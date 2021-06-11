By: Lisa Johnson

Individuals impacted by flooding may contact FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 the office of Jack Husch Public affairs- and Angela Session Support Supervisor with FEMA who were in Clay City on June 5,6,and 7. If you need assistance go online to DisasterAssistance.gov , download FEMA app, or call 1-800-621-3362 between 7am to 11pm. The final FEMA registration deadline is June 23rd. You will need the address of the primary dwelling-phone number-social security number-your insurance info-total household income- checking or savings account routing numbers and a description of damages and losses caused by the flood(may include vehicle). If you qualify you can receive flood insurance on the existing property for three years for that specific residence, after three years you must maintain your own flood insurance , or FEMA will pay no more claims on that property. The conditions are required as future conditions to buyers from the seller in property disclosure. You can reach FEMA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fema.