Lillian Sparks, age 93, of Allen Douglas Drive in Richmond, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born April 28, 1928, in Powell County, and was the daughter of the late Sam and Sally Belcher Crowe. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sparks.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice Sparks of Madison Co. and Pamela Young (Stephen) of Clark Co.; two sons, Roger Sparks of Madison Co. and Bradley Sparks (Shonda) of Estill Co.; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter Gina Young, a grandson, Daniel Willis, several brothers and sisters. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, June 17th, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the Estes Cemetery. Bradley Sparks, Roger Sparks, Steve Young, Sam Crowe, James Gordon Crowe and David Martin Savage served as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Donald Raye Ross, age 69, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Frenchburg, Kentucky he was the son of the late Chalmer Ross and the late Palestine Patrick Ross and a member of Hatton Creek Community Church. He was a former truck driver for Montgomery Brothers Trucking, Sipple Brick Company and Hinkle Block and Masonry Company. Don was a very humble and kind man who always had a smile for everyone.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Josh Ross and four sisters, Stella Mae Conway, Della Faye Ross, Gloria Walker and Diana Carol Ross.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dagnan Ross of Stanton; two sons, Richard (Nicole) Ross of Dry Ridge and Huston (Amy) Adkins of Stanton; one daughter, Queena (Oscar) Ross of Warsaw; a brother, Daniel Clay (Edna) Ross of West Liberty; three sisters, Dianna Gail Ross of Indiana, Carol (Larry) Taulbee of Frenchburg and Brenda Norris of Mt. Sterling; four step sisters, Gertrude Ballard, Barbara Beer, Treva Robertson and Brenda Davis; six grandchildren, Brandon Van Pelt, Dylan Raye Ross, Marcus Spencer, Shonda Marksberry, Allie Adkins and Abby Adkins along with four great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. John Dagnan, Will Isfort, and Johnathan Sargeant were held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Visitation was Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Gary Crabtree, Lucas Faulkner, John Dagnan, Jr., Adam Dagnan, Richard Ross, Marcus Spencer serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Allie Adkins, Abby Adkins, Margaret Congleton, Pam Angel, Hatton Creek Community Church members, Betty Brown, Cathy Miniard, Huston and Amy Adkins, Dixie Elam, Betty Maggard, John and Carrie Parks, Paul Ross, Beverly and Greg Crabtree, Larry and Kaye Taulbee, Syl and Sheila Knox, Hospice East and Pallative Care, Johnny and Vickie Dagnan, Lick Fork Church, Dan and Donna Thorpe, Phillip Lambert, Will Isfort, Jonda Sargeant, and Sandra McCoy.

Larry “Ricky” Rudd, 65, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born June 16, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Willie and Geneve Lykins Rudd.

Survivors include, son, Eric Scott Rudd; daughters, Renee Hicks (Dennis) and Crystal Rudd (Tyler Copher); brothers, Michael Lynn Rudd (Tonya) and Willie Rudd; grandchildren, Sarah Hope Rudd, Caydence Lawson, Caseyn Fornash, Jayden Brock, and Ariana Young; special companion, Geneva Trusty; step-daughters, Katrina Trusty, Kristie Sims, and Kathy Sims.

Services were Friday, June 18, 3:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation was Thursday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Oliver-Haney Cemetery, West Liberty with Tyler Copher, Dennis Hicks, Ricky Arnett, and Ronnie Dye serving as pallbearers.

David Allen Matthews, 63, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. He was born October 1, 1957 in Winchester to the late Jimmy and Twyla Allen Matthews.

Survivors include, step-son, Ben McClure; step-daughter, Melanie McClure Crouch; brother, Johnny Matthews; sister, Pat (Jerry) James; grandchild, Emma McClure; aunt, Shirley (Max) Molihan; nieces and nephews, Christy Matthews, Justin James, Preston James, Micah James, and Eric Matthews.

