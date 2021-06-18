Jerry Fields, 66, of Red Lick Road in Irvine passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Independence, Missouri June 13, 1954 to Gerald and Wanda Fields. He was a carpenter.

He is survived by his wife Ann Fields of Irvine a son Rusty Price and wife Tina of Berea, a daughter Michelle Price of Irvine, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers Mark and Johnny Fields both of Independence, Missouri, and three sisters Jeanie Forkcum, Candy Fields and Tammy Fields all of Independence, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Wanda Fields and a son Jerry Don “JD” Fields.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Mr. Patrick Dean Hall, 59, of Garner, North Carolina passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at his home. He was born May 2, 1962 in Montgomery County, Ohio to the late Kenneth V & Verna Clay McCall Hall. An avid gardener and lover of animals, Patrick was a plumber employed by Triangle Mechanical in Raleigh, North Carolina. He also was caretaker for his father in his declining years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Hall is survived by: brother Eric Hall of Wendell, NC; sisters Debra Hall of Highpoint, NC & Mary (Bobby) Hamilton of Fuquay-Varina, NC; nephew Mark (Amanda) Hamilton; and great-nephew Ayden Hamilton.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 12 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home at 2:00pm with Bro. Warren Rogers & Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Visitation preceded the service at 1:00pm. Burial followed in the Eaton Cemetery in Clay City.

Wanda Lee Reynolds, 62, of Clay City passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. She was born February 11, 1959 in Hazard to Lute and Evalee Feltner.

She is survived by one son Michael Reynolds and his wife Felicia of Morehead, three grandchildren Kherington Reynolds, Becklin Meglone, Maddox Reynolds, two brothers Vondal Feltner and wife Crystal, Shade Feltner and wife Rita and a sister Fran Feltner.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lute and Evalee Feltner, her husband Larry Reynolds, nine brothers Ralph, Floyd, Freeman, Jimmy, Lute JR, Jesse, Larry, Gary and Dishman Feltner and a sister Geraldine Reed.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Chad R. Campbell officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

David Allen Matthews, 63, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. He was born October 1, 1957 in Winchester to the late Jimmy and Twyla Allen Matthews.

Survivors include, step-son, Ben McClure; step-daughter, Melanie McClure Crouch; brother, Johnny Matthews; sister, Pat (Jerry) James; grandchild, Emma McClure; aunt, Shirley (Max) Molihan; nieces and nephews, Christy Matthews, Justin James, Preston James, Micah James, and Eric Matthews.

Services Wednesday, June 16, 11:00AM by Bro. Johnny Hurt. Visitation was Tuesday after 6:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cat Creek Cemetery with Preston James, Dude Faulkner, Larry Powell, Jason Allen, Ben McClure, Lane Faulkner, Brandon Allen, Anthony Molihan, and Kenny Case serving as pallbearers.