On May 8th, The Stanton Police Department warned the citizens of Powell County with an important message. As a result of their recent response to a fraud investigation involving a woman soliciting money, local law enforcement felt it was their duty to spread the word and make as many possible aware of the crime activity involving potential local scam artists attempting to fraud others of their money.

Apparently, according to the recent warnings, the crime efforts of this particular investigation initially began with a call from a female claiming she was out of gas and needed gas money. The compliant inolved in this incident alleged to officers that despite her cries for monetary assistance, the female had gas and was attempting to fraud people out of their money. After being made aware, officers arrived to the Turkey Knob area to the find the suspected scam artist reported to be in what was described as a gold Chrysler minivan. Following the investigation, the female allegedly admitted to attempting to fraud people for money and that this wasn’t her first time doing this scam. The female subject associated with these fraud attempts was issued a citation and will appear in court as an outcome of this investigation.