Services were Wednesday, June 16 by Bro. Johnny Hurt. Visitation was Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Cat Creek Cemetery with Preston James, Dude Faulkner, Larry Powell, Jason Allen, Ben McClure, Lane Faulkner, Brandon Allen, Anthony Molihan, and Kenny Case serving as pallbearers.

After a courageous 13 year battle with cancer, Peggy Lou Chaney, 71, of Alumbaugh KY, has claimed her victory in eternity, June 15 2021. Peggy was born April 6, 1950 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Robert Leo Burns and the late Madolin Hall Burns. Peggy was best known for her love of nature and animals, especially dogs and kept busy feeding the hummingbirds in the summer and feeding the birds in the winter. She loved fishing and gardening and living out in the country. She was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith, a former Sunday school teacher, and loved attending church as her health allowed.

Peggy is survived by John Chaney her husband of 48 years, one son Jonathan Darin Chaney of Alumbaugh, one beloved house pet Tiny, two special nieces Dreama and Tassie, one very special little girl Alayna, two sisters Flona Linderhof of Madison County, Shelia Sparks of Estill County, one uncle James “Jimmy” Burns of Tennessee and one aunt Donna Burns Williams of Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Robert C “Bobby” Burns, and one sister Betty Burns. Graveside service were held 1 PM Friday, June 18, 2021 at Hoover Cemetery in Alumbaugh, Ky.

In lieu of flowers or planters, Peggy requested small wind chimes and small solar lights. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Charlie Reed, 71, husband of Marie Reed of Stanton passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1949 in Bowen, KY to James and Edna Reed. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, a factory laborer and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Marie Reed of Stanton, three sons Brad Reed and his wife Kim of Mt. Sterling, Jason Reed and his wife Missy of Mt. Sterling, Barry Reed and his wife Amy of Salt Lick, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers Jay Townsend of Georgia, Buck Morton of Irvine, three sisters Rosemary Page of Winchester, Helena White of Indiana and Fay Jones of Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Edna Reed, three brothers JR Townsend, Bob Townsend, George Townsend and a sister Thelma Hiers.

Funeral services were held 1 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. David Campbell and Bro. Johnny Hurt officiating. Friends visited Saturday from 11 AM till time of the service. Burial followed in the Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Jasper Clay “Jack” Pittman Jr., 81, husband of Vivian Ann Gibson Pittman, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. He was born May 24, 1940 in Knowlton, KY to the late Jasper & Izeta Stewart Pittman. A veteran of the United States Army and a Shriner, he was a member of Amvets and the Stafford Masonic Lodge #562 at Fitchburg, KY. Additionally, he was a member of Clay City Church of Christ.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Alden Thomas (Elda) Pittman & Rayburn Lewis (Wanda) Pittman. Survivors include his wife Vivian Gibson Pittman; sons Jeffrey Ray (Amy) Pittman & Darrell Clay (Trish) Pittman; grandchildren, Dylan Pittman, Theresa Price, Robert Hedrick, Ashley (AJ) Snyder, Chelsea Jones, Marcus Jones, and Beth Vires; numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services with military honors were Saturday, June 19 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Shoemaker officiating. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 10:00AM for family and 11:00AM for friends. Masonic rites were conducted at 12:30PM. Burial was at Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton.

Pallbearers included Clay Campbell, Anthony Brewer, Dylan Pittman, Marcus Jones, Bobby Clark, & Ricky Wasson. Honorary pallbearers are Dale Stewart, J.C. Combs, Dr. John V. Borders, Glen Nolan, Ron Hopkins, Art King, Woody Randall, and members of Stafford Lodge.

Ethan Dale Wireman, 19, son of Christopher Wireman and Cathy Campbell Wireman passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. He was born November 20, 2001 in Prestonsburg, KY.

Survivors include, mother, Cathy Wireman; father, Christopher (Gladys) Wireman; paternal grandparents Woodrow Wireman and Maggie Wireman; maternal grandparents William and Brenda Campbell; brothers Russell Wireman, Cody Wireman, & Devin Collins; sister Victoria Wireman; uncles James Wireman, Steve (Tina) Wireman, Otis (Brandi) Campbell, Robbie (Jessica) Campbell, Quinton (Heather) Campbell, & Victor Campbell; niece Hazel Wireman; step-sister, Emilee Knepp; step-brother, Cody Curtis.

