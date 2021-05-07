A former Bardstown resident, Mrs. Betty Jean Allen age 94, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at her residence in Clay City, Ky. She was born on April 18, 1927 in Louisville to the late Ira Nelson and Bertha Mae Crumpton Stevens. Betty was a retired registered nurse and was of the Baptist faith.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Mitchell Allen, a sister, Virginia Lee Thompson and 2 brothers, Ira Nelson Stevens, Jr. and James Edward Stevens.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Brenda Jefferson of Clay City, Nancy Lindsay of Houston, Texas, along with 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:30am, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Stanton Christian Church in Stanton, Ky with Bro. Greg Webb officiating. Interment will be around 2:00pm in Bardstown Cemetery following the service. Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in charge of arrangements.

Marvin “Bay” Banks, 71, husband of Kathy Puckett Banks, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. He was born April 8, 1950 in Winchester to the late Woodrow & Pearlie Dunn Banks. A retired truck driver, he and his wife resided in Winchester. Along with his wife, he is survived by daughters Sharon (Ronnie) Wells, Toshia (B.J.) Rose, & Michelle Hager; step-son Marcus (Christy) Puckett; brothers Melvin Banks & John (Penny) Banks; and by many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son Jesse Briggs; brothers Ralph Banks & Elmer Banks; step-brother James Earl Banks; and sisters Margie Barrett, Margaret Jackson, Carolyn Wright, & Rita Stokley. Funeral services were held Friday, April 30 @ 1:00PM at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Jimmy Cole. Visitation was Friday, beginning at 10:00AM for family & 11:00AM for friends. Burial was at Winchester Cemetery with Michael Johnson, Justin Johnson, Naasson Fugate, Jamie Lykins, Timothy Shepherd, Melvin Banks, Jr., Patrick Thorpe, & Ray Fugate serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Melvin Banks, John Banks, Johnnie Messmear, Ronnie Wells, Tony Combs, B.J. Rose, William Banks, & Taylor Smith.

Jesse King, age 85, widower of Sue Bennett King, passed away at Stanton Nursing and Rehab Center on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Born in Powell County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Shirley King and Nora Hollon King and he was an employee of Hobart Corporation and Sipple Brick Plant. He was a member of Stanton Church of God of Prophecy and supported his wife in Sue’s Hotdogs business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting guns. In addition to his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny King, Millard King and Barney King and one sister, Cora Bryant. Jesse is survived by his daughter, Connie (Terry) Carpenter of Stanton; grandson, Shane Carpenter; great grandchild, Summer Carpenter; brother, Shirley King, Jr. of Clay City and three sisters, Linda (Kenneth) Kirkpatrick of Stanton, Josephine Deal of Middletown, OH and Carolyn Sue Smith of Stanton. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Willard Estep were held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 12:00 P.M., Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Shane Carpenter, Tim Hatton, Scotty Hatton, Jeff Newcomb, Brett Newcomb, Josh Snowden and John Logan King serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Wilson, Joe Chaney, Danny and Carolyn Martin, Carlos Rogers, Gary Crabtree and Chester Miller. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ruby Lee Patrick, age 80, widow of Ralph Denny Patrick of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Ridgeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Owingsville, Kentucky. Born in Trapp, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late William and Alta Johnson and a member of Clay City United Methodist Church. She began working at Square D, then became a practicing Beautician and later she was employed as a Para Professional at Clay City Elementary School. Ruby is survived by her son, Darrin Patrick of Clay City. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Patrick; two brothers, Earl Johnson and Mark Johnson and four sisters, Ada Johnson, Patricia Neal, Imogene Devary and Marlas Johnson. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Kim Rose and Bro. James Harold Combs were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial was in Clay City Eaton Cemetery with Hugh Reed, Lonnie Barnett, Paul Ramsey, Gary Morton and Larry Meadows serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are past and present employees of Clay City Elementary School and long time care giver Sarah Jane Reed. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.