Larry Parido, 60, of Stanton passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born April 30, 1960 in Winchester to Ernest and Chestine Johnson Parido. He was a former employee of the Golden Coral Restaurant and a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Winchester. He is survived by two sisters Joyce Merritt and husband Roger of Winchester, Carolyn Tolson and husband Frank of Winchester, four brothers Ray Parido and wife Joyce of Clay City, Shirley Parido and wife Sandra of Winchester, Donnie Parido and wife Carolyn of Springfield, KY, Paul Parido and wife Judy of Richmond, one granddaughter Megan Fisher and husband Tim of Clay City, one great granddaughter Nevaeh Fields of Clay City, a special young man that was like a son to him Elbert Tipton and wife Amber of Clay City, four special kids David, Cameron and Greyson Tipton and Kara Rose Mahan and several Nieces, Nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his first wife Carol Parido, his parents Ernest and Chestine Parido, one sister Patsy Fraley, three brothers Jimmy, Harold and Arthur Parido , a great grandson Timothy Fisher and his special companion and caregiver of 12 years Phyllis Curtis. Funeral services were held 12 PM Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Mike Chism officiating. Friends visited Monday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery. Pallbearers are Frank Tolson, John Bradley, David Fraley, Bo Spangler, Elbert Tipton and Tommy Pelfrey. Honorary pallbearers are Ray Parido, Mark Parido, Jordan Benningfield, Shelby Rogers, Shirley Parido and Paul Parido. Family ask donations be made to Hospice East 407 Shoppers Drive Winchester, KY 40391. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

A former Bardstown resident, Mrs. Betty Jean Allen age 94, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at her residence in Clay City, Ky. She was born on April 18, 1927 in Louisville to the late Ira Nelson and Bertha Mae Crumpton Stevens. Betty was a retired registered nurse and was of the Baptist faith.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Mitchell Allen, a sister, Virginia Lee Thompson and 2 brothers, Ira Nelson Stevens, Jr. and James Edward Stevens.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Brenda Johnson of Clay City, Nancy Lindsay of Houston, Texas, along with 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:30am, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Stanton Christian Church in Stanton, Ky with Bro. Greg Webb officiating. Interment will be around 2:00pm in Bardstown Cemetery following the service. Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in charge of arrangements.

Roy Vincent Pelfrey, 66, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home. He was born September 11, 1954 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Orville and Virda Baker Pelfrey. He was a retired factory worker. Survivors include, daughters, Denise (Wiley) Miller, Joeanna Pelfrey, and Carmen Pelfrey; son, Earl Pelfrey; brother, Robert (Donna) Pelfrey; sister, Shirley (Fred) Warner; grandchildren, Levi Miller, Jesse Miller, and Lucas Pelfrey. Services were Friday, April 23, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Kim Rose. Visitation was Friday after 11:00AM until time of service. Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Wiley Miller, Levi Miller, Jr Fugate, Paul Smith, Ricky Poe, Shannon Heartline, Guy Garver, Mike Baker, and Greg Stamper.

David Eugene Lane, 76, husband of Linda Tipton Lane, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home. He was born July 10, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Ola and Blanch Maury Lane. Survivors include, wife, Linda Tipton Lane; son, Roger Dale Lane; daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Boyd; brothers, Jimmy Lane and Roy Lane; sister, Virginia Profitt; grandchildren, Roger Keith Lane (Summer Reece Hatton), Bridget Nicole Boyd (Elijah Wayne Oertli), Joshua Shea Lane, and Haley Leann Boyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, David Keith Lane; and brothers, Harrison Lane and Bill Lane. Services were Saturday, April 24, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Larry Shoemaker. Visitation was Friday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Knox Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers serving Anthony Floyd, Ricky Tipton, Dean Tipton, Pete Netherly, Donnie Profitt, and Elijah Oertli. Honorary pallbearers serving, Roger Keith Lane, Jefff Boyd, Josh Lane, Shawn Netherly, and Chase Tipton.

Christopher Glenn McKinney, 45, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home. He was born Sunday, August 10, 1975 in Mt. Sterling to Glenn and Elizabeth McKinney. Survivors include, parents, Glenn and Elizabeth McKinney; children, Kelsey (Scott) Newsome, Layne Christopher McKinney, and Sierra McKinney; grandchildren, Krayson Newsome, Aliyah Taulbee, and Harleigh Newsome; sister, Sarah (Shannon) Bloom; nephews, Hunter Bloom (Mackenzie Rogers), Levi Bloom, Luke Bloom, Cole Bloom, and Memphis Bloom; fiance’ Jennifer Stone. Services Sunday, April 25, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Linville Spangler. Visitation was Sunday from 12:00pm-2:00PM. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Layne McKinney, Hunter Bloom, Levi Bloom, Luke Bloom, Shannon Bloom, and Brian Shoemaker. Honorary pallbearers serving, Cole Bloom, Cody Stone, Troy Peters, Douglas McKinney, JD McKinney, Robbie Henderson, RW Henderson, Edwin Henderson, Scott Newsome, Krayson Newsome, Dennis Combs, and Brandon Howard.