Funeral service were Friday, June 18 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Carpenter officiating. Visitation was Friday beginning at 10:00AM for family & 11:00AM for friends.

Darick Lee Barnett, 39, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born August 23, 1981 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Billy Barnett and Jeanette Crowe-Fulton.

Survivors include, mother, Jeanette Crowe-Fulton (Mark), fiance’, Megan Dea Johnson; sons, Payton Lee Barnett, Parker Lee Barnett, and Jesse Wayne Johnson; daughters, Lani Brooke Barnett, Jaiden Dea Barnett, Eden Louise Jean Barnett, and Lillie Leann Johnson; brother, Erick Courtney Barnett; nieces, Courtney Lynn Barnett and Jaylee Banks; several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Services were Saturday, June 19, 4:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Pastor David Clark Douglas. Visitation was Friday after 6:00PM at the funeral home. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Shawn Barnett, Rudy Crowe, Dave Rice, John Townsend, Cody Sparks, Darrell Pelfrey, and Brandon Pelfrey. Honorary pallbearers, Choy Jang, Mark Fulton, Danny Barnett, Johnny Hall, and Aaron Barnett.

Kimberly Lynn Lane Hatton, age 52, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA.

She was born March 20th, 1969 in Winchester, KY to her parents: Arlene Lane Tapp and Robert Daryl Mullins. She is survived by her children: Jessica (Matthew) Miracle, Stephanie (Cory) Nolan, Tyler Carmichael, Ryan Carmichael, and Regina Carmichael; eight grandchildren: Gracie Nolan, Makenna and Audrey Miracle, Riley, Mason and Jaxson Clair, Abigail Carmichael, and Mariana Carmichael; her fiancé Paul Kuchta; her grandmother Virginia ‘Sissy’ Watson; her father Daryl; her brother, her sisters, and their children; and many friends who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother Arlene; one sister, Tina Lane Carmichael; her infant brother, Gary Ray Tapp; and her best friend, Gary Willoughby.

She was a strong, hardworking, fun, and caring woman who lived and fought to be a great Mom, Aunt Kimme, Momma K, and Granny (GiGi). She would do anything for anyone, was impossible not to love, and she was an instant friend to whomever she met. Even in her death, she helped as many people as she could by being an organ donor.

An informal memorial service will be held on June 25th, 2021, at the Powell County Lions Club in Stanton, KY, from 6-8:00PM.

Billie Arlene Brock, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Pineville, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Grant Brock, Jr. and the late Octavia Hampton Brock. She was a former employee of Continental Metal Specialties and attended More Than Enough Ministries Church of God. Billie is survived by two daughters, Tara Yvonne Brock of Clay City and Rebecca (June) West of Stanton; one brother, Terry Wayne Brock of Cincinnati, OH; one sister, Lisa Wood of West Union, OH; four grandchildren, Sarah Ashley McCoy, Brittany Nicole Meadows, Jacob Andrew Nester and Mary Ann West along with two great grandchildren, Adeline Carmen Perez and Mini Arlene Meadows. Funeral services officiated by Sister Betsy Caudill was held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Anthony Meadows, Bobby Mason, Jacob Nester, Juan Carmen Perez, Rebecca West and Mary West serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer is Terry Wayne Brock. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Daniel Lee Center, 67, of Colonial Heights Virginia, a native of Powell County, passed away suddenly May 22. He was born February 11, 1954 in Middletown, Ohio. He was a contractor and attended the Dignity Baptist Church in Denwiddy Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lee Centers of Colonial Heights Virginia; three sons, Barry Lee Centers, Aaron Christopher Centers and Noble Payne; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two sisters Darlene Hornsby and Diane Mid-gett, and four brothers William Steve Centers, Jerry Wayne Centers, Johnny Dean Centers and Timothy Dwayne Hicks. A private Celebration of Life will be held.