NATALIE FAULKNER

Times Staff-Writer

We all know Crabtree’s Candies for their delicious candy, but do you know them for their coffee yet? Brenda Crabtree, owner of Crabtree’s Candies, has sold Baxter’s Coffee Beans in her store for some time, but has recently voiced her desires to expand into the barista side of the coffee market. Her granddaughter, Caroline Skidmore (sophomore at Powell County High School), decided to spring into action and make it happen. Caroline, known to be creative, said she had heard her grandmother talk about wanting to offer coffee drinks and remembered that her family had a small espresso machine. That is where the idea of Crabtree’s Coffee was born.

As of now they are only offering coffee on Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays throughout the summer months, and it is sure to be a treat! Caroline is using the Baxter’s Coffee to create some exceptional drinks. You can order your coffee cold or hot with a variety of flavors such as vanilla, mocha, caramel, or hazelnut. They also have various milk options including non-dairy choices, and you can even get your drink topped off with whipped cream. If you stop in on a Friday you are in extra luck, as they are offering Sweet Treat Friday with delicious bakery items such as cheesecake, cake pops, and scones. The new offerings are getting great positive feedback as there have been multiple customers stop and ask for coffee all throughout the week. Stop in this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and try it for yourself!