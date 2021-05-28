Prewitt Clem, 71, of Winchester passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born November 29, 1949 in Winchester to Charlie and Rose Clem. He was a grounds keeper at Boones Trace. He is survived by two sons Scott Clem, Chris Clem and wife Sherri, four daughters LaDonna Wasson, Tiffany Clem, Kimberly Longstreet, Penny Crank and husband James, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, ten great greatgrandchildren, five brothers JR Clem, Paul Clem, Kenneth Clem, Bobby Clem, Ronnie Clem, three sisters Betty Willoughby, Nancy Winburn and Barbara Hisle. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Rose Clem, a brother Alvie Clem and a sister Christine Clem. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Trinity Church of God in Winchester with Bro. Billy Keller and Bro. James Bush officiating. Burial will be in the Claremont Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Pallbearers were Tyler Sexton, Jarrod Clem, Robbie Willoughby, David Willoughby, Billy Willoughby, Larry Kid, Brad Clem, Jessie Kid, Jacob Clem, Milbert Clem and Kendell Clem. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Lester “LC” Daniel, 64, of Buckhorn, KY passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born October 13, 1956 in Indiana to Charles and Imojean Daniel. He was a member of the Community Harvest Church. He is survived by his partner Jeannie Brandenburg, five sons Cameron Sandlin, Gary Daniel, Lester “Chuckie” Daniel, Ryan Griffith and Jericho Daniel, two daughters Patricia Adams, Laura George, sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and three brothers Gary Daniel, David Daniel and Rodney Allen Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Imojean Daniel, two sons Brian Daniel, Anthony Daniel and a brother Willie Daniel. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Community Harvest Church in Buckhorn with Bro. Calvin Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Buckhorn Government Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Anna Dale Johns, 69, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington in the Hospice Care Center. She was born November 24, 1951 in Winchester to the late John and Alverta Virginia Lawwill Lake. Survivors include, daughter, Crystal (Scott) Wireman, Stanton; grandchildren, Emily Wireman and Ethan Wireman; and sister, Peggy Weese. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Ann Mullins; grandchild, Rylan Wasson. Services were Wednesday, May 19, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Gene Johns and Bro. Josh Johns. Visitation was Tuesday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Scott Wireman, Ethan Wireman, Danny Plowman, Jimmy Murry, Jason Johns, and Patrick Johnson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving EKBC Knights and the PCHS softball team.

Dottie Lee Daniels, 75, wife of Morgan Larry Daniels, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born June 21, 1945 to Willie and Gertie Centers Wilburn. Survivor include, husband, Morgan Larry Daniels; daughter, Renee Daniels Campbell; sons, Larry Curtis Daniels (Jeannie Rison) and Derrick Andrew Daniels (Karen); sister, Mae Colaw; brothers, Donald Wilburn and Denver Wilburn; grandchildren, Megan Daniels Wells (Paul), Derrick Denniston, Morgan Daniels, Brandy Flowers, and Lexi Adams; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Wells, Jace Wells, Lucy Wells, Grayson Sebastian; and Isabella Waylon. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Desmond Wilburn, Damon Wilburn, and Delmont Wilburn; and sisters, Vivian Townsend, Glora Mick, and Betty Duff. Services were Monday, May 24, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. George Sparks. Visitation was Sunday 6:00PM-9PM. Burial was in the Faulkner Cemetery, Stanton Derrick Denniston, Morgan Daniels, Shawn Everman, William Spencer, Justin Tincher, and Tom Wilcox.

