith, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born September 16, 1943 in West Bend, KY to the late Howard & Lela Ratliff Curtis. Survivors include: sons James O. Smith Jr. (Linda), Jeffery Smith (Sheila), Kenny Smith (Carla), Kevin Smith, & Keith Smith; daughter Deborah Smith Kelly (Thomas); grandchildren Charles Sparks (Ashley), Jeremy Smith (Jessica), Steven Smith (Aliesha), Patrick Sizemore, Jeffery Dale Smith, Karen Smith, Kendra Walters (Charlie) & Jessica Taylor (Joshua); great-grandchildren Brooklyn Spicer (Nick), Ethan Sparks, Jeremiah Smith, James Ryan Smith, Chandler Congleton, Leevi Congleton, Brenna Stone, Kassidy Smith, Karlee Todd, Kayleigh Walters, Kendrick Walters, Keldon Walters, Josiah Olen Taylor, Rylen Williams, Wyatt Smith, Jayden Sizemore, & Peyton Sizemore; great-great-grandchildren Maylee Spicer & Layla Spicer; and sisters Edith Fugate & Frances Curtis. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter Lois Louise Smith, granddaughters Brenda Nicole Smith & Kassie Lachelle Smith, brother Albert Curtis, and sisters Lillie Olinger & Mary Crowe. Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home at 1:00PM with Bro. Johnny Hurt & Bro. Danny Bush officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday night at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends. Burial will follow the funeral at Resthaven Cemetery with her grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Rondle Roberts, 67, of Clay City passed away at his residence Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was born in Estill County July 7, 1953 to Shirley and Essie Roberts. He is survived by a son Christopher Roberts, a daughter Jessica Roberts. He was preceded in death by a brother Willis Bush and a sister Loretta Faye Marcum. A graveside service will be held 10 AM Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Stanton Cemetery with Justin Slemp officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Claudia Kaye Robbins, 73, of Clay City, Kentucky, passed away on March 29, 2021 after a short illness at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born to the late Harry Edgar and Clara Collins, January 23, 1948, in Ashland, Kentucky. Claudia graduated from Prichard High School, Grayson, in 1966, received a BA in English in 1972 and two Masters degrees in 1975 and 1981, respectively, from Morehead State University.

Claudia married the late C. Glenn Robbins in 1982. She is also preceded in death by her parents, siblings, first husband: Watt Burns, and grandson; Aidan Smith.

Claudia is survived by her sister-in-law, N. Dee Robbins, four children: Andrea (Jon) Smith, Bill (Karen) Robbins, Leslie (Ben) Herald, and Chris Robbins, and eleven grandchildren.

Claudia resided in Troy, Ohio with her family for many years, before moving to Clay City, Kentucky. Claudia loved reading and writing, won the Homemakers Award for highest English scores in high school, and had a successful career as a high school English teacher for over 36 years at Sidney High School in Sidney, Ohio. She spent her retired years caring for her much loved grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held by the family.

Ethan Dale Wireman, 19, son of Christopher Wireman and Cathy Campbell Wireman passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. He was born November 20, 2001 in Prestonsburg, KY.

Survivors include, mother, Cathy Wireman; father, Christopher (Gladys) Wireman; paternal grandparents Woodrow Wireman and Maggie Wireman; maternal grandparents William and Brenda Campbell; brothers Russell Wireman, Cody Wireman, & Devin Collins; sister Victoria Wireman; uncles James Wireman, Steve (Tina) Wireman, Otis (Brandi) Campbell, Robbie (Jessica) Campbell, Quinton (Heather) Campbell, & Victor Campbell; niece Hazel Wireman; step-sister, Emilee Knepp; step-brother, Cody Curtis.

Funeral service were Friday, June 18 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Carpenter officiating. Visitation was Friday beginning at 10:00AM for family & 11:00AM for friends.