Contrary to the majority of other counties in the state of Kentucky and many other places of the world, since the introduction of the COVID vaccinations, the amount of reported COVID cases for Powell County have only spiked. There has been no significant decrease in cases since April 13th, when numbers of reported cases dropped from 47 active cases to 34 active cases on April 12th in Powell County alone. Since those April dates, the cases have spiked to as many as 70 active cases reported by the Powell County Health Department as of May 3rd.

The PCHD released this announcement in correlation with this exponential spike, “Powell County is experiencing a high rate of community transmission of COVID-19. Currently, we have the highest incidence rate of the few red counties in Kentucky.” As of May 3rd, Powell County was charted as one of the eight counties in the state to be classified as a red county, or critical. Bath County and Menifee County were also two of the eight counties to be classified still yet in the red zone.

The local health department has requested that Powell County citizens do their part and take precautions to protect themselves. Their recommendations include wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others, stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

The Powell County Health Department still encourages the community to participate in receiving their dose of a COVID vaccine. “We will be giving Moderna on Wednesday, 5/5 and Johnson & Johnson on Thursday, 5/6. Call (606) 663-4360 to make an appointment with us or contact a local pharmacy that is also vaccinating (Walgreens, Kroger or Powell Prescription Center).”