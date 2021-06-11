Eva Eliza Durbin Rice died peacefully on July 27, 2020, in Lexington, Kentucky, at the age of 90. Eva is survived by her children, Robert Rice and Mary Beth Whitehouse, Sharon Taylor, a son-in-law, Mark Whitehouse, a grandson, Warren Taylor, two siblings, Herman Scott Durbin, Wanda Wilson and a large extended family. She was born on June 14, 1930, in Irvine, Kentucky, to Herman and Birdie Durbin. Eva attended and graduated from nursing school, and worked as a nurse at Gillium, Blackburn and Ray Urology until her retirement. She married Maurice Rice.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Myra Embry. In her spare time, Eva enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, attending Central Christian Church, and cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to either the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass.

A memorial to celebrate Eva’s life will be held on June 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Paris Cemetery Chapel located at 1603 Main Street, Paris, Kentucky 40361

Virginia Atkinson Reed, age 89, widow of Elmer M. Reed of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Powell County she was the daughter of the late John D. Atkinson, Jr. and the late Mina Strange Atkinson. She was a retired Whitaker Bank Vice President where she was employed 42 years. She was a member of Stanton First Presbyterian Church where she had served as deacon, had been a member of the choir, the Women’s Missionary Society and Sunday School secretary for several years. Virginia Reed had been a member of the National Association of Bank Women where she held several positions in the Central Kentucky Group. Later she was a member of Financial Women International. She was also listed in Who’s Who In Kentucky. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, family and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Malcolm Eugene Atkinson and Joe Thomas Atkinson. Virginia is survived by two loving daughters, Linda Gail Nolan and Lana (Scott) Morehead of Stanton; three loving and precious grandchildren, Chris Nolan, Melanie (Chris Knox) Barnes and Nicholas (Toni) Barnes; two step grandchildren, Jon (Lori) Morehead and Nick Morehead; great grandchildren, Teghan, Hana, and Chris Knox, Jaxon, Londyn and Anistyn Barnes; step great grandchildren, Olivia Donathan and Bianca Morehead; special aunt, Helen F. Brush, sisters-in-law, Barbara Reed of Norton, VA and Bonnie Reed of Stanton along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was at 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Stanton First Presbyterian Church with visitation that morning beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the church.

Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Mark Reed, Mike Reed, Seldon Reed, Randy Stidham, Melvin Atkinson, Troy Brooks and Shannon Atkinson serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the Womens Missionary Group and the Monday Morning Prayer Group of the Stanton First Presbyterian Church, Harvey Crowe, Ron Rousey, Steve Hale, Darlene Watson, Faye Garrett, Renee Brashear, Don Brush, Billy Brush, Dianne Meadows, Sharon Patrick, Katherine Frazier, Debbie Tipton, Tony Shultz, H.K. Cunningham, Jackie and Elouise Rose, Bruce Crowe, Rose Lynn Hall, Wanda Cunningham, Jon Skidmore, Betty Lou Thomas, Anna Rose Morehead, Ambra Caudill, Sue Collins, Mark Bowen, Sharlene Stevenson, Thelma Snowden, James Ed Dennis, Jimmy Strange, Brenda Wells, Megan Wells, Joyce Hearne, Hondo Hearne, Renee Fox, Kim Hall, Wilma Rule, Mary Back, Dorothy Tipton, Angelyn Maloney, John Kelly, Charlie Johnson, Dr. Charles Noss, James Anderson, Brian Cook, Mary Bowen and the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stanton First Presbyterian Church, 420 North Main Street, Stanton, KY 40380. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.