Jamie Lee Faulkner Alexander, 43, of Hatton Creek Road, Stanton, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 7, 1978 in Winchester, KY and was the daughter Gail (John) Brewer of Stanton and Cebert (Jennifer) Faulkner of Winchester. Surviving besides her parents is a very special daughter, Abigail Lee Alexander, Stanton; brothers, John (Jill) Brewer II, Stanton, and Stephen (Michelle) Brewer, Barrie, Canada, paternal grandmother, Gladys Faulkner, Winchester; maternal grandmother, Mildred Allen, Stanton; several very special cousins, aunts, and uncles. Jamie also left behind a host of other family members and friends. Private services will be held at a later date. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Dorris Glenwood West Jr., 72, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home. He was born May 2, 1949 in Stanton to the late Dorris and Nettie Marie Francis West. Survivors include, brothers, Chuck (Betty) West and Gary (Wilma) West; sister, Delana Phillips; and several nieces and nephews. Services were Saturday, May 8, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Ben Liston. Burial was in Logan Cemetery with Larry Epperson, Larry Willoughby, Ricky Tyra, Charles Faulkner, Logan Faulkner, and Bill Watkins serving as pallbearers.

Brian C. Royse, 45, of Stanton passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Stanton Nursing and Rehab. He was born December 30, 1975 in Lexington to Joseph and Judy Royse. He is survived by a brother Joseph M. and Heather Royse of Stanton, a sister Pamela Royse of Winchester, a niece Hannah Whitt of Winchester, a nephew Houston Land of Winchester and two special friends Cory Noland and Ron Hancock. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services were held Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Larry Shoemaker officiating. Burial followed in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Lexington. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Mary A. Napier, 71, of Clay City passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was born September 28, 1949 in Clay City to Roy and Emma Lee Riffe. She was a former employee at Walmart and a member of the Allensville Baptist Church. She is survived by a son Arthur Napier and his wife Tina, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a sister Gini Stewart of Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Emma Lee Riffe, her husband Elmer Napier, three children Shelia Napier, Serena McKinney, David Napier, brothers Larry, Woody, Jackie Riffe and a sister Juanita Riffe. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Napier Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

John Daniel Harris, age 65, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his residence. Born in Valparaiso, Indiana he was the son of the late John Harris, Jr. and Thelma Wireman Harris and a welder for Contech Engineered Solutions. He was a member of Freewill Baptist Church of Salyersville and a loving father. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising animals, horse back riding and flying ultralight air planes. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Ray Harris and his sister, Betty Lou Harris. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lea Bailey Harris; two sons, John David (Tina) Harris of Clay City and Travis Clifford Harris of Stanton; one daughter, Shannon Lea (Kenneth) Willoughby of Clay City; one brother, Jarvie Michael Harris of Indiana; two sisters Marlene Sue (Phillip) Miller and Cathy Rose (Michael) Burger of Indiana and seven grandchildren, Cassandra Jeanette (Steven) Gilbert, Kendra Leanne Willoughby, John Donavon Harris, Joshua David Harris, Makayla Harris, Autumn Gail Harris and Tyler Colton Harris. Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Floyd Arnett and were conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Funeral service was on Saturday at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Harris, Bo Bailey, Travis Harris, David Harris, Kenneth Willoughby, Chambler Wireman, Wendell Hurt, Phillip Miller, Bob Bellemy, Brandon Harris, Matthew Miller and Darren Ambrozich. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Darrin Hostetler, 33, of Jeffersonville passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 in Middletown OH. He was born June 15, 1987 to David and Debbie Hostetler. He was a construction worker and a member of the Spruce Church of God. He is survived by his parents David and Debbie Hostetler of Jeffersonville, four brother’s David Hostetler JR and his wife Corie of Tennessee, Dustin Hostetler of Georgia, Chad Hostetler of Jeffersonville, Jake Hostetler of Jeffersonville, five sisters Barbie Hostetler of Maysville, Faye Dixon and husband Jamie, Anna Hostetler of Maysville, Tonya Hostetler of Georgia and Whitney Hostetler of Florida. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dolly and Cleo Strange, Jimmy Hostetler, Dixie Goodwin, Shirley and C.B, Carson. Funeral services were held 1 PM Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Wendell Clevenger officiating. Burial was in the Martin Willoughby Cemetery. Pallbearers are Brandon Hinton, Jessie Willoughby, William Strange, Justin Reed, John Jones and Joey Reed. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.

Hugh Logan Fouch, 86, widow of Maggie E. Fouch, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his home. He was born May 8, 1934 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late Charlie and Emily Haddix Fouch. Survivors include, sons, Alan Fouch and Herman Fouch; daughters, Marie Dixon and Marlene (Bobby) Wren; brother, Charles Fouch; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Emily Haddix Fouch; wife, Maggie E. Fouch; son, Charlie Fouch; daughter, Ida Mae Fouch; brothers and sisters, Jim Fouch, Bobby Fouch, Polly Strange, Cordilla Huey, and Aggie Richards; and son-in-law, Ray Dixon. Services were Thursday, May 6, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson. Burial was in Hall Cemetery with Grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Robert Auxier, 69, of Mt. Sterling passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 30, 1952 in California to Dean and Roberta Auxier. He was a member of the Gateway Church of God and was a farmer. He is survived by his wife Nettie Auxier of Mt. Sterling, six daughters Paula Auxier of Lexington, Chrisa Auxier, of Nashville, Jennifer Ball of Richmond, Mandy Hudson and husband Eric of Winchester, Lisa Spence and her husband Don Sams of Mt. Sterling, Misty Baker of Lexington, fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Gateway Church of God with Bro. Jessie Rogers and Bro. Steve McGuire officiating. Burial will be in the Carlisle Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mike McGuire, Mark Cooper, Robert Geddings, Ronnie Ball, Eric Hudson, Eddie Bealert, David Bussell and Rex Kelley. Honorary pallbearers are Byron Amburgey, Jarod Bromigen, Danny Hardwick, Keith Justice, David Spence and Jamie Davis. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Marcella Banks, 72, of Winchester passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born January 18, 1949 to Nova and Della Curtis. She was a member of the Ark of Mercy Church. She is survived by one son Darrell Sparks, two daughters Lisa Hunter and Rosalee VanCleve, and nine grandchildren, and twenty one great grandchildren, a brother Nova Curtis JR, three sisters Joyce Parido, Carol Spangler and Debbie Brewer. She was preceded in death by her parents Nova and Della Curtis, a stepmother Maude Curtis, a daughter Della Sparks, and five sisters Phyllis Curtis, Linda Smith, Brenda Tipton, Rozelle Mullins and Margaret Stamper. Funeral services were held 12 PM Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.