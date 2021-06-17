By: Lisa Johnson

On Friday, June 11 Powell County Search and Rescue received a request for assistance regarding a missing person case in Floyd county. David Nelson with Hunter Hounds, of Estill County, made the request after one of his dogs was bitten on the nose by a copperhead. SAR Members Dwayne Estes and Jeremy Urekew along with Hunter Hounds were involved in the search for 36-year-old Kandi Gonzales of Prestonsburg who was reported missing. Gonzales was last seen on Tuesday June 1 in the Abbott Creek Road area, according to Kentucky State Police. Dogs with Hunter’s Houds located a shoe near the creek but Gonzales has yet to be found. Dwayne from SAR described the muddy terrain of Abbott Creek difficult to traverse and heat as incredible. Searchers climbed up the mountain in groups of five for more than five hours. Gonzales’s last communication was with her mother who stated her boyfriend had kicked her out. I ask Dwayne with Powell County SAR how he felt leaving the scene. “I went home and thought of her all evening wishing we could have brought closure to the family.” As a team POCO SAR members all share these feelings all too often. If you know the whereabouts or have any information about Kandi Gonzales contact the Kentucky State Police post at 606-433-7711.