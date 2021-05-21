Margaret Branham, 40, of Winchester passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born July 23, 1980 in Winchester to Tony and Lisa Sexton. She was a homemaker and a member of the Ark of Mercy Church. She is survived by her fiancé Jerry Watkins of Winchester, a son Billy King JR of Winchester, two daughters Mackenzie Branham of Winchester, Madison Branham of Winchester and a brother Tony Sexton JR and his wife Latosha of Winchester. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Ark of Mercy Church. Burial followed in the Winchester Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Herbert Randall, 91, of Stanton passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Stanton Nursing and Rehab. Center. He was born April 27, 1930 to Calvin and Bertha Randall. He was a retired truck driver. He is survived by a daughter Katrina Fraley and her husband Terry of Stanton, ten grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren and a sister Margie Said of Newport, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Bertha Randall, his wife Myrtle Randall, three sons Donnie Randall, Wayne Randall, James Randall, a daughter Dianna Randall, three brothers Victor Randall, Lee Randall, Dick Randall, and four sisters Celia Hatton, Lilian Lawson, Mammie Slemp and Mattie Bell Randall. A private family service will be held at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.