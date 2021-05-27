By: Madison Fugate

Clay City Times

Editor

PCHS Principal, Brian Wilson, along with the administration at Powell County High School, committed several long hours into assuring the PCHS seniors had a night and event worth remembering from their graduating year. Wilson expressed his thoughts in a video detailing the event, “I can honestly say that I am very happy that we are able to offer this to our seniors this year.” On Saturday, May 21st, just two days before their graduation ceremony, special accommodations and plans were made to allow senior students the opportunity to attend prom and create lifelong memories to take with them on their future endeavors as young, aspiring adults outside of the PCHS walls.

The theme for the 2021 prom was “Paradise in the Park” and was held at the Stanton City Park. The event was offered to seniors only that had the opportunity to sign up earlier in the month of April. Beginning at 7 p.m. that evening, until 11 p.m. that night, students had the opportunity to enjoy their time as students and embrace some sense of normalcy once again.

Unfortunately parents were not able to attend the walk-in portion as traditionally expected due to pandemic guidelines. However, Ethan Moore, with local radio station, WSKV, was able to attend and live stream the event for family members and the public to enjoy. The live steamed coverage was posted to the Powell County High School Facebook page as well as the WSKV Facebook page for easy access to viewers. Wilson expressed his gratitude to Moore in regards to his cooperation to the event and helping assure that families could still enjoy the walk-in process.

There was a one entry system in place in order to access the park. Students were navigated into the park, turning right from Halls Lane. Once they had entered, the Powell County Kiwanis Club had honorary member, Robbie Wright, present to offer valet parking to students. Wright has served for several years with the Powell County Kiwanis Club offering valet parking for prom guests. Overall, the event was a great success for all of those in attendance and could even be considered as a light at the end of the tunnel as for the unforeseen conditions this year has been victim to leading up to these great events.