Olene Rogers, 79, widow of Marcus Rogers, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home. She was born July 10, 1941 in Powell County to the late Russell and Bessie Sparks Townsend. Survivors include, daughters, Sheila Rogers, Betty Rogers Tipton (Bill), and Brenda Rogers Clair (Daniel), all of Stanton; son, Simon Rogers (Tonya Miller), Estill County; brothers, Cebert Townsend (Katrina), Patsy; sisters, Irene Campbell, Peru, IN; Reola Bryant (Rick), Logansport, IN, Lily Pickens (Mike), Lucrene, IN, Barbara McCoy (Ray), Stanton, and Gracie Lane, Pine Ridge; grandchildren, Brittany Elam, Dakota Tipton, Daniel Ray Clair (Linda), Mitchell Clair (Brenda), Tommy Clair (Regina), Brandon Clair, Marcus Paul Rogers (Zoey), and Dylan Miller; great-grandchildren, Destiny Ray Clair, Riley Jaden Clair, Mason Sawyer Clair, Susanna Grace Clair, Jaxon Richard Clair, Charles Braden Clair, Harley Marie Miller, and Nova Lee Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson, Tyler Miller. Services were Sunday, May 30, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation was Saturday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Meadows Cemetery with Dakota Tipton, Tommy Clair, Mitchell Clair, Daniel Ray Clair, Brandon Clair, Marcus Paul Rogers, and Billy Tipton serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Pete Netherly, Syl and Sheila Knox, Juanita Tipton, the staff of Hospice East, Mercy Medical Clinic, and Clark Regional Medical Center.

Parriett Josephine Mitchel, 80, of Irvine passed away at her residence Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born in Irvine May 24, 1941 to Milford and Minnie Robertson. She was a retired maid. She is survived by a daughter Angela Richardson and her husband Charles of Irvine, one grandson, two great grandchildren and two sisters Thelma Martin of Florida and Connie Robertson of Irvine. She was preceded in death by her parents Milford and Minnie Robertson, her husband Joe Mitchell, a daughter Vicky Mitchell, five brothers Herbert, Howard, Dewey, Steve and Billy Robertson and five sisters Nancy Robertson, Mary Cordene, Ima Creech, Coffa Winkler and Betty Chaney. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 AM till time of the service. Burial will be in the Glenn Richardson Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Carolyn Martin, 73, wife of Danny Martin, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. She was born January 2, 1948 to the late Lorelei Pasley Steele. Survivors include, husband, Danny Martin; daughter, Tammy (Roy) Arvin; grandsons, Logan Arvin and Dylan Arvin; brother, Elbert (Sheila) Steele; sisters, Eva Townsend and Sonya Barzegar; brother-in-law, CB Martin; sister-in-law, Carol Jean (Dewey) Hollon. Services were Monday, May 31, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Ben Liston and Bro. Bill Carpenter. Visitation was Sunday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Stanton Cemetery with Roy Arvin, Logan Arvin, Dylan Arvin, CB Martin, Elbert Steele, and Dewey Hollon. Honorary pallbearers serving, Faye Hampton, Bonnie Crabtree, Ronnie & Barbara Tharpe, Cindy Morton, Geraldine Puckett, Linda Kirkpatrick, and Connie Carpenter.

Ledford, Gloria (Boyd)-, age 84 of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Gloria was born September 17, 1936 in Stanton, Kentucky, to the late Noga and Mintie (Hall) Boyd.

Gloria was known for her homemade biscuits. She used only White Lily flour, which she sweet-talked the manager at the local grocery store into special ordering for her. She insisted on feeding everyone who entered her door, even if they swore they weren’t hungry. She was a firm believer that every batch of mashed potatoes required two sticks of butter. She was also awarded the prestigious title of “Corn Bread Queen” in 2007.

Gloria took fashion cues from no one. She enjoyed ordering new shirts from catalogs, ripping out the shoulder pads, and cutting the sleeves off—she hated being hot. She was once spotted at the grocery store wearing purple sweatpants and buying black eyeshadow. Gloria enjoyed shopping anywhere. She and the Fashion Bug went together like peas and carrots. Gloria loved her family fiercely. She was a source of never-ending love and support to her three children. She could often be seen at the McDonald’s drive-thru with her grandchildren. Their wishes were her command. She kept all of their favorite treats in her “sweetnin’ drawer” and allowed them access to this magical drawer anytime they wanted, despite their parents’ protests. She had a love for Cassano’s pizza, Maxwell House coffee, Klondike bars, Eric Church (specifically the song “Smoke a Little Smoke”), and all things nonsense. Her laugh was infectious. She was loved by all who knew her. Gloria is proceeded in death by her husband of 56 years, Carl Ledford; four brothers; Noga Boyd, Jr., Eugene Boyd, Kenneth Boyd, and Raymond Boyd. Left to cherish her memory are her three children; Kevin (Rhonda) Ledford of New Carlisle, Ohio, Pam (Cecil) Howard of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Kim (Jimmy Adkins) Ledford-Lakins of Dayton, Ohio; Brothers, Danny (Orene) Boyd and Jimmy (Bonnie) Boyd both of Stanton, Kentucky; Grandchildren, Amy Studebaker, Abby Neff, Michael Couch, Mindy Couch, Kaylynn Lakins, Josh Garcia, Jimmy Adkins, and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton, KY, Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Funeral immediately to follow at 2:00pm. Burial in the Ledford Cemetery, Pine Ridge, KY.

Carolyn Sue Miller, age 80, widow of James Monroe Miller of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her residence. Born in Winchester, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Owen Powell and Hazel Todd Powell. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Charlie Powell and two sisters, Dorothy Moore and Evelyn Snowden. She is survived by three sons, Donald (Donna) Miller, James Owen (Angela) Miller and Mark Douglas Miller; one daughter, Lisa Gay (Jerry) Faulkner and one brother, Walter (Judy) Powell all of Clay City; four sisters: Betty Centers of Florida, Shelby Osborne of Irvine, Carla Brake and Ethel (Bill) Watkins of Ohio; eight grandchildren: Josh Faulkner, Aaron Faulkner, Chris Faulkner, Jerry Faulkner, James Miller Jr., Zack Miller, Nicky Miller and Mark Douglas Miller along with several great grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.