Donna Haney, 62, of Mt. Sterling passed away Friday, May 20, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born April 16, 1959 in Campton to Franklin and Wynona Hatton. She was a homemaker. She is survived by two sons Herbert Charles and wife Pam, Greg Charles and wife Loretta, one daughter Norma Martin and husband Jim, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a brother Franklin Hatton JR and a sister Phyllis Lykins. She was preceded in death by her parents Franklin and Wynona Hatton and her husband Ricky Haney. Funeral services were held 12 PM Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Donald Hale officiating. Burial was in the Watkins Cemetery in Slade. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Martha Strange, 71, of Jeffersonville passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born November 20, 1949 to John and Della Martin. She was a clerk and a homemaker. She is survived by her husband Harold Strange SR, four sons Harold Strange JR, Stanley Strange, Steve Strange, Joseph Strange and his wife Amanda, two daughters Barbara Miller and husband Chris, Tammy Curtis, twenty two grandchildren, five brothers Irvin Martin, Woodrow Martin, Lester Martin, Rocky Martin, Finley Martin, three sisters Josie Martin, Pam Patton and husband Donald and Patsy Ramsey and husband Bill. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Della Martin, a daughter Kelly Strange and four brothers Bobby Martin, Red Martin, Roger Martin and Phillip Martin. Funeral services were held Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Burial followed in the family Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Pallbearers were Joseph Strange, Eric Strange, Zac Strange, Chris Miller, Justin Miller, Travis Miller, Brandon Miller and Dakota Miller. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Johnny Albert Keith, Sr., age 74, of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Winchester, Kentucky he was the son of the late Cap Keith and Bertha Robinson Keith. He was a member of Ark of Mercy Church of God and former employee of Square D and Rockwell International. He was a hard working “Family Man” and his word was very important. When he said something he meant it. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Janie Mae Keith and his children, Johnny Albert Keith, Jr. and Julia Bryant and by two sisters, Wilma Sue Shepherd and Judy Ann Craycraft. Johnny is survived by his daughter, Jenell (Darren) Brewer of Stanton; five grandchildren: Barry Simp Bryant, Jr., Christian Michael Keith Brewer, Chelsea Lynn King, Amber Craycraft and Lloyd Craycraft, III and seven great grandchildren: Elijah Simp Bryant, Conner Nathaniel Morguson, Page Elizabeth Brewer, Clay Tyler Brewer, Roger Bentley Howell, Brixlee Kingston King and Channing Scott Brewer. Funeral services officiated by Jenell’s forever best friend Carla Aldridge and Jenell Brewer were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Winchester Cemetery with Barry Simp Bryant, Jr., Christain Michael Keith Brewer, Lloyd Craycraft III, Jeffrey Alan Pergram, Johnny Leon Pergram, Donald Ray Curtis, Elijah Simp Bryant and Conner Nathaniel Morguson serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Mark and Sissy Crowe, Lloyd and Ilene Collins, Ralph Harrison, Darrell Kennon, Douglas Wayne Brewer, Clark Regional Medical Center I.C.U. and Med. Surg. Staff. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Charles Eugene Pelfrey, 88, widower of Joyce McIntosh Pelfrey, passed away Saturday May 22, 2021 at his home. He was born May 10, 1933 on Cane Creek to the late Irvin and Norma Wilson Pelfrey. Survivors include, daughter, Lisa Pelfrey, Stanton; grandsons, Byron Keith Welch Jr (Erin) and Tyson Dunn; great-grandson, Brody Kane Welch; sisters, Sharon (Larry) Hatton, Stanton, Linda (Ted) Bilbrey, Mt. Sterling, and Arnis Bailey, Winchester; brothers, Seldon (Margie) Pelfrey, Jeffersonville, KY, and Doug Pelfrey, Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services were Tuesday, May 25, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Stephen Donithan. Visitation was Monday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers serving, Bobby Pelfrey, Darrell Boone, Mike Bilbrey, Brian Hatton, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, and June Bug Todd. Honorary pallbearers serving, Kenny Wayne Pelfrey, Kerry Pelfrey, Donnie Boone, Junior Pelfrey, Marcus Moore, Linda Willoughby, Deborah Young, and the staff of Hospice East.

James Monroe (JM) Smallwood, age 95, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 18th at Windsor Care Hospice in Mt. Sterling. Mr. Smallwood was born November 17, 1925 on Cane Creek, Kentucky to Alex (EC) and Emma Skidmore Smallwood. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Loreba (Reba) Rogers Smallwood.

He served as an elder for many years at Cat Creek Church of Christ, and later was a faithful member at Stanton Church of Christ. He was an Army veteran of WW2, serving in Central Europe and was assigned to the Chemical Mortar Battalion, Co. C. He served for 8 years as a Powell County Magistrate. He farmed at Rosslyn, Kentucky for 71 years and operated a sawmill and bulldozer business as well. He received an honorary High School Diploma under a program that honored veterans who interrupted their high school education to serve in the military.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings: Alwena Smallwood Goodwin, Bill Smallwood, Anne Smallwood Pelfrey, Cecil Smallwood, Dora Ellen Smallwood Wierman, Ollie Smallwood, and EC Smallwood, Jr.

He is survived by two sons, Dennis Gene Smallwood (Mary) of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Charles Wayne Smallwood (Debbie) of Mt. Sterling. He is survived by one sister, Gladys Smallwood Faulkner of Winchester. He was a beloved Papaw to five grandchildren: Michael Smallwood (Kaitlyn) of San Diego, California; Katie Smallwood Staiti (Scott) of Boston, Massachusetts; Monica Smallwood Mynk (Lane) of Winchester, Kentucky; Micki Smallwood Clark (Joseph) of Madisonville, Kentucky; and Nicolas Smallwood (Lindsay) of Richmond, Kentucky. He was blessed with 12 great grandchildren: Samantha, Lauren, and Emily Smallwood; Maddie and Elena Staiti; Matthew and Dana Mynk & Austin Rice; Cameron, Colton, and Carson Clark, and Lucy Smallwood. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

Special thanks to his very special caregiver, Judy Lacy and her husband Jimmy for the tender care he received over the last couple of years.

Visitation will be from 10AM to 2PM at Davis and Davis Funeral Home in Stanton, Kentucky by Bro. Jerry Carmichael. The funeral will follow at 2PM. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery with Gene Smallwood, Michael Smallwood, Nick Smallwood, Katie Staiti, Lane Mynk and Cebert Faulkner serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy and Judy Lacy, Dale Anderson, Herb Trent, Jeff Trent, Talmadge Smallwood, Henry Ashley, Jr. Cas Morton, Harold Faulkner, Philip Wells, Gene Horton, Jerry Hall, Larry Means, Michael, Ray Morton, Larry Epperson, and John Skidmore.