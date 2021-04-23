By: Madison Fugate

Many hometown pirates and patrons from all over will be excited to learn that although the well known and treasured business, Billings Drugs, will soon be closing their doors after decades of reliable and unique business in the community, that not all is loss. After forty years of dedicated employment at the local drug store, it’s been an all too exciting announcement that former employee of Billings Drugs, Pamela Hutchison, will be carrying on the tradition of some of the unique merchandise and quality customer service many were used to before. Pamela, who many know as Pam, and her husband Frank Hutchison, have created the new business The Candle Hutch located just inside the city limits of Stanton, Kentucky. The location for the business neighbors and shares a parking lot with Ace Hardware, and the address for the business is 325 E College Ave., Stanton, KY 40380.

The Candle Hutch officially opened their doors on April 5th, 2021. Hence the name, one of the most popular items inside the business are the Candleberry candles, known for their rich and warm lasting scents. That’s not all! The Candle Hutch can also be considered as a gift shop where you can find a unique and high quality selection of gift-ready merchandise for any occasion. In addition to Candleberry candles, the store offers a selection of wind chimes, party supplies, willow tree collectible figures, jewelry, garden flags, balloons and more. Pam’s future goals for the business are to remain local and carry on traditions that people in this community are used to. She adds that she chose Powell County to grow her business not only because she seen the need for the store here, but because to her, “This is Being a life-long resident here in Powell County, her roots and passion for the area and people here run deep. She is grateful for the support from the community and also the support from her previously mentioned husband of thirty-six years, Frank. Frank’s retirement from Toyota Manufacturing has given the couple an opportunity to work together and lend a hand when needed. Pam claims, “He made it possible,” in her description of his contribution to the new business. Pam includes her grateful appreciation in light of the support from her family, as well as the customers, both familiar and new faces. For her, this is the most enjoyable part of the business, the people. “I really enjoy the people and seeing repeat customers over the years,” she continues. She says this is one of the most encouraging aspects for her personally and that working for Billings for so many years was a privilege to her, “They were wonderful to work for,” she summarizes.

When Pam isn’t committing her time and energy to The Candle Hutch, she enjoys time with her family first and foremost, and of course, shopping as another one of her interests. She attends Bowen First Church of God. Pam and Frank are the proud parents of a son, Aaron Hutchison, married to Triston Hutchison, and a daughter, Shawna Tarver, married to Casey Tarver. Their son, Aaron, is a nurse at the University of Kentucky. Their daughter, Shawna, is a local business owner where she offers cosmetology services at a beauty salon that neighbors The Candle Hutch. The name of their daughter, Shawna’s salon, next door to The Candle Hutch, is Shear Perfection. This makes it convenient for the family to lend a hand in the babysitting needs of their beloved grand-dogs when necessary.

The business is open to the public Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., on Saturdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and closed on Sundays. As an incentive for shopping locally at The Candle Hutch and to welcome new customers, the Hutchisons offer candle drawings for large cookie jar sized Candleberry candles. They advise that you can simply monitor their Facebook page or swing by the business to determine when there may be a drawing or sale on merchandise. With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, The Candle Hutch will be offering 20% off of Candleberry candles in addition to any drawings. This proves to be no doubt a great opportunity to shop locally this Mother’s Day and in the future. Don’t miss out and check out this new and flourishing business in the area!